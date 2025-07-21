ADAA Hits Pause On The Art Show as Dealers Question Whether Fairs Are Still Worth It

As the art world continues to mourn the departure of a notable duo of legendary dealers—both of whom cited burnout from the relentless fair circuit and mounting overhead—some art fairs, especially those run by dealers themselves, are beginning to acknowledge the real industry’s needs in this particularly strained economic moment. The Art Dealers Association of America recently announced it will cancel the October edition of ADAA The Art Show, a move that recognizes the market’s ongoing contraction and the urgency of rethinking a model that has long shown signs of being unsustainable. “This strategic pause reflects our commitment to advancing the ADAA’s mission, expanding our national impact, and shaping a bold, future-facing vision as the leading membership organization representing premier art galleries across the country,” read an email sent out late last week.
When Observer reached out for comment, a spokesperson emphasized that the decision reflects the organization’s commitment to responsive leadership. “We’ve been listening carefully—to our members, to the moment we’re in, and to the shifting dynamics of the art world,” they said. “Our galleries are deeply engaged and widely respected. They’re invested in the future and navigating an increasingly complex landscape—one with more fairs, higher expectations and greater demands on time and resources.”
The fair ecosystem is changing, albeit slowly
The ADAA isn’t the only fair pulling the plug this year—and it likely won’t be the last. After a buzzy New York debut in 2023, PHOTOFAIRS quietly bowed out in 2024, skipping its anticipated return during Armory and citing market headwinds and organizer instability. It didn’t resurface in Hong Kong either, canceling its 2025 edition last March due to “logistical constraints,” despite strong gallery interest. Meanwhile, the Spring Break Art Show scrapped its 2025 Los Angeles edition—originally slated for February 18-23—making it the only fair that opted not to move forward after the wildfires.
Across the Atlantic, Masterpiece was canceled in 2023 amid rising costs and a thinning exhibitor list—and has yet to return. This year, Eye of the Collector, the more boutique fair that had carved out a niche since 2020, hit pause for 2025, citing escalating costs, shifting collector demographics and continued market uncertainty. According to the latest Art Basel & UBS report, there were 336 art fairs worldwide in 2024—the lowest total since 2021 and 71 fewer than in 2019.
The pandemic, of course, delivered a first major shock to the global art fair calendar in 2020, triggering widespread cancellations. That year saw just 135 in-person events, supplemented by 75 digital editions—ranging from fully online fairs to hastily assembled online viewing rooms. While live fairs gradually returned over the next three years and most digital formats receded, the report estimates that between 2020 and 2023, 129 art fairs quietly ceased operations. Some new initiatives did emerge in the post-pandemic period—39 in total—including regional expansions of established brands like Art Basel and Frieze. In stark contrast, only two new fairs launched in 2024: Mira, a Latin American art fair in France, and Paper Positions Vienna, focused on works on paper.
Meanwhile, the contraction deepened. The report identified 31 fairs that shut down in 2024, beyond those already noted. More than half of these closures occurred in Europe, including high-profile events such as Masterpiece London, the Olympia Art and Antiques Fair, the Outsider Art Fair in Paris and the Paris edition of 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair, alongside others in Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and beyond. In the U.S., four fairs ended operations, including the long-running San Francisco Tribal and Textile Art Show. Asia saw the shuttering of several longstanding events as well, among them Art Beijing (founded in 2006), StART Seoul and Art Hunt in Taipei.
Even global powerhouse Frieze has reportedly struggled to stay profitable. Former owner Endeavor posted a net loss of $253.8 million in Q3 2024, with its events segment—including Frieze—down 20.1 percent year over year. The disappointing performance helped drive the divestment of several non-core assets, Frieze among them, which was acquired last May by former Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel in a $200 million deal.