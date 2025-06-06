New York Art Stars Toast Lowry’s Tenure: Inside MoMA’s 2025 Party in the Garden

With Glenn D. Lowry, the longest-serving director of the Museum of Modern Art, retiring this fall after 30 years, what better way to honor him than at one of the art world’s swankiest springtime parties? A definite highlight of the increasingly packed soirée season, MoMA’s Party in the Garden (and its storied afterparty) always attracts an eclectic crowd of not only philanthropists, financiers and patrons of the arts but also artists, collectors, celebrities, art world wonks and sundry socialites. This year’s vibe was clearly laid out in the dress code—“Festive”—which manifested in an array of bright summer shades and modern prints and patterns on the guests and in the decor.

To start, revelers gathered in the museum’s celebrated Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden for cocktails before making their way to a sit-down dinner in the lobby, where Sarah Arison, Marie-Josée Kravis and, of course, Mr. Lowry shared wise words. Spotted at the sold-out affair were some of New York’s shiniest stars in the arts. Tory Burch, who sponsored the 2025 Party in the Garden, dressed best-selling author Sarah Hoover and multihyphenate Colby Mugrabi. Unsurprisingly, the list of artists in attendance was long and included a heady mix of established names and rising stars, from Doug AItken, Glenn Ligon, Mark Bradford and Brian Donnelly (better known as KAWS) to Rashid Johnson, Cindy Sherman, Firelei Báez and Marina Abramović, among many others.

As the evening wore on, philanthropic powerhouses like Michael Bloomberg, David Booth, Agnes Gund and David and Susan Rockefeller mingled with FLAG Art Foundation’s Glenn and Amanda Fuhrman, The Studio Museum in Harlem director Thelma Golden, Pace founder Arne Glimcher, arts equity champion Darren Walker and the inimitable Larry Gagosian. Also spotted were actors Stephanie March, Sam Waterston and Delaney Rowe and models Alex Consani and Gabrielle Richardson.

After dinner, a new round of revelers made their way to the sculpture garden for the aforementioned afterparty, where singer-songwriter Role Model took the stage before DJs Rae Sada and Gale Scott started spinning sets.

Thelma Golden and Glenn D. Lowry

Diana Taylor and Michael Bloomberg

Sarah Arison

Jamie Singer Soros and Hannah Howe

Erica Pelosini and Larry Gagosian

Tyler Mitchell and Antwaun Sargent

Mark Bradford and Darren Walker

Tory Burch

Henry Kravis, Marina Abramović and Todd Eckert

Gale Scott

Sarah Hoover

Nikki Kynard, Aku Orraca-Tetteh and Joseph Augello

Glenn Fuhrman, Fiona Simmonds and Ian Simmonds

Brody Brown and Michael Weferling

David Rockefeller Jr. and Susan Cohn Rockefeller

Greg Banks and Tomi Talabi

Susan Cohn Rockefeller, David Rockefeller Jr., Sam Waterston and Lynn Louisa Woodruff

Delaney Rowe

Jamie Alexander Tisch and Wendi Murdoch

Gabrielle Richardson and Blake Abbie

Rae Sada

Tifa Mohammed

Dan Benton, Stephanie March, Lizzie Tisch and Jonathan Tisch

Yvonne Force Villareal

Erika Marie Hoke and Sara Morano

Kimberly Barrena and Emon White