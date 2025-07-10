Zero Art Fair Isn’t Selling Art—It’s Giving It Away, With Just a Few Caveats

While the art world grapples with fair fatigue, market burnout and the elusive quest for younger buyers, one fair is testing a radically different approach: turning curious enthusiasts into collectors without asking them to spend a dime. After debuting last year in Elizaville, N.Y., during Upstate Art Weekend, Zero Art Fair has arrived in New York City with its second edition at the FLAG Art Foundation from July 10 to 12. The twist? At this art fair, you don’t spend anything on the art, but you can still take it home.

Zero Art Fair lets art enthusiasts take home a selected artwork for free, provided they’re willing to commit to a five-year vesting period before ownership is officially transferred. It’s a truly radical and inventive model—one that upends the traditional gallery system and reimagines how art circulates. Artists pair artwork gathering dust in storage with people who want to live with art but can’t necessarily afford it. Every piece exhibited is offered at no cost through a “store-to-own” contract that transfers stewardship—though not full control—to the collector who might better be thought of as the custodian of the work. Strings remain firmly attached, ensuring the artists retain some rights in perpetuity and a financial stake in the future value of their work.

Originally developed for artist William Powhida by NYU professor Amy Whitaker and artist-attorney Alfred Steiner, the contract includes a five-year vesting period before ownership is automatically transferred to the new holder. During this period, the agreement grants the artist the right to sell the work or borrow it for exhibition. After ownership transfers, the contract entitles the artist to 50 percent of the sale price if the work is sold, along with a 10 percent royalty on all subsequent resales.

“Zero Art Fair isn’t meant to disrupt other fair models. These days, the word ‘disrupt’ often seems to mean finding a new way to extract value from systems that may have actually been functioning pretty well,” Powhida and artist Jennifer Dalton, who together first conceived the fair, told Observer during this year’s opening reception.

The idea for the fair was rooted in both their artistic practices and in the structural gaps they identified in the art market via their own dealings with it. As artists, Dalton and Powhida have long addressed themes of class and hierarchies in the art world. Around five years ago, Powhida received a large shipment of unsold work back from a dealer and realized he would rather have people live with the art than keep it sealed away in boxes if there was a way to retain a stake in its value. That notion led him to collaborate with Whitaker to develop a “store-to-own” contract, which ultimately became the foundation of the Zero Art Fair model. Building on that contract, Dalton and Powhida launched the first edition of the fair over two years through a combination of crowd-sourced fundraising and individual contributions.

The pair was quick to point out that they’re not trying to undermine the commercial side of the art world; they want artists to sell their work whenever they can and acknowledge that fairs offer vital visibility and access to new audiences. “We know from our own experiences as artists and arts workers, as well as the experiences of others in the art world, that there is a lot of wonderful art out there that has had previous chances on the market but has not found a home,” they clarified. Most artists produce far more work than they can sell, resulting in an expensive and unsustainable storage problem. Often, works return from fairs unsold, not because no one wanted them but because no one was willing or able to pay prices kept artificially high through scarcity manufactured by keeping artworks out of circulation and hidden in storage.

The founders acknowledged the growing gap between the rising retail price of art—especially in the U.S., even for young and emerging artists—and the lives of regular working people. “The art market’s dependence on high-net-worth individuals, a tiny segment of society,” they said, has become a powerful limiting condition that actively contributes to the surplus of contemporary art piling up in studios and gallery inventories. Even when work is purchased, much of it ends up in fine art storage or museum back rooms. “The problem of art being warehoused, rather than being seen or lived with, affects nearly every aspect of the art world.”