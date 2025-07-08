Tech and Media Titans Touch Down in Sun Valley for the Allen & Co. Conference

For the world’s top tech and media moguls, there’s only one place to be in the week after July 4: Sun Valley, Idaho. The quiet resort town has hosted the annual Allen & Company conference, often dubbed “summer camp for billionaires,” for more than four decades.

This year’s gathering kicks off today (July 8), with as many as 175 private jets expected to land at nearby Friedman Memorial Airport. Over the coming days, leaders from tech, media, and finance will convene for closed-door lectures and meetings known for their secrecy and frequent dealmaking.

Among the early arrivals are The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger, Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav and OpenAI’s Sam Altman. Dozens more executives are expected at the invitation-only event, which is hosted by the New York-based investment firm Allen & Co. and remains one of the most coveted gatherings in business.

Here’s a look at which who have been spotted at this year’s Sun Valley conference so far:

Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

Tobias Lütke, CEO of Shopify

Jim Lanzone, CEO of Yahoo

Michael Eisner, former CEO of The Walt Disney Company

Bobby Kotick, former CEO of Activision Blizzard

Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix

Spencer Neumann, chief financial officer of Netflix

Robert Thomson, CEO of News Corp

Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund

Sheryl Sandberg, former chief operating officer of Meta, and her husband Tom Bernthal