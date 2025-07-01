Netflix Reaches for the Stars with NASA Content Deal

Netflix’s catalog includes everything from films and original series to reality shows. Soon, it will also offer a look at life beyond Earth. The streaming giant is teaming up with NASA to launch live space programming on its platform. Starting later this year, Netflix users will be able to watch rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, real-time mission coverage and live footage of Earth from the International Space Station, NASA announced yesterday (June 30). The partnership supports Netflix’s broader push into live entertainment and helps NASA connect with a global audience.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

NASA launched its own on-demand streaming service, NASA+, in 2023. Even after the Netflix partnership begins, NASA+ will continue to be available for free and without ads through the agency’s website and app. Additional details about the Netflix collaboration will be shared closer to its launch.

“The National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience,” said Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+, in a statement. “Together, we’re committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration—inspiring new generations—right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone.”

Netflix isn’t the only platform helping NASA bring its coverage to streaming audiences. Earlier this year, the agency partnered with Amazon to launch NASA+ content on Prime Video’s Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channel. Expanding NASA+ across multiple services supports the agency’s broader mission “to more efficiently share its missions,” said Wes Brown, acting associate administrator for NASA’s communications office, in a statement at the time. Through its partnership with Netflix, NASA will gain access to a global audience of more than 700 million people. Netflix, in turn, will add acclaimed space coverage to its platform. NASA recently won an Emmy for its broadcast of the 2024 total solar eclipse.

Netflix goes live

Netflix’s foray into space programming aligns with its growing focus on live entertainment. The streamer has seen particular success with live sports in recent months, drawing 108 million viewers for a boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson last year and nearly 65 million for a pair of NFL games on Christmas Day.

Beyond sports, Netflix is also leaning into live events such as award shows, comedy specials and talk shows. “It’s a really fast ramp,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, last July, referring to the company’s push into live programming.

As part of its evolving strategy, Netflix is also becoming more receptive to licensing deals with livestreaming partners. Earlier this month, it announced a first-of-its-kind agreement with French television network TF1 to bring its channels and on-demand content to Netflix users in France by 2026—an expansion that reflects the company’s broader ambitions beyond its traditional offerings.