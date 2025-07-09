Business  •  Technology

Tech CEOs and Finance Moguls at 2025 Sun Valley: So Far in Photos

Silicon Valley leaders like Sam Altman and Tim Cook have already been spotted outside the event venue.

By

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman arrives at the Sun Valley Lodge for the 2025 Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference on July 8, 2025. Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The annual Allen & Company conference, often dubbed the “summer camp for billionaires,” is underway in the resort town of Sun Valley, Idaho. Over the next few days, some of the most influential figures in tech and finance will gather for a series of discreet meetings and panels. The mogul-packed event which officially kicked off yesterday (July 8) and has already seen Silicon Valley heavyweights like Apple’s Tim Cook, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Amazon’s Andy Jassy arrive at the local Sun Valley Lodge. Leaders from the A.I., including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, have also been spotted at the closely guarded gathering.

Here’s a closer look at some of the tech and finance leaders spotted at this year’s conference so far:

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Eddy Cue, senior vice president of services at Apple

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Alex Norström, co-president and chief business officer of Spotify

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Jim Lanzone, CEO of Yahoo

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sheryl Sandberg, former chief operating officer of Meta, and her husband, Tom Bernthal

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Wes Edens, co-founder of Fortress Investment Group

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rene Haas, CEO of Arm

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Daniel Ramot, CEO of Via

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

John Hering, co-founder of Lookout

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Max Levchin, CEO of Affirm

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Bill McDermott, CEO of ServiceNow

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Wences Casares, former CEO of Xapo

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Tim Armstrong, CEO of Flowcode

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Anne Wojcicki, former CEO of 23andMe

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Stanley Druckenmiller, founder of Duquesne Capital

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Justin Kelly, CEO of Winslow Capital Management

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Adena Friedman, president of Nasdaq, and her husband, Michael Friedman

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, and Jerry Yang, former CEO of Yahoo

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Daniel O’Day, CEO of Gilead Sciences

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Nassef Sawiris, executive chair of OCI

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kasim Alfalahi, CEO of Avanci

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Luis von Ahn, CEO of Duolingo, and his wife Ingrid von Ahn

Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

