Reddit, a Treasure Trove for A.I. Companies, Launches Its Own A.I. Tools

Reddit, home to two decades of human-generated conversations, has become a goldmine for data-hungry A.I. companies. Now, the platform is turning that advantage into business value by launching two A.I.-powered tools designed to help brands navigate its archive of more than 22 billion posts and comments, the company announced today (June 16).

The two tools are: Reddit Insights, which offers marketers metadata to inform campaign strategies and business decisions; and Conversation Summary Add-ons, which will let advertisers embed Reddit discussions directly beneath their ad creatives.

“These new products are features I’ve wanted to build since my first day at Reddit,” said Jen Wong, Reddit’s chief operating officer since 2018, in a statement. “In a world increasingly flattened by A.I., the value of human content on our platform only grows.”

Founded in 2005, Reddit’s more than 100 million users have populated its subreddits with questions, advice and commentary across virtually every topic imaginable. That makes the platform especially attractive to A.I. developers seeking diverse training data. Reddit has already signed licensing deals with major players like OpenAI and Google. According to analytics firm Semrush, it is the second-most frequently cited source in Google AI Overviews.

Reddit’s valuable data has also sparked conflict with some startups. Earlier this month, the company filed a lawsuit against Anthropic, accusing the firm of using Reddit content to train its Claude models without permission.

This content—what Reddit calls “Reddit Community Intelligence”—is the foundation of its two new advertising tools. With Reddit Insights, clients gain access to real-time, authentic observations derived from the platform’s vast database. The tool has already been tested by advertising giant Publicis, which used it to help clients like The Hershey Company and Comcast identify new audiences and strengthen brand awareness.

Conversation Summary Add-ons, meanwhile, enhance advertisements with summaries and actual Reddit user posts. According to Reddit, the feature has delivered clickthrough rates more than 19 percent higher than standard ads. Early testers included Lucid and Jackbox Games.

Lucid, the California-based electric vehicle company, used the tool to surface relevant car and EV discussions to Reddit users. “In today’s advertising landscape, consumers want more than polished campaigns,” said Akerho Oghoghomeh, Lucid’s senior vice president of marketing, in a statement. “They’re looking for validation from people like them.”

This isn’t Reddit’s first foray into A.I. The company, which went public in 2024 and now has a market capitalization of $23 billion, launched Reddit Answers last year—an A.I.-powered search feature that reached one million weekly users as of May.