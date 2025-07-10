A.I., Copyright and the Case That Could Shape Creative Ownership Standards

Generative A.I. is reshaping creativity, but it’s also testing the boundaries of long-standing legal protections, raising new questions about how intellectual property is defined, used and enforced. Among the many lawsuits now facing A.I. companies, the case brought by The Walt Disney Company and NBCUniversal against Midjourney stands apart, both for the commercial stakes involved and its potential to set a lasting legal precedent.

Unlike earlier lawsuits that focused on fair use, training data or text models, this one targets the unauthorized generation of original characters, the foundation of decades of cultural and commercial storytelling. Filed on June 11, the complaint centers on Midjourney’s role in enabling the unlicensed use of iconic IP, including characters like Darth Vader, Elsa and Shrek.

According to the plaintiffs, Disney and NBCUniversal had previously raised these concerns, proposing practical guardrails such as prompt filtering and output screening, tools that presently exist at Midjourney but are selectively utilized for limited scenarios, like nudity and violence. Disney alleges that Midjourney declined to implement those tools for the use of their IP to prevent infringement, and they nonetheless continued to use its IP and monetize the ability to do so. In the absence of cooperation or infrastructure to manage rights responsibly, the studios turned to litigation.

However, framing this as a rejection of A.I. misses the point. Studios aren’t pushing back against innovation, they’re responding to the risks of deploying powerful generative tools without sufficient oversight. As Disney’s senior executive vice president and chief legal and compliance officer, Horacio Gutierrez, said in a statement to CNN, “We are bullish on the promise of AI technology and optimistic about how it can be used responsibly as a tool to further human creativity.” The concern isn’t the technology itself, but the failure to put safeguards in place to protect creative work. Without clear standards and good-faith collaboration, creators and studios are left with no alternative.

The broader implications

The outcome of this case could significantly reshape how copyright law is applied to A.I.-generated content. If the court finds Midjourney liable, it may set a precedent that pushes A.I. platforms to treat safeguards like prompt filtering, attribution and licensing as core product requirements rather than optional features. In other words, copyright compliance would move from the margins to the foundation of product function and design.

Importantly, a win for the studios wouldn’t signal the end of A.I. development. Instead, it could mark the beginning of a new phase in which entertainment companies shift from litigants to licensing partners, like Mattel and OpenAI, playing a more active role in shaping how their IP is used in generative ecosystems. Achieving that shift, however, depends on more than legal precedent; it requires the technical infrastructure to make compliance possible.

The rules exist. Enforcement at scale doesn’t.

The Midjourney lawsuit isn’t just about one company. Instead, it reveals a broader failure to implement the protections that already exist. As the Motion Picture Association (MPA) noted earlier this year in comments submitted to the White House Office of Science and Technology, existing U.S. copyright law remains a strong foundation, but enforcement has not kept up with the scale and speed of A.I.-generated content.

The future of copyright protection in the age of A.I. depends not only on legal clarity but also on the operational systems that make compliance feasible at scale. That includes infrastructure for attribution, consent, filtering and takedowns, capabilities that most platforms still significantly lack.

Two primary challenges are at play: figuring out what creative work is worth in this new landscape and building the systems to protect it once it’s out there. Until both sides of that equation—valuing IP and enforcement—are addressed, litigation will remain the default recourse. Rights holders cannot license what they can’t track or control, and without shared standards, even well-intentioned platforms will struggle to act responsibly.

The future of creative ownership

The Midjourney lawsuit marks a turning point in how the industry approaches generative A.I. and intellectual property. What happens next will depend not just on legal outcomes but on whether the ecosystem as a whole chooses to prioritize collaboration over conflict.

The real test isn’t whether we can build safeguards. It’s whether we choose to. For innovation to move forward responsibly, A.I. companies, rights holders and platforms all have a role to play in making trust, transparency and accountability the foundation for sustainable progress.

If the industry can align on shared standards, generative A.I. doesn’t have to threaten creative rights, it can help protect them. The path forward is not just about avoiding liability. It’s about building a future where innovation and responsibility advance together.