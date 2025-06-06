Arts  •  Museums

New York Art Stars Toast Lowry’s Tenure: Inside MoMA’s 2025 Party in the Garden

One of the art world’s most glamorous spring traditions returns, this time to honor outgoing director Glenn D. Lowry’s 30-year legacy.

By
Mark Bradford, Darren Walker, Thelma Golden and Komal Shah. Getty Images for MoMA

With Glenn D. Lowry, the longest-serving director of the Museum of Modern Art, retiring this fall after 30 years, what better way to honor him than at one of the art world’s swankiest springtime parties? A definite highlight of the increasingly packed soirée season, MoMA’s Party in the Garden (and its storied afterparty) always attracts an eclectic crowd of not only philanthropists, financiers and patrons of the arts but also artists, collectors, celebrities, art world wonks and sundry socialites. This year’s vibe was clearly laid out in the dress code—“Festive”—which manifested in an array of bright summer shades and modern prints and patterns on the guests and in the decor.

To start, revelers gathered in the museum’s celebrated Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden for cocktails before making their way to a sit-down dinner in the lobby, where Sarah Arison, Marie-Josée Kravis and, of course, Mr. Lowry shared wise words. Spotted at the sold-out affair were some of New York’s shiniest stars in the arts. Tory Burch, who sponsored the 2025 Party in the Garden, dressed best-selling author Sarah Hoover and multihyphenate Colby Mugrabi. Unsurprisingly, the list of artists in attendance was long and included a heady mix of established names and rising stars, from Doug AItken, Glenn Ligon, Mark Bradford and Brian Donnelly (better known as KAWS) to Rashid Johnson, Cindy Sherman, Firelei Báez and Marina Abramović, among many others.

As the evening wore on, philanthropic powerhouses like Michael Bloomberg, David Booth, Agnes Gund and David and Susan Rockefeller mingled with FLAG Art Foundation’s Glenn and Amanda Fuhrman, The Studio Museum in Harlem director Thelma Golden, Pace founder Arne Glimcher, arts equity champion Darren Walker and the inimitable Larry Gagosian. Also spotted were actors Stephanie March, Sam Waterston and Delaney Rowe and models Alex Consani and Gabrielle Richardson.

Role Model performs.
Role Model at the Party in the Garden afterparty. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

After dinner, a new round of revelers made their way to the sculpture garden for the aforementioned afterparty, where singer-songwriter Role Model took the stage before DJs Rae Sada and Gale Scott started spinning sets.

Thelma Golden and Glenn D. Lowry

Glenn Lowry hugs Thelma Golden.
Thelma Golden and Glenn D. Lowry. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Diana Taylor and Michael Bloomberg

Diana Taylor and Michael Bloomberg. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MoMA

Sarah Arison

Sarah Arison stands and smiles.
Sarah Arison. Getty Images for MoMA

Jamie Singer Soros and Hannah Howe

Jamie Singer Soros and Hannah Howe. Getty Images for MoMA

Erica Pelosini and Larry Gagosian

Erica Pelosini and Larry Gagosian. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MoMA

Tyler Mitchell and Antwaun Sargent

Tyler Mitchell and Antwaun Sargent. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MoMA

Mark Bradford and Darren Walker

Mark Bradford and Darren Walker. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MoMA

Tory Burch

Tory Burch. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MoMA

Henry Kravis, Marina Abramović and Todd Eckert

Henry Kravis, Marina Abramović and Todd Eckert laugh.
Henry Kravis, Marina Abramović and Todd Eckert. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gale Scott

DJ Gale Scott spins a set.
Gale Scott. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Sarah Hoover

Sarah Hoover poses.
Sarah Hoover. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nikki Kynard, Aku Orraca-Tetteh and Joseph Augello

Nikki Kynard, Aku Orraca-Tetteh and Joseph Augello pose outside.
Nikki Kynard, Aku Orraca-Tetteh and Joseph Augello. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Glenn Fuhrman, Fiona Simmonds and Ian Simmonds

Glenn Fuhrman, Fiona Simmonds and Ian Simmonds. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Brody Brown and Michael Weferling

Brody Brown and Michael Weferling pose.
Brody Brown and Michael Weferling. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

David Rockefeller Jr. and Susan Cohn Rockefeller

David Rockefeller Jr. and Susan Cohn Rockefeller. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MoMA

Greg Banks and Tomi Talabi

Greg Banks and Tomi Talabi sit and chat.
Greg Banks and Tomi Talabi. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Susan Cohn Rockefeller, David Rockefeller Jr., Sam Waterston and Lynn Louisa Woodruff

Susan Cohn Rockefeller, David Rockefeller Jr., Sam Waterston and Lynn Louisa Woodruff stand outside.
Susan Cohn Rockefeller, David Rockefeller Jr., Sam Waterston and Lynn Louisa Woodruff. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Delaney Rowe

Delaney Rowe poses.
Delaney Rowe. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jamie Alexander Tisch and Wendi Murdoch

Jamie Alexander Tisch and Wendi Murdoch stand outside.
Jamie Alexander Tisch and Wendi Murdoch. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gabrielle Richardson and Blake Abbie

Gabrielle Richardson and Blake Abbie stand and pose outside.
Gabrielle Richardson and Blake Abbie. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Rae Sada

DJ Rae Sada spins a set.
Rae Sada. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Tifa Mohammed

Tifa Mohammed poses in purples.
Tifa Mohammed. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Dan Benton, Stephanie March, Lizzie Tisch and Jonathan Tisch

Dan Benton, Stephanie March, Lizzie Tisch and Jonathan Tisch pose.
Dan Benton, Stephanie March, Lizzie Tisch and Jonathan Tisch. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Yvonne Force Villareal

Yvonne Force Villareal. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MoMA

Erika Marie Hoke and Sara Morano

Erika Marie Hoke and Sara Morano smile and pose.
Erika Marie Hoke and Sara Morano. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Kimberly Barrena and Emon White

Kimberly Barrena and Emon White pose.
Kimberly Barrena and Emon White. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

