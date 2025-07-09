Tech CEOs and Finance Moguls at 2025 Sun Valley: So Far in Photos

The annual Allen & Company conference, often dubbed the “summer camp for billionaires,” is underway in the resort town of Sun Valley, Idaho. Over the next few days, some of the most influential figures in tech and finance will gather for a series of discreet meetings and panels. The mogul-packed event which officially kicked off yesterday (July 8) and has already seen Silicon Valley heavyweights like Apple’s Tim Cook, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Amazon’s Andy Jassy arrive at the local Sun Valley Lodge. Leaders from the A.I., including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, have also been spotted at the closely guarded gathering.

Here’s a closer look at some of the tech and finance leaders spotted at this year’s conference so far:

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple

Eddy Cue, senior vice president of services at Apple

Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

Alex Norström, co-president and chief business officer of Spotify

Jim Lanzone, CEO of Yahoo

Sheryl Sandberg, former chief operating officer of Meta, and her husband, Tom Bernthal

Wes Edens, co-founder of Fortress Investment Group

Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube

Rene Haas, CEO of Arm

Daniel Ramot, CEO of Via

John Hering, co-founder of Lookout

Max Levchin, CEO of Affirm

Bill McDermott, CEO of ServiceNow

Wences Casares, former CEO of Xapo

Tim Armstrong, CEO of Flowcode

Anne Wojcicki, former CEO of 23andMe

Stanley Druckenmiller, founder of Duquesne Capital

Justin Kelly, CEO of Winslow Capital Management

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase

Adena Friedman, president of Nasdaq, and her husband, Michael Friedman

Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, and Jerry Yang, former CEO of Yahoo

Daniel O’Day, CEO of Gilead Sciences

Nassef Sawiris, executive chair of OCI

Kasim Alfalahi, CEO of Avanci

Luis von Ahn, CEO of Duolingo, and his wife Ingrid von Ahn