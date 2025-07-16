Aspen Art Week 2025 Brings Dual Fairs, Deeper Local Ties and Broader Prestige

Aspen now boasts a vibrant and rapidly expanding local art scene—not only among collectors and dealers but also among the artists who’ve chosen to make the Roaring Fork Valley their home. This year, Hoffman and Chase curated a summer exhibition of Colorado-based artists at the Red Brick Art Center that offered a broad and timely look at the region’s creative output. According to Hoffman, community engagement has grown steadily since the fair’s launch. “We’re seeing new doors opening for our 2025 edition. I absolutely see it growing and evolving—there are more events, more people in town and a much deeper engagement with the arts overall.”

As part of the fair’s VIP program, a series of exclusive home tours will highlight the remarkable collections held by Aspen residents. During Aspen Art Week, visitors can also explore the Aspen Art Museum’s roster of exhibitions, including a sweeping survey of Sherrie Levine’s most iconic works in “Sherrie Levine: 1977–1988.” In this landmark presentation, the seminal Pictures Generation artist reckons with the possibilities and limitations of artistic production in the postmodern era. Alongside it, the psychologically intense, visceral investigations of materiality and the body by Italian artist Carol Rama are brought into focus in “Carol Rama: THE TONGUE, THE EYE, THE FOOT,” featuring works spanning from the 1930s to the 1970s. VIP guests will also be treated to an early viewing of “Solange Pessoa: Catch the sun with your hand,” a poetic meditation on the relationship between nature and the human body by the Brazilian artist.

One other highlight of the week is the museum’s marquee summer gala, ArtCrush, which has become one of the most successful and well-attended fundraising events in the country. This year’s edition, “Celestial Nights,” honors acclaimed artist Glenn Ligon, and with the help of auction partner Christie’s, aims to surpass last year’s record-breaking $4.5 million haul in support of the museum’s exhibitions, education programs and ambitious commissions.

But back to the fairs. This year’s roster of exhibitors mounting booths at the Aspen Art Fair is twice as long as last year’s. Among the twenty new participants are blue-chip and internationally recognized galleries including Marianne Boesky (New York and Aspen), Sean Kelly (New York and Los Angeles), The Sunday Painter (London), Vielmetter (Los Angeles) and 193 Gallery (Paris, Venice, Saint-Tropez). “We love our Aspen community and are excited for the opportunity to present such a broad range of our program in one energetic week,” Boesky, who has maintained a permanent presence in Aspen since 2017, tells Observer. “The Aspen Art Museum is bringing incredible artists to town for the AIR Festival, and we are excited for the fair to add another layer to the art ecosystem here.” The gallery plans to rotate its booth daily, in sync with the summer’s characteristic intensity. “It’s always about squeezing in as much as you can while here!”

Notable international participants include Perrotin, Ronchini, SECCI, Galerie Gmurzynska and Southern Guild, who will mount booths alongside a strong contingent of U.S. galleries such as Carlye Packer, Palo Gallery, PATRON and Harper’s. Eduardo Secci, founder of SECCI gallery, sees Aspen as a strategic destination. “During that particular week, the city draws an extraordinary concentration of high-profile international collectors,” he says. His gallery is presenting a curated intergenerational dialogue between historical masterpieces—including works by Botero and Basquiat—and pieces by leading contemporary artists like Ugo Rondinone, Barry X Ball and Kevin Francis Gray.

From London, Ronchini Gallery returns to Aspen this year after skipping the previous edition. “Aspen is best known as one of the most charming ski destinations in the U.S., but in summer, it quietly transforms into a hub for collectors from across the country, drawn by the pleasant climate, welcoming atmosphere and outdoor lifestyle,” Ruben Tanzi, a sales associate with the gallery, tells Observer. “The Aspen Art Fair itself attracts a small but select audience. It’s a valuable opportunity for us to maintain close ties with collectors and meet new ones. Despite the growing importance of digital platforms, nothing replaces the experience of seeing and feeling the work in person.”

This year, the gallery will present works by key artists from their program, including Rebecca Ward, Paul Jenkins, Gianpietro Carlesso and Hap Tivey—a pivotal figure in California’s 1960s Light and Space movement. They will also showcase two works by Alice Baber and a striking 1958 Frank Stella from Jenkins’ personal collection.

“What brings international exhibitors to Aspen is the collector base—it’s knowledgeable, informed and genuinely curious,” Hoffman emphasizes. “Collectors here walk through the door and want to spend time building meaningful connections. The trade, the community, the conviviality of the fair experience, shaped by Aspen’s unique context, is what makes it so appealing to dealers.”

Also important is the fact that Aspen Art Week moves at a slower, more relaxed pace than most other art world gatherings across the country. “Aspen is such a small town that you might go for a morning hike and run into the same people you’ll later see at the fair, the music tent, a lecture at Anderson Ranch or sipping martinis at Civic Park,” Hoffman says. “It’s a tight, self-contained community, but also one that’s highly engaged. People are out and really want to take advantage of everything the town offers.”

In that spirit, the Aspen Art Fair has renewed its cultural partnership with the Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies, organizing a series of VIP tours and special programming that highlight the enduring relationship between Herbert Bayer and the Hotel Jerome, the founding of the Aspen Institute and the beginnings of modern Aspen. The fair also continues its collaboration with the Aspen Art Museum, offering a robust slate of programming throughout the week.

This year, the Aspen Art Fair is also partnering with the Red Brick Center for the Arts, Aspen Film and Dance Aspen to extend its cultural presence across the valley. “For 2025, visitors can join in on studio‑style conversations and market panels, explore local collectors’ home tours, experience Aspen’s natural, alpine beauty and dive into its singular philanthropic spirit,” says Hoffman. “By weaving these experiences into the fabric of the city, one of the world’s most sought‑after luxury destinations, we’re creating a week-long immersive celebration of contemporary art.”