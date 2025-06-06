Pride Month Gets a Quieter Reception From Streaming Platforms This Year

In past years, major streaming services marked the arrival of Pride Month with events like concerts and art installations to spotlight LGBTQ+ voices. In 2023, for example, Hulu transformed New York’s High Line with floral sculptures as part of its “Pride Never Stops” campaign. The following year, HBO Max hosted virtual and in-person screenings of LGBTQ+ titles, alongside other Pride-themed initiatives. As the first week of Pride Month 2025 draws to a close, however, it feels a little like that once-vibrant corporate support has dimmed. With a few exceptions, major streamers so far have limited their engagement to modest content collections and a scattering of social media posts.

As of this writing, only Netflix, Apple TV++ and HBO Max have posted about Pride on X or Instagram. Meanwhile, in-app promotion of LGBTQ+ content varies widely. Hulu and Peacock both feature dedicated Pride collections on their homepages. Hulu, for instance, has placed a banner near the top of its app that reads: “Hulu has Pride. Watch your LGBTQ+ faves now.”

Netflix, the largest streaming service in the world by subscriber count (more than 301 million as of the end of 2024), has a Pride-themed collection of content in the app. The streamer’s “@Most” accounts on X and Instagram — which are separate from the main “@Netflix” account—are celebrating the month via a “Pride Syllabus” series that guides the platform’s LGBTQ+ audience through Netflix content that ties back to and reflects curated themes in queer culture.

The “syllabus” kicked off on June 1 with a number of playful “Happy Pride” style posts that have already seen engagement from talent like Trixie Mattel, Benny Skinner and Hunter Doohan.

Other platforms have taken a quieter approach. Some Pride collections are buried within app menus, surfaced only by algorithms or missing entirely. It’s a shift that one could argue reflects broader recalibrations in how corporations approach diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)— particularly under the renewed scrutiny of the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump, who has made rolling back DEI efforts a priority, does not plan to issue a proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed during a briefing on Tuesday (June 3).

Axios reports that services like Paramount+ and Tubi say they still intend to post on social media about Pride, but an overall decline in streaming-wide visibility is clear. The pullback among streamers also aligns with a trend across Corporate America: a recent survey by Gravity Research found that 39 percent of business executives—including leaders of Fortune 500 companies—say their companies are scaling back Pride-related efforts this year, which includes anything from event sponsorships to branded social campaigns.

Polling also suggests this shift might not actually be surprising to LGBTQ+ audiences. A recent Pew Research survey found that nearly 70 percent of LGBTQ adults believe most companies promote Pride Month more out of business interest than genuine support.

To be sure, many platforms continue to offer queer-themed titles year-round. Services like HBO Max, Netflix and Prime Video maintain collections that highlight LGBTQ+ stories and characters. However, these folders are often tucked inside navigation menus or triggered only by past user behavior. In effect, unless a viewer has already been engaging with LGBTQ+ content, they may not see any sign of Pride Month in the app at all.

Here’s a look at where things currently stand across major streaming platforms (as of the first week of June):