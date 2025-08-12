Arts  •  Art Market

How Value Shifts and Circulates in Today’s Fragmented Art World

Art exists in a constellation of increasingly distinct and self-reinforcing worlds governed by their own rules of legitimization and methods of capital accumulation.


Alt text: Blurred motion of fairgoers walking through an art fair booth featuring colorful contemporary paintings, including a large abstract work with red and blue forms on the right wall.
According to the 2025 Art Basel & UBS Global Art Market Report, sales fell by 12 percent in 2024, but Fraser argues that there are different Art Words beyond these numbers. Courtesy of Art Basel

A recent episode of the Art Angle podcast led me to a brilliant essay conceptual artist Andrea Fraser published on e-flux last October, in which she offers a sharp reflection on the existence of multiple art worlds—or, as she puts it, increasingly autonomous subfields within the industry. Fraser’s analysis invites a timely meditation on the different systems of value creation that shape the art industry, especially at a moment when the art world appears to be reckoning with the crash of its global over-expansion.

Fraser’s argument centers on a diagram she developed while teaching at UCLA to help students navigate the structured and often bewildering terrain of contemporary art. The diagram identifies what she defines as five increasingly autonomous subfields: the art market, exhibitions, academia, community-based practice and social change.

“While these subfields overlap to varying degrees,” Fraser writes, “they operate with and within fundamentally different economies, discourses, practices, institutions, and social spaces. They hold different criteria for the valuation and evaluation of art and effectively impose distinct definitions of what artists produce—of what art is and does.”

Though from last year, both the diagram and its accompanying analysis already feel, in some respects, outpaced by the velocity of change that has reshaped the global art industry in the past year. Still, Fraser’s framework remains a compelling lens for understanding the mechanisms of capital generation within the field.

A Venn-style diagram illustrates the overlapping subfields of the contemporary art world—Art Market, Exhibitions, Academic, Community-Based, and Activist—each tied to distinct forms of value (value, experience, knowledge, community, and social change, respectively). The subfields overlap in a central area, representing their interdependence, but each also extends into broader zones reflecting external legitimations and capital forms.
“The Field of Contemporary Art: A Diagram” by Andrea Fraser. Courtesy of Andrea Fraser

Fraser’s Framework draws from Pierre Bourdieu

Fraser anchored her analysis in the theoretical coordinates developed by Pierre Bourdieu, who first approached cultural production as embedded in a relational social space, where semi-autonomous fields like art, literature or academia are shaped by internal struggles over access to power and legitimacy. Bourdieu’s core insight was to identify the role of various forms of capital: not only economic capital (money, material resources), but also cultural capital (credentials, aesthetic fluency, symbolic literacy), social capital (networks and affiliations) and symbolic capital (prestige and recognition, often converted from the other three). Fraser’s diagram maps these forms of capital and their dynamics onto the art world, showing how different subfields operate—and are structured by—entirely different economies of value.

According to Bourdieu, the different forms of capital are convertible, but not always directly or symmetrically. With the rise of the so-called cultural and creative industries, intangible forms of cultural capital can, under certain conditions, be transformed into economic capital. But the rate and timing of that conversion are unpredictable—highly contingent on field-specific dynamics and deeply interwoven with access to other forms of capital.

Within each field, agents engage in position-takings—strategic choices, whether stylistic, institutional or political—shaped by their habitus and relative position within the field. These choices ultimately influence the legitimation of art, the construction of taste, the consolidation of cultural authority and eventually, price and economic value. As Bourdieu emphasized, what is recognized as “important,” “pure” or “valuable” is never neutral, but instead the product of social and symbolic construction, an outcome of collective agreement among agents that enables cultural capital to be valorized and converted into other forms of capital, including economic gain.

Grounding her analysis in Bourdieu’s theoretical framework, Fraser also offers a compelling historical lens through which to understand this evolution, suggesting that we may be living through the fourth or even fifth major configuration of the Western art field. She traces its lineage from the early aristocratic and ecclesiastical patronage systems of the medieval and Renaissance periods, when artists worked within guilds and had limited autonomy, through the Enlightenment, which introduced aesthetic theory and elevated art as a domain of symbolic and philosophical value. Romanticism, in turn, cast the artist as a visionary outsider, resisting the dehumanizing forces of capitalism and industrialization—an image that continues to shape artistic identity today.

