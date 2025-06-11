Sun Valley 2025 Guest List: Who Is Invited to the ‘Billionaire Summer Camp?’

As summer kicks off, tech and media moguls around the world are preparing for a season of travel—but a select few are also getting ready to descend on the mountain resort town of Sun Valley, Idaho. Since the early 1980s, the annual Allen & Company conference—nicknamed “summer camp for billionaires“—has been held there, drawing the industry’s most powerful figures.
Despite its laid-back dress code and outdoor activities like hiking and biking, the gathering is anything but casual. Hosted by the investment bank Allen & Company, the invite-only event typically begins in the second week of July. It features high-level meetings and private lectures, all behind closed doors and largely off-limits to the press. It’s also a major hub for dealmaking, with past conferences setting the stage for transformative moves like Jeff Bezos’ purchase of The Washington Post and Disney’s merger with ABC.
This year’s guest list, reported by Variety and Puck, is packed with Silicon Valley power players. Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Andy Jassy and Sam Altman are all expected to attend.
Media titans are also well-represented. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, fresh off his decision to split the company in two, will be there alongside Rupert Murdoch—joined by son, Lachlan Murdoch, and ex-wife, Wendi Murdoch—as well as Netflix executives Ted Sarandos, Greg Peters and Reed Hastings. Disney CEO Bob Iger is once again on the list, likely appearing with top succession contenders Dana Walden, Alan Bergman, Josh D’Amaro and Jimmy Pitaro.
Tech
- Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI
- Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta
- Tim Cook, CEO of Apple
- Eddy Cue, senior vice president of services at Apple
- Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet
- Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft
- Jeff Bezos, executive chairman of Amazon
- Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon
- Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft
- Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber
- Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb
- Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir
- daniel ek, CEO of Spotify
- Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap
- Bobby Kotick, former CEO of Activision Blizzard
Media and entertainment
- David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery
- Bruce Campbell, chief revenue and strategy officer of Warner Bros. Discovery
- Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company
- Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment
- Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment
- Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences
- Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN
- Michael Eisner, former CEO of The Walt Disney Company
- Rupert Murdoch, former chairman of News Corp
- Lachlan Murdoch, chairman of News Corp
- Robert Thompson, CEO of News Corp
- Barry Diller, chairman of IAC
- Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix
- Greg Peters, co-CEO of Netflix
- Reed Hastings, chairman of Netflix
- Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube
- Brian Roberts, CEO of Comcast
- Jason Blum, CEO of Blumhouse Productions
- Brian Grazer, film and television producer
- Bryan Lourd, CEO of Creative Artists Agency
- Michael Ovitz, co-founder of Creative Artists Agency
- Ynon Keri, CEO of Mattel
- Charles Rivkin, CEO of the Motion Picture Association
- Ravi Ahuja, CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment
- John Malone, chairman of Liberty Media
- Derek Chang, CEO of Liberty Media
- Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global
- Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-founder of DreamWorks
- Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation Entertainment
- Casey Wasserman, CEO of Wasserman Media Group
News media
- Michael Bloomberg, majority owner of Bloomberg L.P.
- Diane Sawyer, anchor for ABC News
- Anderson Cooper, anchor of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360
- Erin Burnett, anchor of CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront
- Andrew Ross Sorkin, financial columnist for The New York Times and co-anchor of CNBC’s Squawk Box
- Becky Quick, co-anchor of CNBC’s Squawk Box
- Bari Weiss, editor of The Free Press
- Bret Baier, chief political anchor for FOX News
- Evan Osnos, staff writer for The New Yorker
- David Ignatius, columnist for The Washington Post
- Gayle King, co-host of CBS Mornings
- David Begnaud, contributor for CBS News
- Bill Cowher, analyst for CBS Sports
Politics
- Glenn Youngkin, governor of Virginia
- Wes Moore, governor of Maryland
- Chuck Schumer, Senate minority leader
- Gina Raimondo, former commerce secretary
Other
- Diane von Furstenberg, fashion designer
- Ruth Rogers, owner of The River Café