Observer’s 2025 July Art Fair Calendar

There’s no rest for the weary. In July, the art world’s collective Basel hangover lingers, but many galleries have to pack it up all over again and make their way to one or more of the international or niche-y art fairs held in July, or possibly some of the smaller summertime art events that nimbly toe the line between fair and festival. If you’re not already burnt out from the June art fairs (and the May art fairs and the April art fairs, etc.), the coming month’s calendar offers a lighter load with roughly seventeen July art fairs.

We say roughly because there are fine art festivals that bring in millions of dollars annually (Denver’s Cherry Creek Arts Festival comes to mind) and tinier fairs that sometimes don’t, and in any given month, new art fairs emerge and older ones are subject to delays and cancellations. Not to mention the expos and selling exhibitions. Sidenote: The Hamptons had, for a time, three or four major art fairs every summer—it worked for a while post-COVID because people were gathering again and the wealthy collectors who’d decamped to the East End hadn’t yet re-decamped to the City. Anyway, here’s what’s on:

La mer 2025

July 1-6

74th Arts, the international arts organization founded by veteran art fair director Becca Hoffman, is hosting the first edition of a new and unconventional pop-up boutique art fair (and series of cultural escapades) in Marseille, France. La mer centers on themes of territory, climate and memory, with installations of work by 160 artists staged throughout the hotel Les Bords de Mer brought by both local galleries like Dragon Hill and Double V Gallery and international ones including Perrotin and Aspen’s Casterline | Goodman Gallery. Hoffman’s fair aims to celebrate Marseille as a global gathering point for art, dialogue and discovery, and the timing is right. Lately, the port city’s art scene has been thriving.

ART TAICHUNG 2025

July 4-6

Now in its thirteenth edition, ART TAICHUNG in Taichung, Taiwan, was founded in 2013 by the Taiwan Art Gallery Association (TAGA) to bolster the local market for art and to serve as a draw for international artists. It has grown significantly over the years to become a key event in Taiwan’s art calendar. This year’s edition of the fair at the Millennium Hotel Taichung, with its theme of “Perceptual Dimensions: Sculptures in the City,” will feature exhibitions brought by local galleries like Estyle Art Gallery and ARTAGE along with galleries from across Asia including Caiyun Art from Seoul, Gallery Quadro from Tokyo and Jill D’art Gallery in Nagoya, and performances and interactive installations designed to enhance the fairgoing experience for collectors, dealers and art lovers willing to make the trip.

Art Monte-Carlo 2025

July 7-9

Art Monte-Carlo, which takes place during Monaco Art Week, was founded in 2016 by Thomas Hug (also founder of artgenève) as a Salon d’Art that would establish the Côte d’Azur as a premier destination for contemporary art and design. It operates “under the high patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco,” so fair visitors could catch a glimpse of royalty while peeping art at the elegant Grimaldi Forum. The fair is known for not only its meticulous scenography and exclusive atmosphere but also its human scale, which attracts art collectors, enthusiasts and industry professionals from around the globe. This year, around twenty-five international galleries, including Mennour, Van de Weghe, Almine Rech and Franco Noero, will showcase work alongside special projects and art publishers. The fair also hosts the Prix Solo artmonte-carlo – F.P.Journe, which honors the best solo exhibition presented by a participating gallery and allows the F.P.Journe brand to buy a work by the artist to be donated to the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco.

Zero Art Fair 2025

July 8-12

Launched experimentally last year, Zero Art Fair returns for its second edition in partnership with the FLAG Art Foundation. One unusual feature of this New York art fair is the exhibition portion that runs for three days before the two-day fair, which this year will exhibit the work of almost ninety artists. Jennifer Dalton and William Powhida, who are artists themselves, conceived the fair as a way to connect artworks with art lovers who might not have the cash to spare. The fair matches each artwork with a collector free of charge, but with “store-to-own” contract conditions that include a five-year vesting period—during which the artist can sell or borrow the work—before ownership transfers to the artwork’s possessor. The model seeks to challenge the concept of art as a commodity by taking steps to spread the beauty and joy of art across communities through a novel egalitarian model.