Fraser identifies the emergence of the bourgeois art market in the 18th Century as a decisive rupture: artists no longer relied solely on commissions but began producing work for open sale, entering a nascent commercial field that redefined their social and economic position. This shift, she argues, laid the foundation for the modern ideal of the “autonomous artist” whom the avant-garde would radicalize, yet one increasingly caught in a web of speculation, branding and commodification. In Fraser’s reading, this double bind—autonomy and entanglement—is not a contradiction to be resolved but the defining tension that still characterizes today’s contemporary artistic production.

Now, as she writes, the fragmentation of the contemporary art world into relatively autonomous subfields may represent “a new phase in the history of the field of art.” Although her argument highlights each subfield’s increasing autonomy, the diagram also reveals unavoidable interdependencies, exchanges and contaminations between them through movements of power or capital. Yet, as Fraser notes, tensions between fields also arise from these points of interaction, particularly in the distribution of stakes. These tensions grow even more acute when the market begins to contract and capital flows become scarcer both privately and publicly.

According to Fraser, the early 2010s marked another turning point, with the subprime mortgage crisis, neoliberal austerity and widespread anti-wealth protests exposing the deep disconnect between art’s legitimizing ideals and its material conditions. In response, she saw the growing fragmentation of the art field as a strategy to preserve some autonomy from market pressures.

Yet the following decade, which was defined by ultra-low interest rates, fueled a finance-driven, luxury-focused boom in the art market. Cheap capital and abundant liquidity drew in wealthy collectors and speculators, accelerating art’s transformation into a high-end asset class. This influx triggered rampant overproduction, as artists and galleries rushed to meet overheated demand, particularly during the pandemic years. But with today’s shifting economic conditions and demand and liquidity now sharply contracted, the market risks collapsing under the weight of its own excess, unless new forms of circulation and valuation emerge that reconnect artistic production to other forms of cultural and social capital.

A cyclist rides through an underpass where a large-scale video projection of a running black dog is displayed on the wall beneath a stone ceiling with overhead projectors.
In “Parcour,” Art Basel’s curatorial focus shifts from gallery booths to art embedded in public life, prompting meaningful interaction with local infrastructure and communities. Courtesy of Art Basel

How each subfield transforms artistic value into capital

Today, the art-market subfield—namely the for-profit sector, including commercial galleries, art fairs and auctions—is clearly driven by sales. Artists generate artistic value that is treated as a commodity and appraised through connoisseurship, whether by historical or medium-specific standards or, increasingly, by luxury-market criteria such as rarity, material cost and artisanal labor. While artistic value and market value are not always synonymous, financial value—essentially whether and how much an artist gets paid (or not paid at all)—is ultimately dictated by supply and demand, as Fraser notes.

By contrast, in the exhibition subfield comprising museums, biennials and cultural institutions, artists produce experience and knowledge rather than objects, earning income through exhibition fees, commissions and participation in institutional programs. Although this subfield sometimes overlaps with the commercial sector, its primary currency is cultural capital and public recognition. This helps explain why the list of the most exhibited artists in biennials and museums often differs significantly from those commanding the highest prices in the art market.

Both these first subfields operate according to distinct dynamics of value creation, already quite different from those in the academic subfield, where art is understood as a form of knowledge production, rooted in research and critical discourse. Operating within educational institutions, artists in this context earn income through teaching positions, academic appointments, research grants, publications and lectures, contributing both to the art field and to broader intellectual ecosystems, effectively converting artistic value into cultural capital. Here, the value and demand for artistic works are assessed through scholarly standards and disciplinary frameworks.

Similarly, community-based subfields revolve around the production and maintenance of community, while the cultural activism subfield centers on the pursuit of social change. In both cases, artists function as social actors and activators, supporting themselves through grants, residencies, self-funding, part-time jobs, teaching and small-scale sales—inside and outside the art field. These practices allow them to convert their artistic value into some form of economic capital, while also generating cultural and social capital.

