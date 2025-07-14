Arts  •  Museums

Meet Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, One of the Patrons Shaping the Future of Art in the UAE

Her Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation is contributing to the Gulf’s broader cultural transformation by helping to weave a stronger pan-Arab ecosystem of artistic voices.

By
Central hanging sculpture made of colorful tangled textiles and yarns illuminated dramatically against a gray wall, casting soft, organic shadows that spread across the gallery floor.
“Layered Medium: We Are in Open Circuits,” organized by ADMAF with the Seoul Museum of Art, brought works by Korean artists to Abu Dhabi. Courtesy Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation

Art Basel’s recent announcement of a new edition in Qatar, alongside the launches of Sotheby’s and Christie’s in the region this year, has made it clear that the Gulf is swiftly positioning itself as one of the global art world’s potential driving forces. This explosion of cultural resources reflects the tidal wave of institutional and private capital now reshaping its arts infrastructure. The launch of New Perspectives Art Partners—a consultancy founded by market heavyweights Ed Dolman, Philip Hoffman, Brett Gorvy and Patti Wong—reinforces the shift. Aimed at advising collectors and estates, particularly in the Gulf, the group’s mission to support “broader and more structured visions” speaks to the fact that the region is no longer just a satellite but its own destination.

In the rapidly evolving U.A.E. art scene, the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) has emerged as a cornerstone of the capital’s ascent. At its helm is H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, a formidable patron of the arts who founded the organization in 1996 and now serves as its artistic director and is the driving force behind the Abu Dhabi Festival. “When I founded ADMAF, my purpose was simple yet radical: to be of service. That remains our role today,” Alkhamis-Kanoo tells Observer during our recent visit to the fast-growing capital, where she’s scripting the playbook for a new cultural order.

A poised woman in a black abaya and layered pearl necklace stands in front of an abstract light installation with curved golden rods.
H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, founder of Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation. TCB Team & Martin Pfeiffer
When she founded ADMAF, Abu Dhabi had little in the way of cultural infrastructure and few events to speak of. “But we did not lack vision,” she points out. Having grown up in Beirut and studied in Paris, she had seen firsthand how culture could shape identity and even statehood. “I knew Abu Dhabi had the potential to become a cultural force—we had the roots, the diversity, the energy, the ambition and most importantly, the leadership,” she says, referencing how Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, followed by Sheikh Khalifa and now President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed long understood that culture is a major contributor to any soft power strategy.

