The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2025 Tony Awards

Tonight, the 78th annual Tony Awards will take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, honoring the best and brightest of Broadway. Cynthia Erivo is hosting the 2025 iteration of the awards show, while Allison Janney, Ariana DeBose, Ben Stiller, Keanu Reeves, Katie Holmes, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Williams, Oprah and Sarah Paulson are among the celeb presenters.

Original musicals Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her and Maybe Happy Ending lead the pack with 10 nominations each, followed by Dead Outlaw, John Proctor Is the Villain, Sunset Boulevard and The Hills of California, tied at seven noms each. George Clooney, Sarah Snook and Daniel Dae Kim are just a few of the A-listers nominated for major awards this evening.

As usual, the audience can expect to see live Tony performances from all of the nominated musicals, along with a rather exciting number—to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Hamilton, the show’s original cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff and Leslie Odom, Jr., is reuniting for a special performance.

Before the awards are handed out, however, attendees will walk the red carpet in their sartorial best, bringing all the glitz and glamour to Radio City Musical Hall. Below, see all the best red carpet fashion moments from the 2025 Tony Awards.

Sarah Paulson

in Schiaparelli

Nicole Scherzinger

Ella Beatty

Sarah Snook

Natasha Hodgson

in Bibhu Mohapatra

Gracie Lawrence

Zoe Roberts

Katie Holmes

Charli D’Amelio

Zuhair Murad

Danielle Brooks

Donald Webber Jr.

Cynthia Erivo

in Schiaparelli

Zoey Deutch

in Elie Saab

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves

Cecily Strong

in Badgley Mischka

Sara Bareilles

Jonathan Groff

Fina Strazza

Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Sadie Sink

in Prada

Bee Carrozzini and Anna Wintour

Laura Donnelly

in Honor

Phillipa Soo

Audra McDonald

in Christian Siriano

Julianne Hough

in Christian Siriano

Lea Michele

in Michael Kors

Joy Woods

in Elie Saab

Auli’i Cravalho

in Carolina Herrera

Kristin Chenoweth

in Christian Siriano

Brooke Shields

in Balmain

Rosie Perez

in Pamella Roland

Ariana DeBose

Megan Hilty

in Pamella Roland

Carrie Preston

Julia Knitel

in Naeem Khan

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Marjan Neshat

in Marchesa

Danya Taymor

Tala Ashe

in Reem Acra

Leslie Odom Jr.

in Fear of God

James Monroe Iglehart

Daniel Dae Kim

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Daveed Diggs

Amiri

Jennifer Simard

Tom Felton

Bonnie Milligan

Shalom Blac

Haley Kalil

in Marc Bouwer

Jess Val Ortiz