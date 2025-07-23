Arts  •  Museums

Water Mill’s Golden Hour: Inside the Parrish Art Museum Midsummer Gala

Seven hundred cultural insiders came together to fête artists Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Sanford Biggers and Nina Yankowitz and East End arts patrons Sandy and Stephen Perlbinder.

By
Stephanie Horton, Monica Ramirez-Montagut, Mickalene Thomas and Latham Thomas. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

The shining stars of art and culture decamped to Long Island’s East End dressed to impress for Parrish Art Museum’s Midsummer Gala. Titled Echoes of the Cosmos, this year’s edition drew more than 700 movers, shakers and boundary pushers to Water Mill, where assembled guests honored artists Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Sanford Biggers and Nina Yankowitz and philanthropic power couple Sandy and Stephen Perlbinder. All told, the always anticipated sunset gala dinner and DJ-fueled afterparty raised almost $1.4 million to sustain the museum’s mission of fostering creativity through accessibility—a very fitting tribute to the Perlbinders.

Early in the evening, guests ambled through the terraces, iconic meadows and galleries. “Sean Scully: The Albee Barn, Montauk,” “Shirin Neshat: Born of Fire” and “Fresh Paint: Raven Halfmoon” added a touch of gravitas to the otherwise boisterous affair. At dinner, Parrish Museum’s executive director Mónica Ramirez-Montagut took the microphone to praise the night’s “deeply engaged” and “endlessly curious” honorees. Between the cocktail hour—which featured special appearances by extravagant automobiles from the Hedley Studios—and performances by contemporary company Parsons Dance, there was a lively paddle raise led by Kimberly Pirtle Gabriel of Sotheby’s in support of the museum’s Access Parrish and Artscope: Teen Council initiatives.

Kimberly Pirtle Gabriel. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

This evening was defined by the abundance of artists. In the crowd, Mickalene Thomas, Rashid Johnson and Shantell Martin brushed shoulders with April Gornik, Eric Fischl, Joan Semmel and Arcmanoro Niles. Also spotted were Sheree Hovsepian, Mel Kendrick, Sean Scully and Michelle Stuart. Meanwhile, CNN anchor Erin Burnett and commentator and former representative Steve Israel mingled with Southampton mayor William Manger Jr. and business leaders John Paulson, Bertha González Nieves and Dennis and Karen Mehiel. Also on the terrace were director of Art Production Fund Casey Fremont, celebrity chef Sandra Lee and Real Housewives star Ramona Singer.

But the highlight of Parrish Art Museum’s Midsummer Gala was, as always, the afterparty, the Afterglow Dance Party. Long after the tableware was cleared, revelers tore it up on the dance floor to sets artfully spun by DJ Inflyt.

Ramona Singer and Yaz Hernández

Ramona Singer and Yaz Hernández. David Benthal/BFA.com

Barry Holden, Nina Yankowitz and Eliza Horowitz

Barry Holden, Nina Yankowitz and Eliza Horowitz. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Monica Ramirez-Montagut

Monica Ramirez-Montagut. Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Mickalene Thomas and Latham Thomas

Mickalene Thomas and Latham Thomas. David Benthal/BFA.com

Sandy Perlbinder and Steve Perlbinder

Sandy Perlbinder and Steve Perlbinder. David Benthal/BFA.com

John Wattiker and Malcolm Carfrae

John Wattiker and Malcolm Carfrae. David Benthal/BFA.com

Sanford Biggers and Nina Yankowitz

Sanford Biggers and Nina Yankowitz. Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Sharareh Siadat

Sharareh Siadat. David Benthal/BFA.com

Tom Murro and Vanessa Gordon

Tom Murro and Vanessa Gordon. David Benthal/BFA.com

Joan Semmel, Nina Yankowitz and Joyce Kozloff

Joan Semmel, Nina Yankowitz and Joyce Kozloff. Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Laurence Milstein

Laurence Milstein. David Benthal/BFA.com

Don Savelson and Jane Wesman

Don Savelson and Jane Wesman. Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Jennifer Santos

Jennifer Santos. David Benthal/BFA.com

Katia Oberbeck and Chris Oberbeck

Katia Oberbeck and Chris Oberbeck. Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Lynn Savarese, John Savarese and Rafael Lozano-Hemmer

Lynn Savarese, John Savarese and Rafael Lozano-Hemmer. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Arana Hankin Biggers and Sheree Hovsepian

Arana Hankin Biggers and Sheree Hovsepian. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

William Manger Jr

William Manger Jr. David Benthal/BFA.com

Laurence Milstein, Corinne Erni, Shantell Martin and Jade Catta Preta

Laurence Milstein, Corinne Erni, Shantell Martin and Jade Catta Preta. Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson and Bach Mai

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson and Bach Mai. Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Emma Fowler, David Berrios and Georgette Farkes

Emma Fowler, David Berrios and Georgette Farkes. Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Sheri De Borchgrave and Sean Scully

Sheri De Borchgrave and Sean Scully. David Benthal/BFA.com

Erin Burnett, Andrew Pilaro, Charlotte Pilaro and David Rubulotta

Erin Burnett, Andrew Pilaro, Charlotte Pilaro and David Rubulotta. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Casey Fremont Crowe and Arcmanoro Niles

Casey Fremont Crowe and Arcmanoro Niles. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Monica Ramirez-Montagut and Rashid Johnson

Monica Ramirez-Montagut and Rashid Johnson. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Joe Cyransky

Joe Cyransky. David Benthal/BFA.com

Irina Kro Eicke and Maximilian Eicke

Irina Kro Eicke and Maximilian Eicke. David Benthal/BFA.com

Tanner Ewing and Chelsea Baetz

Tanner Ewing and Chelsea Baetz. David Benthal/BFA.com

Sanford Biggers and Arana Hankin Biggers

Sanford Biggers and Arana Hankin Biggers. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

