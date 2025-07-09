OpenAI’s Education Head Says Real Learning Takes Struggle—Not Just ChatGPT Help

With ChatGPT now widely available to students around the globe, concerns about cheating and the erosion of critical thinking skills are growing. OpenAI is well aware of these issues and is working to address them. Speaking today (July 9) at the AI for Good Summit in Geneva, Kevin Mills, OpenAI’s head of education and government, outlined the company’s efforts to explore how A.I. tools can be used to support, rather than replace, meaningful learning.

“We know that true learning takes friction. It takes struggle,” said Mills. “You have to engage with the materials, and if students offload all of that work to a tool like ChatGPT, they will not learn those skills and they will not gain that critical thinking. That said, when ChatGPT is used correctly as a learning assistant and as a tutor, the results are powerful.”