Proceeding in this way, Fraser’s analysis closely parallels Bourdieu’s influential theory of cultural production and opens space for further inquiry. Scholars like Olav Velthuis, Sarah Thornton and Don Thompson have also explored how different art worlds operate with diverging codes of legitimacy, from biennials and curatorial circuits to art fairs and blue-chip galleries.

Culture as a productive and relational force

Fraser’s reflections resonated deeply with me; I studied under Pierluigi Sacco, a leading figure in the field of cultural economy. In his analysis, Sacco expands on Bourdieu’s foundational work by examining how culture functions not just as a symbolic system or a tool of elite distinction but as a systemic, productive force within broader processes of social and economic development. From this, he proposes a simplified framework of three cultural “ages” to trace this evolution.

The first, Culture 1.0, is defined by patronage-based systems—think aristocratic or ecclesiastical support of the arts—where cultural production was elite-driven and artistically autonomous but economically dependent. This was followed by Culture 2.0, the era of industrial mass cultural industries that thinkers like Walter Benjamin and Theodor W. Adorno began to analyze in the early 20th Century. In this phase, culture became reproducible and commodified at scale through cinema, publishing, pop music and broadcast media, reaching mass audiences.

Sacco identifies our current stage as Culture 3.0, a paradigm shaped by digital participation and networked production. Here, the audience is both consumer and producer, a “prosumer,” as he puts it, actively engaged in cultural co-creation through platforms like social media. This new model of cultural and creative industries is marked by decentralized production, participatory engagement and potential spillover effects that extend beyond the cultural sector into domains such as health, urban planning, innovation, education and well-being.

As one of the first to articulate the concept of cultural districts, Sacco emphasizes the potential “spillover effects” of culture, or the idea that investment in cultural and creative activity generates benefits far beyond the cultural sector itself. In the Culture 3.0 model, cultural capital is no longer simply a status symbol for the elite, as Bourdieu focused on; it becomes a catalyst for collective innovation and, ultimately, economic development.

This shift leads to the notion of culture-led welfare, or the understanding that cultural production, consumption and participation are not luxuries or passive leisure activities, but essential components of individual well-being and broader societal health. This framework draws directly from the cultural welfare policy discourse, which has gained traction within the European Union since the early 2000s, tying cultural value creation to governance, health, public policy and both tangible and intangible cultural heritage valorization.

This kind of analysis, with its emphasis on the shifting relationship between cultural consumer and producer, also reveals a notable omission in Fraser’s otherwise incisive framework: the role of new and increasingly influential digital platforms for cultural production and distribution—namely, the digital ecosystems of social media and the broader digital economy. These channels, which are reshaping how art circulates, how value is constructed and who holds the power to confer it, often operate outside or across the traditional boundaries of Fraser’s diagram.

A few days ago, for instance, I found myself torn between disbelief and morbid curiosity while watching an Instagram reel from a Miami gallery flaunting pseudo-Condo paintings—cartoon mashups flanked by Rolexes and mini candy-colored Hermès bags. Even the props looked suspiciously fake. But the video? Slick. A masterclass in algorithm bait. Judging by the likes and comments, it was clearly working—for someone. To me, it read as pure bad taste, aimed squarely at an audience with little sense of art and even less of style. This is just one example of a growing wave: artists and art entrepreneurs using digital storytelling not just to be seen, but to generate capital, for better or for worse.

What happens when an entire generation starts reshaping how value is distributed, converted and produced—reaching audiences the art world still pretends don’t exist? The result is what my colleague Annie Armstrong has aptly dubbed “red-chip art,” a category whose value is fueled less by curators and critics than by hype cycles and social media virality. This kind of work doesn’t necessarily need the traditional art world to grow or to convert pseudo-artistic value into real economic capital. Whether it also generates any cultural or intellectual capital is another question entirely.

