Water Mill’s Golden Hour: Inside the Parrish Art Museum Midsummer Gala

The shining stars of art and culture decamped to Long Island’s East End dressed to impress for Parrish Art Museum’s Midsummer Gala. Titled Echoes of the Cosmos, this year’s edition drew more than 700 movers, shakers and boundary pushers to Water Mill, where assembled guests honored artists Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Sanford Biggers and Nina Yankowitz and philanthropic power couple Sandy and Stephen Perlbinder. All told, the always anticipated sunset gala dinner and DJ-fueled afterparty raised almost $1.4 million to sustain the museum’s mission of fostering creativity through accessibility—a very fitting tribute to the Perlbinders.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Early in the evening, guests ambled through the terraces, iconic meadows and galleries. “Sean Scully: The Albee Barn, Montauk,” “Shirin Neshat: Born of Fire” and “Fresh Paint: Raven Halfmoon” added a touch of gravitas to the otherwise boisterous affair. At dinner, Parrish Museum’s executive director Mónica Ramirez-Montagut took the microphone to praise the night’s “deeply engaged” and “endlessly curious” honorees. Between the cocktail hour—which featured special appearances by extravagant automobiles from the Hedley Studios—and performances by contemporary company Parsons Dance, there was a lively paddle raise led by Kimberly Pirtle Gabriel of Sotheby’s in support of the museum’s Access Parrish and Artscope: Teen Council initiatives.

This evening was defined by the abundance of artists. In the crowd, Mickalene Thomas, Rashid Johnson and Shantell Martin brushed shoulders with April Gornik, Eric Fischl, Joan Semmel and Arcmanoro Niles. Also spotted were Sheree Hovsepian, Mel Kendrick, Sean Scully and Michelle Stuart. Meanwhile, CNN anchor Erin Burnett and commentator and former representative Steve Israel mingled with Southampton mayor William Manger Jr. and business leaders John Paulson, Bertha González Nieves and Dennis and Karen Mehiel. Also on the terrace were director of Art Production Fund Casey Fremont, celebrity chef Sandra Lee and Real Housewives star Ramona Singer.

But the highlight of Parrish Art Museum’s Midsummer Gala was, as always, the afterparty, the Afterglow Dance Party. Long after the tableware was cleared, revelers tore it up on the dance floor to sets artfully spun by DJ Inflyt.

Ramona Singer and Yaz Hernández

Barry Holden, Nina Yankowitz and Eliza Horowitz

Monica Ramirez-Montagut

Mickalene Thomas and Latham Thomas

Sandy Perlbinder and Steve Perlbinder

John Wattiker and Malcolm Carfrae

Sanford Biggers and Nina Yankowitz

Sharareh Siadat

Tom Murro and Vanessa Gordon

Joan Semmel, Nina Yankowitz and Joyce Kozloff

Laurence Milstein

Don Savelson and Jane Wesman

Jennifer Santos

Katia Oberbeck and Chris Oberbeck

Lynn Savarese, John Savarese and Rafael Lozano-Hemmer

Arana Hankin Biggers and Sheree Hovsepian

William Manger Jr

Laurence Milstein, Corinne Erni, Shantell Martin and Jade Catta Preta

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson and Bach Mai

Emma Fowler, David Berrios and Georgette Farkes

Sheri De Borchgrave and Sean Scully

Erin Burnett, Andrew Pilaro, Charlotte Pilaro and David Rubulotta

Casey Fremont Crowe and Arcmanoro Niles

Monica Ramirez-Montagut and Rashid Johnson

Joe Cyransky

Irina Kro Eicke and Maximilian Eicke

Tanner Ewing and Chelsea Baetz

Sanford Biggers and Arana Hankin Biggers