23andMe’s Trove of DNA Data Stay with the Company’s Founder Anne Wojcicki

After a bankruptcy court approved the sale of 23andMe’s assets to a nonprofit led by the company’s co-founder and former CEO, Anne Wojcicki, the future of its vast trove of DNA data is only beginning to unfold. Wojcicki’s TTAM Research Institute won the auction to acquire the genetic database, beating out Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with a $305 million bid. The sale is expected to close after July 8, according to a memo sent by 23andMe to current and former customers, marking the end of a chapter that began when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March.

Wojcicki launched TTAM earlier this year with the specific goal of keeping 23andMe’s genetic data of about 15 million users out of the hands of third parties like biotech firm Regeneron, which bid $256 million for the company’s assets. Given the sensitive nature of the data, 29 states pushed back against the transfer by filing a joint lawsuit in April.

Though TTAM’s website remains bare bones, 23andMe’s customer memo describes its mission as “continu[ing] the innovative research and scientific discoveries that were core to 23andMe, while expanding its active conduct of medical research and educational activities to empower individuals to learn about their own genomes and advance our knowledge of human health.”

Where Wojcicki comes from—and where she’s headed

Wojcicki co-founded 23andMe in 2006 alongside Linda Avey and Paul Cusenza. In 2021, she took the company public through a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Just two years later, a data breach compromised the genetic information of seven million users. In 2024, after a 98 percent drop in market cap, Wojcicki attempted to take the company private, but the board of directors rejected the move.

TTAM has pledged to maintain 23andMe’s existing privacy standards, but concerns around data security remain widespread. In its customer memo, 23andMe emphasized, “TTAM is legally obligated to maintain and honor the privacy policies, user consents and data protection measures that have been put in place by 23andMe.” Customers still can opt out of research or permanently delete their data.

Though TTAM is structured as a nonprofit, some experts remain skeptical. Erika Gray, pharmacist and founder of ToolBox Genomics, pointed to Wojcicki’s track record. “When a company goes public or brings in private equity, the users often become insignificant and the focus is the success of the stock and growth of the company,” she told Observer.

Earlier this year, Nucleus Genomics considered bidding for 23andMe’s assets but ultimately opted out. Unlike 23andMe, Nucleus maintains all of its health data in compliance with HIPAA standards. TTAM has acknowledged it plans to continuously improve its own privacy policies over time.

Beyond TTAM, Wojcicki is also involved in commercial real estate redevelopment in Los Altos, Calif. and in philanthropy through the Brin Wojcicki Foundation, a joint venture with her ex-husband, Google co-founder Sergey Brin. The foundation has contributed extensively to Parkinson’s research and Jewish-American humanitarian aid.