A virant giant sculpture by KAWS "HOLIDAY" was floating in Victoria Harbour during Art Basel Hong Kong 2019, as part of KAWS's traveling public-art project.
KAWS’ viral HOLIDAY floated in Victoria Harbour during Art Basel Hong Kong in 2019, part of the artist’s traveling public art project. s.e.a.n.k

How the different art worlds create and circulate value

Reading Fraser’s analysis from this perspective offered an opportunity to reflect on the distinct logics of value creation and circulation that operate within each subfield of the art industry today—how they produce and convert artistic value into economic capital, cultural prestige, social influence or, increasingly, social media virality (which can be transformed into monetary value).

As a young professional navigating this terrain, and having often been asked by artists and peers how to build a sustainable career within such a fragmented and competitive field, I’m comfortable asserting that these observations carry practical implications, especially given how unevenly opportunities and resources are distributed across subfields, with some roles in the industry offering far more financial viability than others.

For Fraser, the exponential growth of the art world over the past three decades, while often framed in terms of geographic expansion, was marked by deeper integration driven by neoliberal globalization and the concentration of wealth. Crucially, this expansion attracted a much broader spectrum of investment than the traditional public-versus-private funding dichotomy that once structured cultural systems. Contemporary art began to draw not only financial capital from public, private and nonprofit sectors, but also what Fraser describes as “the aspirations and energy of growing numbers of people drawn to the field and the possibilities it promises,” including professionals seeking careers and wealthy individuals eager to gain cultural cachet or social influence through involvement.

This influx contributed to a more diffuse and widespread presence of art across contemporary society and the economy, with its influence extending into local development policies, urban regeneration projects and brand collaborations, as she also acknowledges.

Fraser goes on to analyze how this expansion diversified and multiplied the modes of art production, circulation and consumption—moving well beyond the modernist ideal of artistic autonomy or even the early postwar market structures shaped by the rise of auctions and commercial galleries. What emerges is a far more complex and hybrid ecosystem, in which the boundaries between artistic, economic and symbolic value are increasingly fluid and strategically negotiated.

According to Fraser, the expansion of the art field since the mid-1990s has unfolded in three successive waves of growth. The first wave, which began in the late 1990s, was the Institutional and Curatorial Expansion, marked by the proliferation of museums, biennials and curatorial platforms. Fueled by globalization and the rise of the experience economy, cities around the world began investing in cultural infrastructure and “attractiveness,” often designed by starchitects and funded through a mix of public and private capital, as part of broader urban development and tourism strategies. Yet this expansion was not merely quantitative; it was also epistemological. It gave rise to curatorial discourse as a distinct field of knowledge production, with curators increasingly positioned as mediators, interpreters and even authors of meaning. The biennialization of the art world globalized not just the circulation of artists, but also the frameworks through which art was produced and understood, often shaped by postcolonial theory, transnational discourse and critical institutional critique, as Fraser notes.

A male performer in silver underwear and white socks dances atop a lit platform, surrounded by a crowd inside an art fair with bright marquee lights in the background.
At Art Basel 2025, Hauser & Wirth exhibited Felix González‑Torres’ conceptual and performative Untitled (Go‑Go Dancing Platform), valued at approximately $16 million. Courtesy of Art Basel

The second wave, which began in the early 2000s, was defined by a market explosion and financialization. This period saw a dramatic boom in commercial infrastructure—particularly art fairs and galleries—driven by the global surge in wealth accumulation. As the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and art investment funds grew, art was increasingly framed as a financial instrument that conferred symbolic prestige, social status and the promise of economic return. Collecting became a form of competitive capital display, and the rise of art advisors, hedge fund collectors and trophy-hunting behavior began to reshape not just pricing, but production itself, as artists increasingly operated within the logic of brand identity—positioning their work as both cultural product and speculative asset.

The third wave, which Fraser situates from the mid-2000s onward, was marked by academic and professional formalization. As the art economy grew, so did the demand for specialized labor, leading to a proliferation of degree programs designed to supply the system: MFAs, MAs, MBAs and, increasingly, studio-based PhDs—particularly in Europe, through the Bologna Process. This wave deepened the field’s institutionalization, creating formalized pathways into its various subdomains—curation, criticism, administration and dealing—while reinforcing internal hierarchies and segmentation.

