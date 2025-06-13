Rosa Barba Reimagines Cinematic Space With Light, Sound and Time at MoMA

When cinema emerged at the end of the 19th Century, it was among the most disruptive technological and aesthetic innovations of the modern era, radically transforming how people understood the visual world. It unleashed a new range of artistic and linguistic possibilities linked to the moving image, allowing for the documentation of reality and its imaginative manipulation through fiction.

The sudden arrival of moving images—projected onto a screen in public spaces—produced a perceptual shock: an uncanny blend of realism and illusion that deeply unsettled and fascinated early audiences. Confronted with an unprecedented form of representation and narration capable of capturing time, motion and rhythm unfolding dynamically before their eyes, spectators reacted viscerally. Audiences famously panicked at the sight of a train barreling toward the screen in the Lumière brothers’ Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat—a moment that epitomized how unprepared they were for the illusionistic force of cinematic movement. It was not merely a technical leap but a profound cognitive and sensory disruption: cinema collapsed the boundary between representation and experience. It didn’t just show the world—it seemed to reconstitute it, reframing and rephrasing it in ways far beyond what earlier media could achieve.

For decades, Italian artist Rosa Barba has engaged with the language and history of cinema and video, challenging conventional definitions of the medium as a tool for documentation or linear storytelling. For her first major institutional show in the U.S., “The Ocean of One’s Pause” at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, the Italian-born and Berlin-based artist presents a complex multimedia choreography encompassing fifteen years of densely layered, highly articulated work spanning film, kinetic sculpture and sound. “I chose some works from the last 15 years that reflect and expand ideas of the new commission and within the architecture,” Barba tells Observer, when we spoke a few days after the opening. “Some previous works and new works that relate to the main film Charge were coming into the exhibition concept, and eventually developed as a sort of orchestration of sound works, language pieces and kinetic sculptures.”

The elaborate installation operates simultaneously as a personal archive, an anthology of Barba’s practice and a dynamic laboratory that’s perfectly attuned to the procedural, process-driven nature at the core of her experimental approach. At its heart, it’s a study in architecture, transparency and light, as well as an inquiry into the idea of a musical and cinematic instrument.

She says the project emerged from a desire to shape or inhabit a space that resists the confines of language. “While a conceptual grounding may be essential as a way to outline or mark this space, everything else happens in between, or beyond, this framework. It is a constant questioning and reconfiguring of the elements of cinema that produces the space beyond. It is a significant experience, as it activates the senses with new outcomes.”

In her approach to the medium, Barba engages in what she describes as “a constant change of gear” between watching, reading and listening. “This is a risky place that keeps our senses alert through slippage and punctuation. And a search for an anti-immersive place. A collapsing and hybrid space, fragile and bodily powerful at the same time,” she clarifies.

The exhibition at MoMA pushes Barba’s practice even further in its disruptive challenge to the medium, bringing her long-term research to a stage where it articulates itself through a focused and layered structure while simultaneously treating space as an active element. “The Kravis Studio becomes a sort of laboratory, with a passage to the city and into the museum,” she explains. “The ledge of space is a sort of mechanical brain that feeds the narrative and is in constant cyclical movement.” Going beyond the boundaries of a conventional installation or traditional exhibition, Barba’s presentation at MoMA is a performative space that unfolds dynamically. The sonic dimension forms a crucial component, sometimes receding, sometimes foregrounded, always in a state of shift. Here, Barba plays with what she describes as “flicker”—an ongoing slippage between sensations that enter and exit the scene without fixed continuity or linear progression. Her use of the term differs from its meaning in recent film theory, where flicker refers to the effect created when a projector’s shutter intermittently blocks light from the screen. As each frame advances, the eye briefly retains the previous image until the shutter reopens—a phenomenon known as persistence of vision. SEE ALSO: How Devon Rodriguez, the World’s Most-Followed Artist, Rode the Six Train to Fame “I am interested in collapsing physical and dimensional space with mental and conceptual space,” Barba says. “There are shifting elements in the point of view and voice of the reader. Throughout my process, I question how we occupy space by investigating crises through an unusual treatment of time and language. Time is conceived as an accumulation, an archive, rather than a linear progression. Language is abstracted, difficult to read or hear, eluding its normal semiotic function.” Through this approach, Barba interrogates the experience of time and continually probes its dimensionality, as well as the authority of language and the reliability of its source.