Hugging Face’s Climate Lead Warns Against Using A.I. for Math or Therapy

Many people now turn to ChatGPT and other generative A.I. chatbots for everything from weather updates and cooking tips to math help and relationship advice. But that kind of blanket usage may be doing more harm than good, warns Sasha Luccioni, A.I. and climate lead at Hugging Face, an open-source A.I. platform.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

“I think we really have this obligation to not just be like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m going to use ChatGPT for everything and anything,’” Luccioni said during a keynote yesterday (July 9) at the AI for Good Summit in Geneva.

She emphasized that A.I. chatbots “cannot replace therapists,” nor are they “made to do math.” And relying on them for such tasks could consume “10 or 100,000 times more energy” than simpler tools, she added.

As demand for A.I. grows, so does its environmental footprint. Data centers are devouring more electricity and water, fueling backlash from nearby communities. In Memphis, Tenn., local environmental groups have opposed gas turbines installed by xAI to power its chatbot Grok, citing concerns about air pollution.