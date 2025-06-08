The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2025 Tony Awards

Tonight, the 78th annual Tony Awards will take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, honoring the best and brightest of Broadway. Cynthia Erivo is hosting the 2025 iteration of the awards show, while Allison Janney, Ariana DeBose, Ben Stiller, Keanu Reeves, Katie Holmes, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Williams, Oprah and Sarah Paulson are among the celeb presenters.
Original musicals Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her and Maybe Happy Ending lead the pack with 10 nominations each, followed by Dead Outlaw, John Proctor Is the Villain, Sunset Boulevard and The Hills of California, tied at seven noms each. George Clooney, Sarah Snook and Daniel Dae Kim are just a few of the A-listers nominated for major awards this evening.
As usual, the audience can expect to see live Tony performances from all of the nominated musicals, along with a rather exciting number—to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Hamilton, the show’s original cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff and Leslie Odom, Jr., is reuniting for a special performance.
Before the awards are handed out, however, attendees will walk the red carpet in their sartorial best, bringing all the glitz and glamour to Radio City Musical Hall. Below, see all the best red carpet fashion moments from the 2025 Tony Awards.
Sarah Paulson
in Schiaparelli
Nicole Scherzinger
Ella Beatty
Sarah Snook
Natasha Hodgson
in Bibhu Mohapatra
Gracie Lawrence
Zoe Roberts
Katie Holmes
Charli D’Amelio
Zuhair Murad
Danielle Brooks
Donald Webber Jr.
Cynthia Erivo
in Schiaparelli
Zoey Deutch
in Elie Saab
Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves
Cecily Strong
in Badgley Mischka
Sara Bareilles
Jonathan Groff
Fina Strazza
Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Amal Clooney and George Clooney
Sadie Sink
in Prada
Bee Carrozzini and Anna Wintour
Laura Donnelly
in Honor
Phillipa Soo
Audra McDonald
in Christian Siriano
Julianne Hough
in Christian Siriano
Lea Michele
in Michael Kors
Joy Woods
in Elie Saab
Auli’i Cravalho
in Carolina Herrera
Kristin Chenoweth
in Christian Siriano
Brooke Shields
in Balmain
Rosie Perez
in Pamella Roland
Ariana DeBose
Megan Hilty
in Pamella Roland
Carrie Preston
Julia Knitel
in Naeem Khan
Celia Keenan-Bolger
Marjan Neshat
in Marchesa
Danya Taymor
Tala Ashe
in Reem Acra
Leslie Odom Jr.
in Fear of God
James Monroe Iglehart
Daniel Dae Kim
Renee Elise Goldsberry
Daveed Diggs
Amiri
Jennifer Simard
Tom Felton
Bonnie Milligan
Shalom Blac
Haley Kalil
in Marc Bouwer