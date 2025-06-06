Toyota Founder’s Grandson Is Bidding to Tighten Family Control of the Auto Giant

At $33 billion, the offer came in well below the $42 billion investors had anticipated, prompting criticism that Akio Toyoda may be engineering a discounted buyout to benefit Toyota Group leadership at the expense of shareholders. “The tender offer price is very low compared to our estimate of intrinsic value,” said David Mitchinson, chief investment officer at Zennor Asset Management and a Toyota Industries investor, in an interview with Yahoo Finance. He added that there is “strong opposition” from shareholders.

Still, the offer represents a premium over Toyota Industries’ stock price before the deal was made public in April. Toyota executives argue the valuation is fair and reflects that premium. They also suggest investors may have artificially inflated expectations in the lead-up to the announcement, which may explain why shares dropped more than 10 percent this week following the official offer.

The buyout raises other concerns as well. Control of Toyota Industries will now shift to Toyota Fudusan, an unlisted real estate firm that serves as the Toyoda family’s private investment vehicle and where Akio Toyoda is also chairman. Toyoda is contributing just ¥1 billion—roughly $7 million—of his personal wealth to the deal, with the rest funded by Toyota Fudusan, Toyota Motors and loans from Japan’s largest banks.

In an effort to dispel concerns that the deal is a power grab by the founding family, a senior Toyota Motors executive—formerly the company’s CFO—stated during an online briefing, “The chairman’s involvement isn’t about control over the business, it’s about his commitment to the deal, to provide support on the ground and to the betterment of Japan.”