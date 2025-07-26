The Art World Confronts a New Era of Censorship in the U.S.

Artist Amy Sherald has announced her decision to cancel her upcoming exhibition at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.—a presentation that would have marked the institution’s first extensive solo show by a Black artist. The move follows her discovery that the museum was considering removing or negatively contextualizing Trans Forming Liberty from her widely acclaimed major survey, “American Sublime,” which debuted at SFMOMA and is at the Whitney for another two weeks.

“As a painter, I believe in portraiture’s power to witness, to dignify, and to insist on presence—especially for those too often rendered invisible,” Sherald writes in the statement her studio shared with Observer. “We live in a society with a selective memory, one that frequently overlooks lives at its margins,” she continues, explaining that internal concerns had been raised about the inclusion of the painting, which features model Arewà Basit clad in a blue gown and holding a bouquet of orange daisies aloft. “While no single person is to blame, it’s clear that institutional fear—shaped by a broader climate of political hostility toward trans lives—played a role. This painting exists to hold space for someone whose humanity has been politicized and disregarded. I cannot in good conscience comply with a culture of censorship, especially when it targets vulnerable communities.”

Sherald’s withdrawal marks a turning point for artists confronting political interference, as mounting tensions continue to reshape Washington’s museums. At a moment when transgender people are being legislated against, silenced and endangered across the U.S., she made it clear that silence is not an option. “I stand by my work. I stand by my sitters. I stand by the truth that all people deserve to be seen—not only in life, but in art.”

Sherald’s rising profile and the core messages embedded in her practice—and in “American Sublime”—stand in stark contrast to the ideological shifts now reshaping the Smithsonian complex and other federally funded D.C. museums, particularly since the start of the Trump administration. Exhibitions are now subject to review by the White House, which has argued that the direction taken by these institutions in recent years undermines “the greatness of our nation or the millions of Americans who have contributed to its progress.” Those claims stem from Trump’s March 2025 executive order, Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History, a directive aimed at purging what he calls “improper ideology.” While the order explicitly targets the Smithsonian, its reach also extends to monuments and memorials under the jurisdiction of the Department of the Interior, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Although the Smithsonian is not technically a federal agency, it operates under the oversight of a Board of Regents, as mandated by Congress upon its founding in 1846. The current board includes the Vice President, the Chief Justice of the United States, six members of Congress and nine citizen regents. The institution also receives roughly two-thirds of its $1 billion annual budget from the federal government—funding that now serves as a lever for expanded political oversight.

On June 13, Kim Sajet—who had led the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery since 2013—announced her resignation, days after former President Trump publicly claimed he had “fired” her over her support for DEI initiatives, describing her as “a highly partisan person, and a strong supporter of DEI, which is totally inappropriate for her position.” As one of his first executive actions upon taking office for a second term, Trump signed Executive Order 14151: Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing on January 20. The order mandated that all federal agencies terminate activities related to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, including the immediate closure of all DEI offices and the removal of DEI-related language from federal contracts and grants. Following Sajet’s departure, Kevin Gover, the Smithsonian’s Under Secretary for Museums and Culture, was named acting interim director of the National Portrait Gallery.

“American Sublime,” which showcases Amy Sherald’s ongoing celebration of Black culture, identity, beauty and the vibrant soul of the nation, may have run afoul of the Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History EO, which called out specific exhibitions as “divisive” and “corrosive.” Among the works in the exhibition are iconic images from recent American history, including the portrait Sherald painted in memory and honor of Breonna Taylor—commissioned by Vanity Fair for its September 2020 issue dedicated to racial justice and Taylor’s legacy. The painting was later jointly acquired by the Speed Art Museum in Louisville, Kentucky and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Sherald further cemented her place as an official portraitist of American history with her portrait of Michelle Obama, painted during a very different administration and political climate. That painting, unveiled alongside Kehinde Wiley’s portrait of President Barack Obama on February 12, 2018, is now in the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. Known for her distinctive grey-tone treatment of skin, Sherald’s portraits operate with a quiet force, layering abstraction beneath a deceptively realist surface while weaving together the psychological and social dimensions of representation. She’s a remarkable colorist: backgrounds and garments appear in crystalline, often startling palettes that amplify the interiority of her figures and heighten their physical and psychological presence. Her meticulous attention to clothing gestures toward Black culture approaching fashion as a ritual of both societal and self-presentation, articulating identity beyond reductive racial classification. Most of her subjects are portrayed in a frontal, confrontational stance, meeting the viewer’s gaze with unflinching self-possession—mid-performance, it seems, in the act of manifesting their full personality, fully aware of being seen and of participating in the performance of presence within American society. And while many of her sitters are ordinary people—neighbors, friends, familiar in their everyday humanity—Sherald rarely shies away from threading in subtle, and at times more pointed, commentary on American politics. This marks the first time since the start of the Trump administration that an artist has taken such a strong position by canceling a show—but others are likely to follow. In response to Sherald’s decision, the Smithsonian issued a statement: “While we understand Amy’s decision to withdraw her show from the National Portrait Gallery, we are disappointed that Smithsonian audiences will not have an opportunity to experience ‘American Sublime.'”

Meanwhile, more provocative responses to the administration’s machinations in the cultural sphere have not been in short supply. Earlier this week, artist provocateur Andres Serrano (best known for his “blasphemous” Piss Christ) unveiled a Trump-centered proposal for the U.S. Pavilion at the Venice Biennale. It expands on his ongoing project The Game: All Things Trump, a sprawling, multi-dimensional installation composed of more than a thousand Trump-related objects, products and memorabilia—most acquired from eBay at a cost of at least $200,000. The trove includes everything from merchandise tied to Trump’s hotels, casinos and branding ventures to an 11-foot neon EGO sign salvaged from the Trump Taj Mahal’s EGO Lounge and a banner-sized portrait Serrano shot of Trump in 2004. The title references Trump: The Game, a Monopoly-style board game released by Milton Bradley in 1989.

“I don’t think in terms of messages but rather ideas that I put out into the world. My proposal can be read in different ways, as it should be,” Serrano responded cryptically when Observer asked what the final message might be and how he expects an international audience to interpret the work. “Personally, I think it’s an idea whose time has come. At this moment in history, who better to represent America than the President himself?”

The U.S. Pavilion artist remains unannounced, even as the world’s most important biennial looms less than a year away. The delay has raised growing concerns not only about potential censorship or nationalist instrumentalization but also about the feasibility of realizing work at this scale on such a compressed timeline.