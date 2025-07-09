Tech CEOs and Finance Moguls at 2025 Sun Valley: So Far in Photos

The annual Allen & Company conference, often dubbed the “summer camp for billionaires,” is underway in the resort town of Sun Valley, Idaho. Over the next few days, some of the most influential figures in tech and finance will gather for a series of discreet meetings and panels. The mogul-packed event which officially kicked off yesterday (July 8) and has already seen Silicon Valley heavyweights like Apple’s Tim Cook, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Amazon’s Andy Jassy arrive at the local Sun Valley Lodge. Leaders from the A.I., including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, have also been spotted at the closely guarded gathering.
Here’s a closer look at some of the tech and finance leaders spotted at this year’s conference so far:
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple
Eddy Cue, senior vice president of services at Apple
Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon
Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft
Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI
Alex Norström, co-president and chief business officer of Spotify
Jim Lanzone, CEO of Yahoo
Sheryl Sandberg, former chief operating officer of Meta, and her husband, Tom Bernthal
Wes Edens, co-founder of Fortress Investment Group
Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube
Rene Haas, CEO of Arm
Daniel Ramot, CEO of Via
John Hering, co-founder of Lookout
Max Levchin, CEO of Affirm
Bill McDermott, CEO of ServiceNow
Wences Casares, former CEO of Xapo
Tim Armstrong, CEO of Flowcode
Anne Wojcicki, former CEO of 23andMe
Stanley Druckenmiller, founder of Duquesne Capital
Justin Kelly, CEO of Winslow Capital Management
Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase
Adena Friedman, president of Nasdaq, and her husband, Michael Friedman
Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, and Jerry Yang, former CEO of Yahoo
Daniel O’Day, CEO of Gilead Sciences
Nassef Sawiris, executive chair of OCI
Kasim Alfalahi, CEO of Avanci
Luis von Ahn, CEO of Duolingo, and his wife Ingrid von Ahn