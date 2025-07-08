Tech and Media Titans Touch Down in Sun Valley for the Allen & Co. Conference

Business  •  Media

Man in black tshirt wearing white sunglasses waves to camera
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman arrives at the Sun Valley Lodge for the 2025 Allen & Co. conference on July 8, 2025. Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

For the world’s top tech and media moguls, there’s only one place to be in the week after July 4: Sun Valley, Idaho. The quiet resort town has hosted the annual Allen & Company conference, often dubbed “summer camp for billionaires,” for more than four decades.

This year’s gathering kicks off today (July 8), with as many as 175 private jets expected to land at nearby Friedman Memorial Airport. Over the coming days, leaders from tech, media, and finance will convene for closed-door lectures and meetings known for their secrecy and frequent dealmaking.

Among the early arrivals are The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger, Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav and OpenAI’s Sam Altman. Dozens more executives are expected at the invitation-only event, which is hosted by the New York-based investment firm Allen & Co. and remains one of the most coveted gatherings in business.

Here’s a look at which who have been spotted at this year’s Sun Valley conference so far:

Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company

Man in white shirt and sunglasses walks outside
Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery

Man in beige jacket wearing sunglasses speaks to reporters outside
Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple

Man in black shirt and glasses walks past brick wall
Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber

Man in blue shirt and baseball cap walks outside door
Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

Man in white sunglasses and black t-shirt speaks to reporters outside
Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Tobias Lütke, CEO of Shopify

Man in grey shirt and black sunglasses steps out of car
Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Jim Lanzone, CEO of Yahoo

Man in blue shirt and jeans walks in front of car
Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Michael Eisner, former CEO of The Walt Disney Company

Man in grey sweater and blue cap walks outside
Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Bobby Kotick, former CEO of Activision Blizzard

Man in white button up shirt walks in front of building
Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors

Woman in white shirt waves to the camera
Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix

Man in black shirt walks past brick wall
Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Spencer Neumann, chief financial officer of Netflix

Man in black shirt walks past brick wall
Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Robert Thomson, CEO of News Corp

Man in black hat and flannel shirt walks past brick wall
Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund

Man in blue button-up shirt walks past stone wall
Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sheryl Sandberg, former chief operating officer of Meta, and her husband Tom Bernthal

Woman in black shirt and man in white shirt walk outside holding hands
Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

