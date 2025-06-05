Arts  •  Museums

Los Angeles MOCA’s Glittering Gala Raises Over $3.1 Million

The evening of speeches and sequins, socialites and song, cocktails and contemporary art celebrated three “MOCA Legends."

By
Sarah Paulson, Jane Fonda and Wendy Schmidt pose outside in pinks and yellows.
Sarah Paulson, Jane Fonda and Wendy Schmidt. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Last week, some of the biggest names in art and architecture, film and fashion, politics and philanthropy, spent a night celebrating the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art’s impact—and the impact others have had on it. The institution’s spring gala, organized in partnership with BVLGARI, collected L.A.’s leading figures in the worlds of art, culture and philanthropy at The Geffen Contemporary to celebrate three “MOCA Legends”: Chicago-based artist and professor Theaster Gates, whose spirit-guided work reckons with Black space; Frank Gehry, the legendary Canadian-American architect recognized for postmodern subversions; and entrepreneur and philanthropist Wendy Schmidt. After filmmaker Ava DuVernay, actress and activist Jane Fonda and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi introduced the night’s honorees, GRAMMY-nominated rapper Tierra Whack kept the crowd energized with songs from her albums World Wide Whack and Whack World.

They weren’t the only ones to strut before the step-and-repeat, of course. More than 600 artists, patrons and cultural movers and shakers gathered that night to listen to MOCA director Johanna Burton, MOCA chair Maria Seferian and the three honorees hold forth on art’s profound connective powers before a sunset-ombre backdrop. The evening also included a ceremonial process led by Japanese drum ensemble TAIKOPROJECT and a special viewing of Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson’s newest exhibition, “Olafur Eliasson: OPEN.”

Tierra Whack performs, holding a microphone.
Tierra Whack. Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Also spotted were artists Doug AItken, Refik Anadol, Andrea Bowers and Marcel Alcalá, among many, many others. Philanthropists Edythe Broad and Jarl Mohn joined MOCA board president Carolyn Clark Powers and vice-chair Eugenio López Alonso, as actors including Josh Hutcherson, Sarah Paulson and Alexandra Hedison took their turns on the carpet. And LACMA CEO Michael Govan celebrated with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and The RealReal founder and former CEO Julie Wainwright.

As is usually the case with the best art parties, a DJ set and dessert finished out the festivities. “Art is about living a life where you take your talents, and you multiply them,” Gates remarked when he took his turn at the dais. All told, the gala raised over $3.1 million that will help ensure MOCA’s impact is similarly multiplied.

Ava DuVernay, Nancy Pelosi, Johanna Burton, Theaster Gates, Frank Gehry, Wendy Schmidt and Maria Seferian

Ava DuVernay, Nancy Pelosi, Johanna Burton, Theaster Gates, Frank Gehry, Wendy Schmidt and Maria Seferian crowd together by a table.
Ava DuVernay, Nancy Pelosi, Johanna Burton, Theaster Gates, Frank Gehry, Wendy Schmidt and Maria Seferian. Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Karyn Kohl and Sarah Paulson

Karyn Kohl and Sarah Paulson face each other, talking.
Karyn Kohl and Sarah Paulson. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Josh Hutcherson

Josh Hutcherson poses in all-black attire before a step-and-repeat.
Josh Hutcherson. Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Alexandra Hedison and Sarah Paulson

Alexandra Hedison and Sarah Paulson laugh.
Alexandra Hedison and Sarah Paulson. Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Theaster Gates

Theaster Gates speaks.
Theaster Gates. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Jason Swartz and Conor Tingley

Jason Swartz and Conor Tingley pose outside.
Jason Swartz and Conor Tingley. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Julie Wainwright

Julie Wainwright poses in gold.
Julie Wainwright. Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Katherine Ross, Michael Govan, Esthella Provas, Eugenio Lopez, Analisse Taft, Celesta Hodge and Maria Seferian

Katherine Ross, Michael Govan, Esthella Provas, Eugenio Lopez, Analisse Taft, Celesta Hodge and Maria Seferian pose together.
Katherine Ross, Michael Govan, Esthella Provas, Eugenio López Alonso, Analisse Taft, Celesta Hodge and Maria Seferian. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Andrea Bowers

Andrea Bowers stands outside in a colorful dress.
Andrea Bowers. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Nancy Pelosi, Johanna Burton and Karen Bass

Nancy Pelosi, Johanna Burton and Karen Bass pose.
Nancy Pelosi, Johanna Burton and Karen Bass. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Pia Mehta

Pia Mehta poses before a step-and-repeat.
Pia Mehta. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Ava DuVernay and Frank Gehry

Ava DuVernay sits with Frank Gehry.
Ava DuVernay and Frank Gehry. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Efsun Erkılıç and Refik Anadol

Efsun Erkılıç and Refik Anadol pose in front of a step-and-repeat.
Efsun Erkılıç and Refik Anadol. Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Marcel Alcalá and Carlye Packer

Marcel Alcalá and Carlye Packer stand outside.
Marcel Alcalá and Carlye Packer. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Mary Weatherford, Zoe Ryan and Jarl Mohn

Mary Weatherford, Zoe Ryan and Jarl Mohn pose outside.
Mary Weatherford, Zoe Ryan and Jarl Mohn. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Viktoria Modesta

Viktoria Modesta poses in a gown.
Viktoria Modesta. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Olafur Eliasson

Olafur Eliasson stands.
Olafur Eliasson. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Nadya Tolokonnikova, Jane Fonda and Edythe Broad

Nadya Tolokonnikova, Jane Fonda and Edythe Broad pose.
Nadya Tolokonnikova, Jane Fonda and Edythe Broad. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Carolyn Clark Powers and Maria Seferian

Carolyn Clark Powers stands beside Maria Seferian.
Carolyn Clark Powers and Maria Seferian. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Terri Smooke and Esthella Provas

Terri Smooke smiles next to Esthella Provas outside.
Terri Smooke and Esthella Provas. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

