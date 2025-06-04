What Does Sustainability Really Mean in the Diamond Industry?

Diamonds have captured hearts for centuries, not just for their brilliance, but for what they represent: love, strength, endurance and commitment. Whether mined from the earth or a lab, a diamond’s journey into a piece of jewelry that marks a proposal, a milestone or a personal triumph is nothing short of magical. Their brilliance is a testament to human emotion and storytelling. Yet today, how we source and produce diamonds is becoming as important as their beauty. As the values of consumers shift toward transparency, ethics and accountability, the diamond industry is in the midst of one of its most important transformations.

In an age of values-driven shopping, the conversation around sustainability is more relevant than ever. Both mined and lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) are now assessed not just on the 4Cs (color, cut, clarity and carat) but on how ethically they’re made. But what does sustainability really mean here? While there are no simple answers, there is hope in the complexity. The more we learn, the more empowered we become to make informed choices, without losing the romance of this extraordinary gem. Both forms of diamonds have a role to play in a modern market increasingly shaped by consciousness and care.

Ultimately undefined

Many consumers don’t realize that terms like “sustainable” and “responsible sourcing” have no legal definition in the U.S. These phrases carry emotional and ethical weight, but without regulation, their meanings can vary widely across companies.

“Marketers are encouraged not to make broad, unqualified, wide-ranging eco-friendly claims,” says Sara Yood, CEO and General Counsel at the Jewelers Vigilance Committee (JVC). “They’re difficult to prove, and consumers ascribe significant meaning to them.” Yood cites the FTC’s Green Guides, which aim to prevent misleading environmental claims. Vague terms like “eco-friendly” or “green” still often dominate marketing without being backed by verifiable standards.

This ambiguity leaves room for confusion. “It’s like comparing apples to oranges,” Yood explains. “What matters most is how each process uses resources and engages with communities.” In an industry built on trust, especially when jewelry is tied to life’s most intimate and meaningful moments, the language around sustainability must be rooted in clarity, supported by action and communicated with transparency. Only then can these words carry the weight they deserve.

What sustainability could mean

True sustainability in the diamond industry must extend beyond environmental statistics. It’s about respecting people, land and the future—creating value without exploitation. This means ensuring fair wages, safe working conditions, minimal environmental impact and tangible investments in the communities connected to the diamond supply chain. When executed well, a sustainable diamond doesn’t just become a symbol of love—it becomes part of a global story about shared prosperity and mindful consumption.

Responsible sourcing builds upon these principles by focusing on traceability and accountability. Whether a diamond is lab-grown or mined, the key lies in being able to answer important questions: Where did this stone come from? How was it produced? Who benefited—or suffered—as a result? These answers are complex, but increasingly, companies on both sides of the industry are embracing transparency, refining their processes and inviting scrutiny. Their efforts as pioneers deserve recognition. And consumers, empowered with better information, can make purchases that align with their principles without compromising on beauty.

Lab-grown diamonds: greener by default?

Lab-grown diamonds have become increasingly popular, in part due to their affordability and perception as a more ethical alternative to mined diamonds. Produced in controlled environments rather than extracted from the earth, LGDs are widely regarded as sustainable. Yet these assumptions can be misleading.

“The biggest misconception is that lab-grown diamonds are automatically sustainable simply because they’re not mined,” says jewelry designer and ethical sourcing advocate Delphine Leymarie. “Most are grown in factories powered by fossil fuels, often coal. If the energy source isn’t clean, the carbon footprint can exceed that of some mined diamonds.”

Indeed, a 2019 Trucost (part of S&P Global) study found that emissions from lab-grown diamond production can reach up to 511 kg CO₂ per carat. “Lab-grown diamonds require between 250 and 750 kWh per carat,” Leymarie explains. These energy-intensive processes lose their sustainable edge without renewable energy or verified emissions management. However, change is underway.

A growing number of lab-grown diamond producers are transitioning to renewable energy, improving transparency and seeking certification from independent third parties. These steps matter. They show that sustainability in lab-grown diamonds, while not guaranteed, is possible when companies are intentional and consumers ask the right questions.

The nuance of mined diamonds

Mining has long been a lightning rod in sustainability debates, but reality is rarely black and white. Some of the most significant community development programs in the jewelry industry have emerged from well-regulated mining operations. In some countries, major mining companies have built schools, hospitals, clean water systems and roads. These benefits extend far beyond the mine itself. “Not all large-scale mining is bad, and not all small-scale mining is good,” Yood points out. “It’s about how the operations are conducted.”

Meanwhile, artisanal and small-scale miners (who make up a significant portion of the global mining population) are often the most vulnerable. Yet many are embracing change. Around the world, these miners are forming cooperatives, adopting mercury-free practices (for gold extraction) and participating in certified fair-trade programs. For millions, mining isn’t a luxury. It’s a livelihood. Done responsibly, mining can uplift entire communities. But removing it without alternatives can cause immense hardship. A sustainable future must include both environmental and economic well-being. The goal isn’t to eliminate mining, but to make it safer, fairer and more supportive for those involved.

