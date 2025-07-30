SCRIBBLE at The Watermill Center: Inside the Hamptons’ Most Surreal Summer Soirée

The Watermill Center’s annual two-day benefit festival was, as always, a feast for the eyes. Among the many courses: monumental aluminum heads, rope-bound piano players, handmade bent-steel instruments and performance art in several flavors. Perhaps most striking was Under the Milk, a durational performance by the late Pope.L originally staged at The Watermill Center, performed here once again by artist Lydia Grey, nude, barefoot, blindfolded and painted red. This year’s toast to creative impulse in a multitude of interdisciplinary forms was titled SCRIBBLE, and at the center of the celebrations were its honorees—icon, actress, activist, filmmaker and farmer Isabella Rossellini and architect Francis Kéré.

Under the gaze of Ugo Rondinone’s expressive statuary, Friday’s intimate dinner, with its decor that—perhaps unintentionally—foreshadowed Grey’s performance, led into Saturday’s full-force festival of twenty-eight interdisciplinary performances, art installations, live music, dances and inventive installations. Not the least of which was Rossellini’s critically acclaimed and delightfully silly Green Porno series, presented here peep-show style in colorful miniature houses. Other works—sculptural, sonic and otherwise—tackled themes from ancestry to artificial intelligence, emotion and immigration, the body and youth.

The sprawling self-guided event brought more than 700 guests to the art center’s ten-acre grounds, including notables like celebrity skincare guru Iván Pol, influencer Evan Ross Katz, choreographer Benjamin Millepied, and Arden Wohl, Ku-Ling Yurman and Cheryl Henson, president of the Jim Henson Foundation. And of course, the cultural VIPs: artists Brian Belott, Jonah Freeman, Miles Greenberg, Jeremy Dennis, Enric Ruiz-Geli and Rondinone mingled with art industry movers and shakers like Nicola Vassell, Christine Wächter-Cambell, Joe Bradley, Valentina Akerman and Bill Campbell. Also spotted were collectors Jamee and Peter Gregory and billionaire arts patron Katharine Rayner.

As the sun descended, guests—perhaps emboldened by dancer and choreographer Cassiel Gaube’s performance—brought out their daring dance moves for the late-night afterparty, kicked off by an enthralling performance by singer and cellist Kelsey Lu.

Rufus Wainwright

Katia Mead and Diébédo Francis Kéré

Wendy Keys and Kevin Walz

Jeremy Grosvenor

Miles Greenberg

Gina Nanni, Charles Chemin and Elise Herget

Maximilian Eicke and Irina Kro Eicke

Thuthuka Sibisi and Lina Lapelyte

Harris Allen

Anastasiya Siro, Elise Herget and Jorn Weisbrodt

Brian Belott

Michael Borrico, Elisabeth Santana, Anastasia Ganias Gellin, Cleo Ahn and Steven Ahn

Isabella Rossellini in Green Porno

Max Falkenstein, Ugo Rondinone and Douglas Baxter

Simon Davis, Kelsey Lu and Lina Lapelyte

Noah Khoshbin

Christia Di-donna and Emanuel Di-donna

Alba Vinton

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Joe Bradley

Arden Wohl

Sharareh Siadat

Vajra Kingsley

Tatiana Platt