A Toast to Tony: Inside El Museo’s Million-Dollar Gala

More than a fundraiser, the evening was a tribute to the late artist Tony Bechara, whose enduring commitment to Latinx artists touched so many lives.

By
Karla Martinez de Salas, Stephanie Suberville, Henry R. Muñoz III and Ana Navarro. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Earlier this month, icons of New York City’s art scene gathered beneath the vaulted ceilings of The Pool in Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s functionalist Seagram Building on Park Avenue for El Museo del Barrio’s annual fundraising gala. The evening, posh but purposeful, was orchestrated by a formidable crew of art collectors and philanthropists—Estrellita and Daniel Brodsky, Agnes Gund, Karla Harwich and Yolanda Santos among them—and it raised over a million dollars to support the East Harlem museum’s programming and preservation efforts. But the true heart of the night was its tribute to the late artist Tony Bechara, whose extraordinary life and legacy gave the gala its emotional ballast.

“Like so many of you here tonight, I held a deep admiration and respect for Tony—his vision, his generosity and his unwavering dedication to El Museo and our community,” said Harwich, stepping up to the mic to honor Bechara’s enduring commitment to Latinx artists and the institution that championed them.

Guests sipped smooth Dobel Tequila cocktails as Senator Chuck Schumer and El Museo del Barrio’s executive director, Patrick Charpenel, offered up similar sentiments. The gravity of the proceedings was balanced by a stirring performance from Puerto Rican opera soprano Larisa Martínez and a recitation by Cuban-American poet Richard Blanco, the fifth inaugural poet of the United States. Sotheby’s presided over a lively auction featuring more than twenty-five works by Latin American and Latinx artists, all consigned by world-class galleries, and an unforgettable set by Leo Gruber & Tren Latino kept spirits buoyant.

Among the artists spotted were Candida Alvarez, Coco Fusco, Claudia Peña-Salinas, Lee Quinones, Ruben Toledo and Jean-Pierre Villafañe, who brushed shoulders with Guggenheim curator Naomi Beckwith, The Studio Museum in Harlem director Thelma Golden, Met curator Carlos Picón, El Museo del Barrio curator Susanna Temkin and Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art president Julián Zugazagoitia. Also holding court were figures like philanthropist and woman-about-town Jean Shafiroff, author Daisy Auger Dominguez, ABT principal dancer Isaac Hernandez, actors Mauricio Martinez and Juana Burga, filmmaker and activist Paola Mendoza and models Valentina Ferrer, Hiandra Martinez and Lineisy Montero.

Leo Gruber & Tren Latino Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

“Tony’s legacy will continue not just through what he created on canvas, but through what he built for generations to come. We miss him deeply. And we celebrate him with immense gratitude and love tonight,” Charpenel said, his words echoing emotions shared across the room. It was a night of art, memory and well-dressed joy—just the kind of gathering Bechara might have loved.

Karla Harwich, Maria Eugenia Maury, Agnes Gund, Sydie Lansing and Marilyn Kirschner

Karla Harwich, Maria Eugenia Maury, Agnes Gund, Sydie Lansing and Marilyn Kirschner. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Candida Alvarez and Julio Nazario

Candida Alvarez and Julio Nazario. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Valentina Ferrer and Lineisy Montero

Valentina Ferrer and Lineisy Montero. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Aldo Araujo, Hiandra Martinez, Karla Martinez de Salas, Juana Burga and Carlos Eric Lopez

Aldo Araujo, Hiandra Martinez, Karla Martinez de Salas, Juana Burga and Carlos Eric Lopez. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Rocio Aranda-Alvarado, Elia Alba and Coco Fusco

Rocio Aranda-Alvarado, Elia Alba and Coco Fusco. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Sabrina Harrison

Sabrina Harrison. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Karla Harwich, Elizabeth Steimberg, Jean Shafiroff and Evelyn Subramaniam

Karla Harwich, Elizabeth Steimberg, Jean Shafiroff and Evelyn Subramaniam. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Larisa Martínez

Larisa Martínez. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Karla Martinez de Salas

Karla Martinez de Salas. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Karla Harwich and Désirée la Valette

Karla Harwich and Désirée la Valette. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Stephanie Suberville

Stephanie Suberville. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Maria Eugenia Maury and William Haseltine

Maria Eugenia Maury and William Haseltine. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Carolyn Tate Angel, Karla Martinez de Salas and Megan Shaoul

Carolyn Tate Angel, Karla Martinez de Salas and Megan Shaoul. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Valentina Ferrer, Victoria Ledru, Carlos Eric Lopez, Lineisy Montero, Dani Stahl, Jose Criales-Unzueta, Alexi Lubomirski, Miguel Alberto Enamorado and Laia Garcia-Furtado

Valentina Ferrer, Victoria Ledru, Carlos Eric Lopez, Lineisy Montero, Dani Stahl, Jose Criales-Unzueta, Alexi Lubomirski, Miguel Alberto Enamorado and Laia Garcia-Furtado. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Alexi Lubomirski

Alexi Lubomirski. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Leenda Bonilla, Laurie Cumbo, Jeff Garcia, Sophia Zayas, Vilda Mayuga, Cynthia Carrion, Tiffany Caban and Ana Chireno

Leenda Bonilla, Laurie Cumbo, Jeff Garcia, Sophia Zayas, Vilda Mayuga, Cynthia Carrion, Tiffany Caban and Ana Chireno. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Aime Iglesias Lukin, Deborah Cullen-Morales, Rocio Aranda-Alvarado and Susanna V. Temkin

Aime Iglesias Lukin, Deborah Cullen-Morales, Rocio Aranda-Alvarado and Susanna V. Temkin. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Estrellita Brodsky

Estrellita Brodsky. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

