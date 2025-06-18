Art Basel’s Soft Opening Belies Strong, Swift Sales Across Tiers

There were sales aplenty during Art Basel’s First Choice preview yesterday (June 17), but little sense of urgency. The mega-fair’s opening day unfolded at a slower, more deliberate pace, especially at the top end of the market, compared to the pre-pandemic and pre-Paris frenzies. After the early breakfast and bottomless Ruinart, no one was stampeding across the ground floor to claim a blue-chip trophy. Instead, the action drifted upstairs, where fresher, more international offerings at lower price points drew a steadier rhythm of discovery and deal-making.

The crowd on opening day skewed unmistakably European—and older—highlighting how Basel’s hometown edition is losing its grip on the next-gen global jet-set, many of whom are now placing their bets on Paris or the much-hyped Qatar edition, a hot topic in the Messe’s circular courtyard.

Seasoned collector Alain Servais confirmed the shift, noting it felt like “the quietest opening day in terms of attendance” in his twenty-eight years of attending the fair. “Looking for works taking me out of my comfort zone, I spent long days at Unlimited and Art Basel,” he told Observer. “With only a handful of exceptions like Martha Rosler at Nagel Drexler, Candice Lin & Miriam Bennani at Ghebaly, Gabrielle Thomas at Rafaela Cortese, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith at Stephen Friedman, Shino Otake at Take Ninagawa, Vikrant Bhise at Experimenter, Joyce Joumaa at Eli Kerr, it seemed to me too safe.”

What was once the undisputed climax of the art market calendar now reads more like a transitional gathering—a polite farewell before the Mediterranean art circuit takes over, bringing those still making the transatlantic trek to Hydra and Menorca.

“We’re not in a crash, but a correction,” art market expert Magnus Resch told Observer when we caught him after a few laps around the aisles. “While a handful of top-tier artists still fetch high prices, the broader market has been stagnant for years—the Covid-era hype has simply worn off. At the same time, we’re seeing a generational shift: today’s buyers are younger, more diverse and digital-first, yet the art world hasn’t kept pace. If we fail to convert them into committed collectors, the market’s downturn will continue.”

According to Resch, these new buyers are showing up at events like Art Basel because they value the offline social experience, but in its current form, the fair model isn’t working. “Collectors aren’t buying, and galleries aren’t selling,” he said. “As a result, fairs are becoming costly branding exercises—profitable for a few, break-even at best for the rest.”

Despite mounting geopolitical tensions and looming global conflicts, top dealers arrived in Basel with the expected arsenal of blue-chip names. On the ground floor, Helly Nahmad anchored his booth with a commanding front display: two vibrant Calder sculptures—one mobile, one stabile—flanking a fresh-to-market Dubuffet from 1963. Further inside, the booth leaned into market stability with a familiar anchor: Picasso, including a standout 1964 canvas, Femme nue couchée jouant avec un chat, priced at $28 million after previously selling at Sotheby’s in 2023 for $21.2 million.

An undeniable highlight of this edition of the fair is Sueño de Sirenas (1963) by Leonora Carrington, presented by Di Donna Gallery with a $9.5 million price tag. Structured like an altarpiece, the triptych is encased in an elegantly ornamented frame with intricately sculpted, gilded relief and stands as a rare, symbolically rich example of Carrington’s surreal and mystical portrayals of the feminine. Rooted in a dream or vision the artist experienced, the work depicts iconic Mexican actress and seductress María Félix as a siren in three incarnations. Each panel offers a distinct manifestation: one in ebony (left), one in fire (right) and a luminous mother-of-pearl figure at center, cloaked in a radiant haze of white light.

Another standout was Giuseppe Penone’s Respirare l’ombra – foglie di tè (2008), a monumental wall piece at Marian Goodman’s booth in which bronze lungs emerge from a dense surface of tea leaves, evoking the intimate, symbiotic breath shared between plants and humans. A version of the work is featured in the artist’s current retrospective at the Serpentine, “Thoughts in the Roots.”