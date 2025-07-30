SCRIBBLE at The Watermill Center: Inside the Hamptons’ Most Surreal Summer Soirée

Arts  •  Parties

The beautifully-choreographed benefit honored Isabella Rossellini and Francis Kéré with wacky and wonderful meditations on humanity’s capacity for creativity.

Isabella Rossellini and Serge Laurent. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

The Watermill Center’s annual two-day benefit festival was, as always, a feast for the eyes. Among the many courses: monumental aluminum heads, rope-bound piano players, handmade bent-steel instruments and performance art in several flavors. Perhaps most striking was Under the Milk, a durational performance by the late Pope.L originally staged at The Watermill Center, performed here once again by artist Lydia Grey, nude, barefoot, blindfolded and painted red. This year’s toast to creative impulse in a multitude of interdisciplinary forms was titled SCRIBBLE, and at the center of the celebrations were its honorees—icon, actress, activist, filmmaker and farmer Isabella Rossellini and architect Francis Kéré.

Under the gaze of Ugo Rondinone’s expressive statuary, Friday’s intimate dinner, with its decor that—perhaps unintentionally—foreshadowed Grey’s performance, led into Saturday’s full-force festival of twenty-eight interdisciplinary performances, art installations, live music, dances and inventive installations. Not the least of which was Rossellini’s critically acclaimed and delightfully silly Green Porno series, presented here peep-show style in colorful miniature houses. Other works—sculptural, sonic and otherwise—tackled themes from ancestry to artificial intelligence, emotion and immigration, the body and youth.

Under the Milk, a durational performance by the late Pope.L, featuring Lydia Grey. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

The sprawling self-guided event brought more than 700 guests to the art center’s ten-acre grounds, including notables like celebrity skincare guru Iván Pol, influencer Evan Ross Katz, choreographer Benjamin Millepied, and Arden Wohl, Ku-Ling Yurman and Cheryl Henson, president of the Jim Henson Foundation. And of course, the cultural VIPs: artists Brian Belott, Jonah Freeman, Miles Greenberg, Jeremy Dennis, Enric Ruiz-Geli and Rondinone mingled with art industry movers and shakers like Nicola Vassell, Christine Wächter-Cambell, Joe Bradley, Valentina Akerman and Bill Campbell. Also spotted were collectors Jamee and Peter Gregory and billionaire arts patron Katharine Rayner.

As the sun descended, guests—perhaps emboldened by dancer and choreographer Cassiel Gaube’s performance—brought out their daring dance moves for the late-night afterparty, kicked off by an enthralling performance by singer and cellist Kelsey Lu.

Rufus Wainwright

Rufus Wainwright. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Katia Mead and Diébédo Francis Kéré

Katia Mead and Diébédo Francis Kéré. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Wendy Keys and Kevin Walz

Wendy Keys and Kevin Walz. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Jeremy Grosvenor

Jeremy Grosvenor. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Miles Greenberg

Miles Greenberg. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Gina Nanni, Charles Chemin and Elise Herget

Gina Nanni, Charles Chemin and Elise Herget. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Maximilian Eicke and Irina Kro Eicke

Maximilian Eicke and Irina Kro Eicke. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Thuthuka Sibisi and Lina Lapelyte

Thuthuka Sibisi and Lina Lapelyte. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Harris Allen

Harris Allen. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Anastasiya Siro, Elise Herget and Jorn Weisbrodt

Anastasiya Siro, Elise Herget and Jorn Weisbrodt. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Brian Belott

Brian Belott. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Michael Borrico, Elisabeth Santana, Anastasia Ganias Gellin, Cleo Ahn and Steven Ahn

Michael Borrico, Elisabeth Santana, Anastasia Ganias Gellin, Cleo Ahn and Steven Ahn. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Isabella Rossellini in Green Porno

Isabella Rossellini in Green Porno. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Max Falkenstein, Ugo Rondinone and Douglas Baxter

Max Falkenstein, Ugo Rondinone and Douglas Baxter. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Simon Davis, Kelsey Lu and Lina Lapelyte

Simon Davis, Kelsey Lu and Lina Lapelyte. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Noah Khoshbin

Noah Khoshbin. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Christia Di-donna and Emanuel Di-donna

Christia Di-donna and Emanuel Di-donna. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Alba Vinton

Alba Vinton. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Joe Bradley

Joe Bradley. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Arden Wohl

Arden Wohl. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Sharareh Siadat

Sharareh Siadat. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Vajra Kingsley

Vajra Kingsley. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Tatiana Platt

Tatiana Platt. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

