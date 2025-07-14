Meet Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, One of the Patrons Shaping the Future of Art in the UAE

Determined to contribute in this fertile ground, Alkhamis-Kanoo envisioned ADMAF not just as an organization that would serve but one that would have a lasting impact. “In a nation rising as rapidly as the U.A.E., I understood that the concept of ‘being of service’ would evolve over the years,” she explains. “That meant the organization had to be both agile and self-effacing. I didn’t build an institution around our own ambitions but to grow with the needs of the people.”

Alkhamis-Kanoo envisioned ADMAF’s role as a responsive partner to the local community, which meant being receptive to new ideas was crucial. “We began by listening and identifying where we could step in to deliver real, sustainable change within the cultural ecosystem,” she says. “Only then did we take action.”

At the time, opportunities for music appreciation in the Emirates were scarce. She started by hosting performances that would eventually lay the groundwork for the Abu Dhabi Festival. Soon after, ADMAF brought the arts directly to communities, partnering with schools across all seven Emirates to offer music and art education to young people. “We knew we were making a difference when more young Emiratis began pursuing higher education in the performing arts,” she says. “As the needs evolved, so did we, supporting promising young talent with scholarships and advocating for them.”

Cultural growth demands curiosity and cross-pollination

Since its founding, ADMAF has embraced a wide-ranging approach to culture and creativity in a broad spectrum of disciplines, from visual art and music to theater and other expressive forms. “Creativity doesn’t happen in silos,” Alkhamis-Kanoo says, adding that she believes true innovation emerges at the intersections between disciplines, between modernity and tradition. A composer might draw inspiration from myth or literature. A filmmaker may spark their imagination through painting. Scientists and coders often look to the arts for new directions, just as artists increasingly find new questions to explore in technology. “ADMAF’s approach is deliberately wide-ranging because that is how cultures grow, through cross-pollination.”

Another reason she champions interdisciplinarity is that she doesn’t believe in staying too long in one’s comfort zone. For ADMAF, that zone has always been the performing arts—particularly music. “This organization was born in music. The Abu Dhabi Festival earned its recognition from the world’s leading cultural institutions—Opéra National de Paris, Carnegie Hall, the Royal Opera House—through music first,” she says. As proud as she is of that legacy, Alkhamis-Kanoo remains wary of creative stasis. “I believe we must follow the example of the great artists we admire, by imitating their curiosity and their ability to explore. Interdisciplinary exploration is our way of staying engaged with the cultural world and the global artistic conversation and of avoiding repetition.”

ADMAF’s recent co-production of Pelléas et Mélisande with the Opéra National de Paris exemplifies that ethos. The production, directed by Lebanese-Canadian playwright and theater director Wajdi Mouawad, brought an unconventional rhythm and narrative sensibility to the world of opera. “Both the performers and the director came out of this experience empowered, having had the opportunity to push the boundaries of their art,” Alkhamis-Kanoo notes.

She also cites the Riwaq Al Fikr series, a curated program of talks that puts scientists, musicians, philosophers and artists into dialogue. “Mixing disciplines and creating conversations beyond the confines of each field offers a valuable contribution to the wider public,” she says. Through these exchanges, the foundation provides local audiences with context, fresh perspectives and tools to connect seemingly unrelated domains—art to science, design to culture and beyond.