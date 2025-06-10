Inside the Hottest Tony Award Afterparties of 2025

Once Tony Awards host Cynthia Erivo closed out the telecast, belting out her rendition of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dreamgirls, it was a mad dash for the door to celebrate the night’s big winners, and Observer was there to soak it all in. Outside Radio City Music Hall, where the 78th annual Tony Awards took place, Jonathan Groff—dressed to the nines in a burgundy tuxedo—snapped selfies with fans before hopping into a Suburban heading uptown on 6th Avenue. And just where were the night’s best afterparties?

You may already know that Death Becomes Her took over Tao Uptown, Buena Vista Social Club went down at the Ascent Lounge in the Time Warner Center and Dead Outlaw held court at Brazen Tavern. But we tracked down some of our favorite stars at the top post-Tony soirees.

Oh, Mary! at The Venue on Music Row

Best Actor in a Play winner Cole Escola for Oh, Mary! was spotted heading up the elevator to their room at the Hard Rock Hotel New York, only to return moments later, ready to party at The Venue on Music Row. The dance floor was electric as the DJ spun “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” and the buffet was an all-you-can-enjoy affair: sliders, chicken parm sammies, and butternut squash ravioli. The crowd erupted in applause as Sam Pinkleton, who took home Best Director of a Play, entered the scene with his Tony Award proudly in hand. Escola, who had swapped into an open military-style jacket adorned with gold drama masks and a silk dress, worked the step-and-repeat before Titus Burgess, who briefly stepped into their role, grabbed the trophy from Escola’s hands in a playful moment.

Maybe Happy Ending at Bryant Park Grill

Bacardi martinis kept revelers in high spirits under the open sky at the Maybe Happy Ending soiree. (Our own Rex Reed called this one an “extraordinary work of theatre artistry.”) The tent was draped with candelabras that echoed the mood of “Chasing Fireflies / Never Fly Away,” performed just hours earlier during the Tony broadcast. Krysta Rodriguez mingled in a corner with Andrew Barth Feldman, boyfriend of Helen J. Shen and star of the show. Her co-star, Darren Criss, who won Best Actor in a Musical, still hadn’t arrived by 12:45 a.m. (he and Julianne Hough were hosting their own afterparty at the Crane Club). Lea Salonga, a presenter and star of Sondheim’s Old Friends, sat comfortably at a table nibbling on bao, while others dug into classic paper cartons of cold noodles with chopsticks.

Late Night at Pebble Bar

At Pebble Bar in Rockefeller Center, Sarah Paulson appeared to have staked out the same spot she occupied last year when she won Best Actress in a Play for Appropriate. We caught her chatting with Glee’s Chris Colfer before she moved across the room to join co-star Ella Beatty for some photo ops. The event, a recent staple of high-profile Tony afterparties, was co-hosted by Arian Moayed, Kieran Culkin, and newly minted Tony winner Sarah Snook—three stars from Succession who’ve graced Broadway stages in the past two years. Bob Odenkirk, Zachary Quinto, Busy Phillips, and Kelli O'Hara also made appearances. Tony winner Kara Young, keeping her statue tucked safely away, entered the party to a sea of fans eager to offer their congratulations.

Rick Miramontez and John Gore’s Party at the Carlyle

By 1:30 a.m., a line of black SUVs and sedans along Madison Avenue and 76th Street signaled that the star-studded Carlyle Hotel party, hosted by powerhouse publicist Rick Miramontez of DKC/O&M and The John Gore Organization, was in full swing. There were two lines to get into this glittering soiree, now an essential stop once the production parties wrap. We spotted choreographer Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado (who took home Best Choreography for Buena Vista Social Club), along with associate choreographer Carlos E. Gonzalez, waiting in line just like everyone else—even with their trophies in hand.

Inside, the Moët flowed freely, much like Broadway’s record-breaking revenue this season. Jean Smart, now starring in Call Me Izzy, was hard not to miss—just like her character Deborah Vance on Hacks. Everyone wanted a piece of her, but she remained a gracious host, sitting in the same spot nearly all night, warmly welcoming everyone who approached. Sarah Bareilles, shimmering in a silver sequin gown, floated down the stairs, martini in hand, as partygoers scrambled to snap photos. Eva Noblezada, star of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, treated guests to an impromptu performance with Billy Stritch on piano from inside Bemelmans Bar. Jim Caruso led the sing-alongs that routinely bring stars into the fold. And Sadie Sink, draped in a silver Prada gown, arrived well after 2 a.m. and was seen deep in conversation with Alex Edelman, while Richard Kind refilled his glass. At the Carlyle, time has no meaning. That is, until the famous omelet station opens and the first rays of dawn creep through the windows.