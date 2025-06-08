Lifestyle  •  Fashion

The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2025 Tony Awards

See the most dazzling sartorial moments from the 78th annual Tony Awards.

By

Tonight, the 78th annual Tony Awards will take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, honoring the best and brightest of Broadway. Cynthia Erivo is hosting the 2025 iteration of the awards show, while Allison Janney, Ariana DeBose, Ben Stiller, Keanu Reeves, Katie Holmes, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Williams, Oprah and Sarah Paulson are among the celeb presenters.

Original musicals Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her and Maybe Happy Ending lead the pack with 10 nominations each, followed by Dead Outlaw, John Proctor Is the Villain, Sunset Boulevard and The Hills of California, tied at seven noms each. George Clooney, Sarah Snook and Daniel Dae Kim are just a few of the A-listers nominated for major awards this evening.

As usual, the audience can expect to see live Tony performances from all of the nominated musicals, along with a rather exciting number—to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Hamilton, the show’s original cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff and Leslie Odom, Jr., is reuniting for a special performance.

Before the awards are handed out, however, attendees will walk the red carpet in their sartorial best, bringing all the glitz and glamour to Radio City Musical Hall. Below, see all the best red carpet fashion moments from the 2025 Tony Awards.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Sarah Paulson. Variety via Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

in Schiaparelli

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Nicole Scherzinger. WireImage

Nicole Scherzinger

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Ella Beatty. Getty Images

Ella Beatty

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Sarah Snook. Getty Images

Sarah Snook

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Natasha Hodgson. WireImage

Natasha Hodgson

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Michelle Williams. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

in Bibhu Mohapatra

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Gracie Lawrence. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Gracie Lawrence

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Zoe Roberts. Variety via Getty Images

Zoe Roberts

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Katie Holmes. Getty Images

Katie Holmes

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Charli D’Amelio. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Charli D’Amelio

Zuhair Murad

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Danielle Brooks. Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Donald Webber Jr. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Donald Webber Jr.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Cynthia Erivo. Variety via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

in Schiaparelli

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Zoey Deutch. Getty Images

Zoey Deutch

in Elie Saab 

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Cecily Strong. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Cecily Strong

in Badgley Mischka 

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Sara Bareilles. Getty Images

Sara Bareilles

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Jonathan Groff. WireImage

Jonathan Groff

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Fina Strazza. Variety via Getty Images

Fina Strazza

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Getty Images

Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Amal Clooney and George Clooney. Variety via Getty Images

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Sadie Sink. Variety via Getty Images

Sadie Sink

in Prada

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Bee Carrozzini and Anna Wintour. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Bee Carrozzini and Anna Wintour

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Laura Donnelly. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Laura Donnelly

in Honor 

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Phillipa Soo. WireImage

Phillipa Soo

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Audra McDonald. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Audra McDonald

in Christian Siriano

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Julianne Hough. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Julianne Hough

in Christian Siriano 

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Lea Michele. WireImage

Lea Michele

in Michael Kors 

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Joy Woods. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Joy Woods

in Elie Saab 

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Auli’i Cravalho. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Auli’i Cravalho

in Carolina Herrera 

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Kristin Chenoweth. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Kristin Chenoweth

in Christian Siriano

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Brooke Shields. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Brooke Shields

in Balmain 

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Rosie Perez. Getty Images

Rosie Perez

in Pamella Roland 

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Ariana DeBose. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Ariana DeBose

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Megan Hilty. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Megan Hilty

in Pamella Roland 

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Carrie Preston. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Carrie Preston

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Julia Knitel. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Julia Knitel

in Naeem Khan

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Celia Keenan-Bolger. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Celia Keenan-Bolger

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Marjan Neshat. WireImage

Marjan Neshat

in Marchesa 

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Danya Taymor. Getty Images

Danya Taymor

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Tala Ashe. Variety via Getty Images

Tala Ashe

in Reem Acra 

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Leslie Odom Jr. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Leslie Odom Jr.

in Fear of God 

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
James Monroe Iglehart. Getty Images

James Monroe Iglehart

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Daniel Dae Kim. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Daniel Dae Kim

 

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Renee Elise Goldsberry. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Renee Elise Goldsberry

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Daveed Diggs. WireImage

Daveed Diggs

Amiri 

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Jennifer Simard. Getty Images

Jennifer Simard

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Tom Felton. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Tom Felton

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Bonnie Milligan. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Bonnie Milligan

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Shalom Blac. Getty Images

Shalom Blac

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Haley Kalil. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Haley Kalil

in Marc Bouwer

The 78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Jess Val Ortiz. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Jess Val Ortiz

