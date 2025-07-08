Tech and Media Titans Touch Down in Sun Valley for the Allen & Co. Conference

For the world’s top tech and media moguls, there’s only one place to be in the week after July 4: Sun Valley, Idaho. The quiet resort town has hosted the annual Allen & Company conference, often dubbed “summer camp for billionaires,” for more than four decades.
This year’s gathering kicks off today (July 8), with as many as 175 private jets expected to land at nearby Friedman Memorial Airport. Over the coming days, leaders from tech, media, and finance will convene for closed-door lectures and meetings known for their secrecy and frequent dealmaking.