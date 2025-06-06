New York Art Stars Toast Lowry’s Tenure: Inside MoMA’s 2025 Party in the Garden

With Glenn D. Lowry, the longest-serving director of the Museum of Modern Art, retiring this fall after 30 years, what better way to honor him than at one of the art world’s swankiest springtime parties? A definite highlight of the increasingly packed soirée season, MoMA’s Party in the Garden (and its storied afterparty) always attracts an eclectic crowd of not only philanthropists, financiers and patrons of the arts but also artists, collectors, celebrities, art world wonks and sundry socialites. This year’s vibe was clearly laid out in the dress code—“Festive”—which manifested in an array of bright summer shades and modern prints and patterns on the guests and in the decor.
To start, revelers gathered in the museum’s celebrated Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden for cocktails before making their way to a sit-down dinner in the lobby, where Sarah Arison, Marie-Josée Kravis and, of course, Mr. Lowry shared wise words. Spotted at the sold-out affair were some of New York’s shiniest stars in the arts. Tory Burch, who sponsored the 2025 Party in the Garden, dressed best-selling author Sarah Hoover and multihyphenate Colby Mugrabi. Unsurprisingly, the list of artists in attendance was long and included a heady mix of established names and rising stars, from Doug AItken, Glenn Ligon, Mark Bradford and Brian Donnelly (better known as KAWS) to Rashid Johnson, Cindy Sherman, Firelei Báez and Marina Abramović, among many others.
After dinner, a new round of revelers made their way to the sculpture garden for the aforementioned afterparty, where singer-songwriter Role Model took the stage before DJs Rae Sada and Gale Scott started spinning sets.
Thelma Golden and Glenn D. Lowry
Diana Taylor and Michael Bloomberg
Sarah Arison
Jamie Singer Soros and Hannah Howe
Erica Pelosini and Larry Gagosian
Tyler Mitchell and Antwaun Sargent
Mark Bradford and Darren Walker
Tory Burch
Henry Kravis, Marina Abramović and Todd Eckert
Gale Scott
Sarah Hoover
Nikki Kynard, Aku Orraca-Tetteh and Joseph Augello
Glenn Fuhrman, Fiona Simmonds and Ian Simmonds
Brody Brown and Michael Weferling
David Rockefeller Jr. and Susan Cohn Rockefeller
Greg Banks and Tomi Talabi
Susan Cohn Rockefeller, David Rockefeller Jr., Sam Waterston and Lynn Louisa Woodruff
Delaney Rowe
Jamie Alexander Tisch and Wendi Murdoch
Gabrielle Richardson and Blake Abbie
Rae Sada
Tifa Mohammed
Dan Benton, Stephanie March, Lizzie Tisch and Jonathan Tisch