Hamptons Fine Art Fair 2025

July 10-13

When culturally tuned-in New Yorkers migrate en masse to the east end of Long Island, that can mean just one thing: it’s art collecting season out east. The Hamptons’ only international art fair and one of the nation’s largest summer fairs, Hamptons Fine Art Fair, or HFAF, takes place in a 70,000-square-foot complex at Southampton Fairgrounds. Minutes from downtown Southampton Village—and its stylish shops, trendy restaurants, art galleries and museums—the 19th edition of the Hamptons Fine Art Fair brings 120 exhibitors and galleries from around the world to Long Island. Collectors and art enthusiasts can explore diverse works by contemporary art’s rising stars (look out for those locally based) and pieces by names known the world over, like Picasso and Warhol. In addition to the usual booths, the Hamptons Fine Art Fair has several themed events and social gatherings held over the course of the busy weekend, including the always-interesting Hamptons Artists Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair 2025

July 10-13

The Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) was established in 2009 as part of the Queensland Government’s Backing Indigenous Arts program but became an independent entity in 2013, transitioning to a not-for-profit company governed by a skills-based board with significant Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representation. Held annually in northern Australia, CIAF attracts a variety of notable exhibitors, including artists Alick Tipoti, Dennis Nona, Judy Watson, Vernon Ah Kee and Sally Gabori. CIAF is known for its commitment to cultural exchange and offers a platform for indigenous artists to present their work to national and international collectors, curators and an art-loving public. This year’s theme, “Pay Attention!,” takes its name from a Tony Albert print and encourages artists to be bold, thinking of art not only as a form of expression but also as a “vital record of the times.”

Riga Contemporary 2025

July 10-13

New to the July art fair calendar this year, Riga Contemporary in Latvia, promises to deliver a captivating lineup of artworks brought by thirty-five galleries from the Baltics states, Nordic countries, the U.S., Japan and beyond. Founded by Kim? Contemporary Art Centre—yes, the punctuation is a little confusing— with support from NADA co-president and Misako & Rosen director Jeffrey Rosen, Riga Contemporary’s mission is twofold: to elevate the region’s art scene while bringing renowned galleries from around the globe to Latvia. The fair is keeping booth fees modest to attract exhibitors and potentially transform the traditional art fair into a more community-driven and collaborative experience. Alongside exhibitions and presentations, there will be a program of talks and performances involving artists, representatives from international galleries, art advisors, Baltic collectors and other creative industry professionals.

Art Santa Fe 2025

July 11-13

Art Santa Fe, a boutique art fair in—you guessed it—Santa Fe, New Mexico, held during Santa Fe Art Week, was founded in 2000 by gallery owner Charlotte Jackson. She sold the fair to former gallerist Eric Smith, now CEO of Redwood Media Group and producer of art shows like Art Miami, in 2018. The fair, which showcases prints, paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, giclée, lithographs and glass works, takes place annually at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center and is known for its exceptional presentation and well-curated selection of fine art, decorative art and design. The twenty-fifth edition will feature works from more than eighty-five galleries and independent artists—those looking for a bargain can make a beeline to the Discoveries Collection, which showcases pieces priced at $3,000 or less.

Toronto Outdoor Art Fair 2025

July 11-13

Now in its sixty-fourth year, Canada’s largest and longest-running contemporary art event returns this year to Nathan Phillips Square. TOAF got its start in the parking lot of the Four Seasons Motor Hotel in 1961, when philanthropist founders Murray and Marvelle Koffler launched the fair in partnership with former Director of the National Gallery of Canada Alan Jarvis and gallerist extraordinaire Jack Pollock (his roster included David Hockney and Willem de Kooning) to spotlight Canadian talent. In the past, Toronto Outdoor Art Fair—which, admittedly, is more festival than fair—has featured artists like Barbara Astman, David Blackwood, Harlan House, Joanne Tod and Jennifer Stead at different stages in their careers. Rain or shine, it’s a good time.

Ann Arbor Art Fair 2025

July 17-19

Art lovers looking for a relaxed fair experience with plenty of local flavor should make time for the Ann Arbor Art Fair, which is one of the largest and most prestigious juried art events in the country. Founded in 1960, it’s also one of the oldest. For correctness’ sake, we should point out that Ann Arbor Art Fair is actually three distinct events—the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair (a.k.a. “The Original”), the Ann Arbor State Street District Art Fair and the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair—making it, for lack of a better descriptor, a “distributed fair.” Together, the events that make up the Ann Arbor Art Fair have a 30-city-block footprint and attract roughly 500,000 visitors annually, there to see contemporary fine arts and crafts brought by nearly 1,000 artists. There are also performances, hands-on art activities and street food, and the overall atmosphere is very much that of a mega block party. In fact, many Ann Arbor locals have beef with the fair because of the congestion it causes—there have been protests in the past, under the slogan “It’s not art, and it’s not fair.”

