Water Mill’s Golden Hour: Inside the Parrish Art Museum Midsummer Gala

The shining stars of art and culture decamped to Long Island’s East End dressed to impress for Parrish Art Museum’s Midsummer Gala. Titled Echoes of the Cosmos, this year’s edition drew more than 700 movers, shakers and boundary pushers to Water Mill, where assembled guests honored artists Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Sanford Biggers and Nina Yankowitz and philanthropic power couple Sandy andStephen Perlbinder. All told, the always anticipated sunset gala dinner and DJ-fueled afterparty raised almost $1.4 million to sustain the museum’s mission of fostering creativity through accessibility—a very fitting tribute to the Perlbinders.
Early in the evening, guests ambled through the terraces, iconic meadows and galleries. “Sean Scully: The Albee Barn, Montauk,” “Shirin Neshat: Born of Fire” and “Fresh Paint: Raven Halfmoon” added a touch of gravitas to the otherwise boisterous affair. At dinner, Parrish Museum’s executive director Mónica Ramirez-Montagut took the microphone to praise the night’s “deeply engaged” and “endlessly curious” honorees. Between the cocktail hour—which featured special appearances by extravagant automobiles from the Hedley Studios—and performances by contemporary company Parsons Dance, there was a lively paddle raise led by Kimberly Pirtle Gabriel of Sotheby’s in support of the museum’s Access Parrish and Artscope: Teen Council initiatives.
But the highlight of Parrish Art Museum’s Midsummer Gala was, as always, the afterparty, the Afterglow Dance Party. Long after the tableware was cleared, revelers tore it up on the dance floor to sets artfully spun by DJ Inflyt.
Ramona Singer and Yaz Hernández
Barry Holden, Nina Yankowitz and Eliza Horowitz
Monica Ramirez-Montagut
Mickalene Thomas and Latham Thomas
Sandy Perlbinder and Steve Perlbinder
John Wattiker and Malcolm Carfrae
Sanford Biggers and Nina Yankowitz
Sharareh Siadat
Tom Murro and Vanessa Gordon
Joan Semmel, Nina Yankowitz and Joyce Kozloff
Laurence Milstein
Don Savelson and Jane Wesman
Jennifer Santos
Katia Oberbeck and Chris Oberbeck
Lynn Savarese, John Savarese and Rafael Lozano-Hemmer
Arana Hankin Biggers and Sheree Hovsepian
William Manger Jr
Laurence Milstein, Corinne Erni, Shantell Martin and Jade Catta Preta
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson and Bach Mai
Emma Fowler, David Berrios and Georgette Farkes
Sheri De Borchgrave and Sean Scully
Erin Burnett, Andrew Pilaro, Charlotte Pilaro and David Rubulotta