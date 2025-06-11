Ten Must-Read Thrillers to Cool Your Blood This Summer

What does summer mean to you? For many, it’s the long-awaited excuse to stop pretending to care about email. To relax. A chance to leave responsibilities behind, unwind, stretch out and bask like a sun-drunk lizard. If that sounds like you, somewhere between the SPF and the sandals, you might find yourself in search of the perfect book to bring along.

But instead of a spicy romance to match the weather, why not cool off with a thriller sharp enough to cut through the heat? Skip the overpriced gelato and the watery poolside rosé—these icy page-turners will chill you from the inside out.

Who needs air conditioning when you can picture yourself trapped in an isolated rental with no cell service and a mounting sense of dread? Forget extra ice in your drink—the cold hand on your neck is more than enough. So go ahead, slather on the sunscreen, settle into your beach chair, and prepare to break a nervous sweat with our favorite summer chillers.

When Sally Killed Harry by Lucy Roth

Love rats, beware. When Sally wakes up in New York and realizes she’s been played by the impossibly charming, thoroughly duplicitous Harry, she’s not just heartbroken—she’s incandescent. And she’s not alone. Turns out Harry has a long résumé of romantic cons, and Sally soon finds herself at the center of a coalition of wronged women, all with one thing in common: a burning desire for payback. Murder? Maybe. But first, Harry’s going to suffer—slowly, deliciously and with style. When Sally Killed Harry is a razor-sharp revenge thriller with bite, brains and a body count. Cold-blooded and wildly funny, it’s the perfect beach read to pair with blazing sun and a chilled drink.

The Penthouse by Catherine Cooper

When members of once-famous boy and girl bands from the ’90s reunite for a final shot at glory on the Las Vegas stage, they’re hoping to get hot again—literally and figuratively. But there’s one problem: Enola, the breakout star who vanished without a trace at the height of their fame, is still missing. From day one, rehearsals are cursed with mishaps, accidents and a creeping sense that someone doesn’t want the show to go on. Is it bad luck—or something more deliberate? As old grudges resurface and the past comes back with a vengeance, this glittering comeback might just end in cold blood. Rivalry, revenge and a mystery long buried beneath the spotlight fuel this sharply paced and wickedly fun thriller.

The House Guest by Hank Phillippi Ryan

When Alyssa Macallan is unceremoniously dumped by her powerful husband, she’s not just heartbroken—she’s terrified she’ll be left with nothing. So when she meets Bree, a charismatic stranger on the run from her own dangerous entanglement, offering friendship and shelter feels like a lifeline for them both. Maybe they can help each other. Or maybe Alyssa has just let trouble walk through her front door. As secrets unravel and loyalties shift, the air grows colder and the truth cuts deeper than expected. This is a tale of trust, betrayal and the chilling price of getting too close.

The Tenant by Freida McFadden

The higher they fly, the harder they fall. When Blake is fired from his VP job, the financial freefall is swift, and with a sky-high mortgage looming, desperation sets in. Enter Whitney, effortlessly gorgeous and conveniently looking to rent a room. At first, it feels like the perfect arrangement. But soon, Blake starts hearing things at night, smelling something rotten with no clear source, and noticing his neighbors acting… off. Is it paranoia, bad luck or something far more sinister—could someone have discovered Blake’s darkest secret?

Nobody’s Fool by Harlan Coben

When recent college grad Sami Kierce heads to Spain for a backpacking trip with friends, it sounds like the perfect adventure, until he wakes one morning drenched in blood, a knife in his hands, and his girlfriend Anna lying dead beside him. Twenty years later, still haunted and now working as a private investigator and part-time tutor, Kierce spots a familiar face in one of his classes: Anna. Their eyes meet. She runs. And Kierce knows he has to follow—if only to finally unravel the truth and put an end to the nightmare that’s defined his life.

The Last Passenger by Will Dean

When Caz Ripley boards the RMS Atlantica—a luxury cruise bound for New York—she’s expecting a once-in-a-lifetime trip with her boyfriend Pete, not a waking nightmare. But one morning, she opens her eyes to find the ship eerily silent, the other passengers gone and the vessel adrift in the middle of the Atlantic. As Caz scrambles for answers, the dream getaway unravels into something far more sinister. Packed with twists, tension and a creeping sense of dread, this is one holiday story that keeps you guessing until the final page.

Five Days in Provence by Simon McCleave

Sun-drenched Provence is the setting for countless romantic getaways—but for five friends on a farmhouse holiday, the dream begins to unravel fast. What starts as a week of wine, laughter and lazy afternoons quickly turns dark after a boozy first night leads to a tense group hike through wildfire-scorched hills. As the smoke thickens and tempers flare, the group is split apart—and when visibility returns, one of them is dead. The question now isn’t just what happened, but who’s responsible—and whether the killer is still among the four who made it back.

Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie

When passengers board the world-famous Orient Express, they expect the journey of a lifetime—not a locked-room murder in the middle of a Balkan snowdrift. But when an American tycoon is found stabbed to death in his cabin, the glamour quickly turns to dread. With the train stranded and a killer clearly on board, it falls to none other than detective Hercule Poirot to solve the mystery before another passenger meets a grisly end. A truly classic whodunnit with a chilling twist—perfect for reading poolside, preferably in the shade.

An Unwanted Guest by Shari Lapena

Mitchell’s Inn sounds ideal—remote, charming and tucked deep in the forest, the perfect escape from the world. When a group of guests arrives in the Catskills for a peaceful winter weekend, they expect to leave refreshed, not rattled. But when a violent storm knocks out all contact with the outside world, things take a dark turn. Then someone turns up dead. Trapped by weather and circumstance, the guests quickly realize the killer is among them—and there’s no way out.

The Vacation by T. M. Logan

What could be better than a week in the south of France with your closest friends in a luxurious villa? For Kate, the trip promises sun, serenity and a much-needed escape until a text message on her husband’s phone shatters the illusion. He’s having an affair, and the other woman is one of her best friends. Determined to uncover the truth, Kate starts digging, but what she unearths is more dangerous than she imagined. For someone in the villa, keeping a secret isn’t just about saving face but also about staying alive.