A matter of perspective and certification

Third-party certification offers a reliable guidepost for consumers navigating this complex terrain. One of the most comprehensive frameworks is the SCS-007 Sustainability Rated Diamond Standard developed by SCS Global Services. “No diamond can claim complete sustainability,” says Kat Weymouth, Director, Diamond & Jewelry Services at SCS. All production consumes some nonrenewable resources. What matters is progress and transparency.

The SCS-007 standard evaluates diamonds across five pillars: traceable origin, ethical stewardship, sustainable production, net-zero carbon goals and investment in local communities. Certification requires thorough audits, documentation and clear communication guidelines. Brands must earn the right to make sustainability claims, and those that do can offer consumers peace of mind. In a world where marketing often outruns accountability, verified certification can restore trust and reward genuine effort.

Greenwashing and the danger of simplicity

In the rush to appeal to conscious consumers, both mined and lab-grown diamond brands have occasionally fallen into the trap of oversimplification. Marketing language can be seductive; words like “ethical” and “conflict-free” evoke a sense of responsibility and care. When these terms are left undefined or unverified, they risk becoming hollow. “The marketing often outpaces the accountability,” warns Leymarie. “Phrases like ‘eco-friendly’ or ‘ethical’ are used without defining what they mean or verifying them. It creates confusion for consumers and undermines the work of those doing it right.”

This ambiguity matters because sustainability is more than a buzzword. It is a promise. Consumers are increasingly demanding transparency, but they can only make informed decisions if they are given honest, detailed information. “Ask brands for specifics,” urges Yood. “Where was the diamond grown or mined? What energy was used? Was the carbon footprint verified?” Companies that are genuinely committed to sustainability should not shy away from these questions. They should welcome them as an opportunity to differentiate themselves through integrity and accountability. In this evolving landscape, clarity is not just helpful. It is essential.

Everything has a cost, and also a purpose

One of the most important realizations in the sustainability conversation is that virtually everything we use and enjoy has a cost. From smartphones and electric vehicles to solar panels and clothing, most of our modern conveniences depend on resources that are either mined or farmed. Diamonds are no exception. Even industries praised for their environmental contributions often rely on extractive processes. Electric vehicles, for instance, require batteries made with mined lithium and rare earth elements. Similarly, solar energy infrastructure depends on mined materials to function.

That doesn’t mean we should abandon our efforts to do better. It means we should apply the same critical lens across industries and focus on making choices that reduce harm and promote long-term value. “Sustainability is not a checklist. It’s a spectrum,” says Yood. “It’s not about perfection—it’s about transparency and continuous improvement.” The diamond industry, like many others, must be evaluated not by its ability to avoid impact altogether, but by its commitment to evolve, adapt and create systems that serve both people and the planet.

Enduring wonder

As the conversation around ethics and sustainability deepens, it’s worth remembering why we fell in love with diamonds in the first place. At their finest, diamonds are breathtaking. Gem-quality diamonds—like those used in engagement rings and heirloom jewelry—are rare. Despite widespread myths that diamonds are common, only a small fraction of rough stones meet the standards for fine jewelry. From a gemological standpoint, diamonds are remarkable. They are the hardest known natural substance, capable of enduring generations of wear. They have a singular ability to refract and disperse light into brilliant rainbows, casting emotional resonance as much as visual splendor. They symbolize memory, love, triumph and permanence. Their appeal is as much about emotion as aesthetics.

Today, more people than ever before can enjoy this symbolism and beauty. Lab-grown diamonds offer a path to ownership that is more accessible for many consumers, without sacrificing visual or structural integrity. Responsibly sourced mined diamonds, on the other hand, connect wearers to Earth’s ancient story and to the communities who help bring these treasures to light. Each diamond, regardless of origin, holds value. Each has a story worth telling. Each deserves to be celebrated.

No perfect stone, only informed choices

In the end, the most sustainable diamond is not the one that promises perfection, but the one chosen with care, understanding and intention. Whether lab-grown or mined, a diamond should come with transparency: how it was made, who it impacted and what values it reflects.

“There is no one ‘correct’ answer about which product you should purchase,” says Yood. “You’re looking for the right product for your values.” Leymarie echoes this sentiment. “We need more honesty, more humility and storytelling that reflects the full picture—not just what sells.” Informed consumers have more power than ever before. By asking questions, doing their research and supporting brands that prioritize transparency and ethics, they help shape the future of the diamond industry. Ultimately, diamonds are about joy, whether they sparkle on a hand, commemorate a milestone or are passed lovingly through generations. When chosen thoughtfully, their radiance shines far beyond the surface.