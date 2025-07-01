Here Are the Top A.I. Researchers Who Just Joined Meta’s Superintelligence Team

The results of Meta’s full-throttle hiring push to achieve advanced forms of A.I. is finally beginning to materialize. A new team at the Mark Zuckerberg-led company will be known as Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), according to an internal memo first reported by Bloomberg. Much to the frustration of Meta’s rivals, the team is stacked with talent poached from top competitors like OpenAI, Google DeepMind and Anthropic.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

“As the pace of A.I. progress accelerates, developing superintelligence is coming into sight,” said Zuckerberg in the memo, referencing a form of A.I. that boasts capabilities superior to humans. “I believe this will be the beginning of a new era for humanity, and I am fully committed to doing what it takes for Meta to lead the way.”

Impatient with Meta’s slow progress in A.I., Zuckerberg in recent months has personally spearheaded an aggressive recruiting campaign. To lure talent from OpenAI, Meta is offering signing bonuses as high as $100 million, as revealed by Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, during a podcast interview in June.

Alexandr Wang, the former CEO of Scale AI, will serve as Meta’s new chief A.I. officer and lead the MSL team. The 28-year-old recently joined Zuckerberg’s efforts after Meta invested more than $14 billion in Scale AI, which specializes in labelling data for A.I. systems. Wang will co-lead the new group with Nat Friedman, the former head of Github, said Wang in a post on X yesterday (June 30), which also included a roster of other new hires joining the team.

“Towards superintelligence,” noted Wang, who said he’s “thrilled to be accompanied by an incredible group of people.”

The division will include former Google DeepMind researchers Jack Rae and Pei Sun, alongside Anthropic’s Joel Pobar and Sesame AI’s Johan Schalkwyk. One notable absence from the list of hires shared by Wang is Daniel Gross, a co-founder of startup Safe Superintelligence and an investment partner of Friedman. He’s also expected to join Meta’s new A.I. efforts, according to CNBC.

The largest tranche of Meta’s new hires hail from OpenAI. In addition to nabbing researchers like Ji Lin, Hongyu Ren and Jiahui Yu, who contributed to releases like o3 and GPT-4o, MSL includes Shengjia Zhao, a co-creator of ChatGPT, and Trapit Bansal, a top reinforcement learning researcher. Other notable additions include Suchao Bi and Huiwen Chang, who helped build GPT-4o’s voice mode and image generation features, respectively.

Noticeably missing from Meta’s MSL list are Lucas Beyer, Alexander Kolesnikov and Xiaohua Zhai. The three former OpenAI staffers recently announced plans to join Meta. According to an X post by Beyer, their absence is due to “some technicalities.” He also clarified that the trio, who previously helped launch OpenAI’s Zurich office, did not receive the $100 million signing bonuses Altman mentioned, and that they will not be working directly with Yann LeCun, Meta’s chief A.I. scientist.

As for OpenAI, the company is now reevaluating compensation across the board in an effort to keep more researchers from jumping ship. Internal messages from Altman, reported by Wired, sought to reassure staff that Meta’s recruiting push hadn’t managed to poach the most critical talent.

“Meta is acting in a way that feels somewhat distasteful, I assume things will get even crazier in the future,” the OpenAI chief reportedly told employees via Slack. “Meta has gotten a few great people for sure, but on the whole, it is hard to overstate how much they didn’t get their top people and had to go quite far down their list.”