Seattle Art Fair 2025

July 17-20

Seattle Art Fair, founded in 2015 by the late art collector and philanthropist Paul G. Allen to celebrate the vibrant arts community of the region, has become a fixture of the Pacific Northwest’s cultural calendar. Held at the Lumen Field Event Center, it showcases a diverse range of modern and contemporary art brought by nearly ninety galleries, with this year’s edition placing a special emphasis on glass, a material significant to the region. This exploration includes live glassblowing demonstrations, glass-focused presentations and a pop-up from the Corning Museum of Glass. There’s just something different about the Seattle art scene—a scene very much shaped by Allen, who launched cultural initiatives like the Seattle Art Fair and Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture and whose foundation continues to distribute millions in arts grants in Washington. Nato Thompson, Seattle Art Fair’s former artistic director, said in a 2019 interview with Observer that “in Seattle, people know who you are, and it’s a real community, and you can tap into it really well. I find that intimacy very exciting and something I benefit from participating in.”

ARTe Art Fair Konstanz 2025

July 18-20

Around sixty galleries will take part in this year’s ARTe Art Fair Konstanz, set in a 1,800-square-meter exhibition space in Konstanz, Germany. Also known as ARTe Kunstsalon, it’s one of six ARTe art fairs taking place throughout Germany in 2025. What unites them? Since the first fair in 2015 at the Sindelfingen Trade Fair Center, the emphasis of ARTe fairs has been on open and airy venues and the deliberate mixing of contemporary and classical artwork. At Konstanz, most of the works displayed are by exhibitors based in Germany and other E.U. countries. One draw is the art historians who guide visitors through the fair, placing the works on display in their art historical contexts.

Pink Art Fair 2025

July 18-20

Staged at the JW Marriott Hotel, a five-star property in Seoul, South Korea’s iconic Gangnam district, Pink Art Fair has come a long way since its inception in 2011 as a satellite of the much larger Kiaf SEOUL. In the years since, Pink—with its mission “to bring art closer to everyday life”—has come into its own, drawing exhibitors from all over the world (past editions have featured work brought by galleries from the U.S., Russia, Switzerland, Italy and elsewhere). This year’s lineup includes Galerie Bruno Massa from Paris and Paris Koh Fine Arts based in New York and New Jersey.

100% Design Africa 2025

July 24-27

“Celebrating the pulse of African design,” 100% Design Africa has become one of the continent’s premier international design showcases, offering a curated selection of contemporary decorative arts, technology, product designs and furnishings (an interesting mix, to say the least). Keeping up with an ever-shifting art world, the event at Sandton Convention Centre in South Africa embraces a “phygital” approach—blending digital storytelling with tactile objects and even entire exhibition spaces. Prepare to be surprised by what you see.

Aspen Art Fair 2025

July 29 – August 2

Aspen always has hordes of visitors hoping to escape the heat and humidity of summertime, which means the Aspen Art Fair’s second edition will attract thousands of collectors and enthusiasts looking to buy some art while beating the heat. National and international art dealers and artists will convene at the historic Hotel Jerome during Aspen Art Week, with a lineup that includes Coloradan art galleries like Denver’s K Contemporary and Aspen’s Casterline | Goodman Gallery; galleries from New York, L.A. and elsewhere in the States; and far-flung art spaces like London’s Ronchini, Italian gallery Secci and Galerie Gmurzynska of Zürich. Aspen Art Fair’s 2025 program remains TBD, but last year’s included an Aspen Art Museum tour with curator Simone Krug, a film screening, panel discussions, dance performances and even—this is very Aspen—a hike.

Intersect Aspen Art and Design Fair 2025

July 29 – August 3

Intersect Aspen, founded in 2010, is a cornerstone of Aspen’s peak art season and summer cultural calendar. Happening once again at the Aspen Ice Garden, this year’s edition has expanded to six days and features its largest lineup to date, with artworks brought by more than thirty galleries—Coloradan galleries include 212GALLERY (making its Intersect Aspen debut) and Larissa Wild Fine Art, though exhibitors trek to Aspen all the way from China, Israel and South Korea. Known for its intimate setting that facilitates direct interaction between collectors, galleries and artists, Intersect Aspen also partners with local cultural non-profits like Anderson Ranch Arts Center and Aspen Film to offer a range of cultural and community programs such as panel discussions, VIP tours and artist talks.