Today, each subfield has its own language, value system, power structure and gatekeepers. What we have is not one unified art world, but a constellation of increasingly distinct and self-reinforcing art worlds, each governed by its own logic of legitimation and its own methods of capital accumulation. And beyond these established systems, a parallel fourth wave is already taking shape—one where artistic value is measured not by institutional or market recognition, but by algorithmic success and digital virality, converting clicks and shares into a new form of capital altogether.

Yet the contemporary art field still relies on the interdependence of its subfields. The market depends on exhibitions and academia to uphold art’s symbolic value beyond mere commerce—without them, it risks devolving into pure luxury trade, Fraser warns. Exhibitions, in turn, draw intellectual depth and cultural legitimacy from academic and activist frameworks; stripped of those, they risk becoming a mere spectacle withoua t message. The market provides essential funding for exhibitions, and both help sustain academia by attracting students and maintaining cultural relevance. Meanwhile, some artists now operate entirely within the market, with little institutional or academic engagement, while others build careers through exhibitions and critical discourse, rarely selling work at all. Even mega-corporations like Art Basel are shaking up traditional roles—appointing artist Wael Shawky to lead their Qatar edition and reimagining it as a curated presentation rather than a booth-based format, bringing it closer to a biennial model.

At the same time, each of these subfields has, in recent years, had to confront both the promise and disruption of the digital realm—where value is increasingly tied to visibility, and visibility is governed by algorithms. In this landscape, artistic and cultural production are often reshaped into formats optimized for virality: reels, swipeable narratives, TikTok aesthetics. It’s not far removed from the strategies of red-chip artists and galleries, where market logic aligns with content creation. We cannot deny that, for better or worse, the influencer economy has been absorbed into both institutional communications and commercial gallery strategy, as cultural circulation, consumption and even production now unfold within a tech-dominated terrain—one where more and more artworks are made to live, and be consumed, entirely online.

Still, the most important point is that the differences in how these subfields operate, circulate and convert artistic value into various forms of capital are not merely structural—they are ideological. They shape how we understand what art does, who gets to assign its value and what kind of value that is: symbolic, social or monetary.

Overall, Fraser’s analysis offers a lucid and timely reflection that feels all the more vital as the market slows—urging us to reassess its dominant models and contemplate alternative, more sustainable channels for the creation, circulation and conversion of value. Within this shifting terrain, it’s striking to observe how symbolic, economic and cultural capital already function differently depending on the context and the channel in which they are presented—which will, in turn, determine the audience they reach.

Visitors walk through a large illuminated fair installation with red neon text reading “I CONTAIN MULTITUDES” and “WE RISE BY LIFTING OTHERS,” surrounded by ornate archways and suspended sculptures, inside the Unlimited section at Art Basel.
Commercial art fairs have increasingly adopted museum-quality staging and curatorial strategies to elevate the viewing experience and reengage an audience visually desensitized by fair fatigue. Courtesy of Art Basel

For instance, the rise of art promoted and circulated through algorithm-driven content strategies already signals a further shift in how value is both assigned and perceived. Cultural meaning is often replaced by lifestyle allure, with aesthetic impact reduced to scrollability and brand adjacency. Yet its success also reveals the existence of a broader, highly engaged audience for art—one the traditional subfields have largely ignored.

Notably, Fraser’s framework also proves particularly useful as we confront urgent questions at the intersection of artistic production, politics and the economy—domains that are now more deeply entangled than ever.

What happens when cultural capital is relentlessly converted into economic value, with exhibitions and events designed primarily to serve the tourist economy rather than engage with the cultural, historical or societal context in which they occur—as is often the case with biennials? What happens when the social value or knowledge generated by artistic practices is co-opted as political currency or propaganda? Or when pure market logic dictates institutional programming, shaped by collectors on museum boards or the financial influence of mega-galleries? What does the success of art promoted as lifestyle or entertainment through algorithm-driven strategies reveal about a broader audience—one that even other subfields might reach, while offering more substance? If viral reach can be engineered for red-chip spectacle, how can the same tools be used to transmit deeper content—or even sell masterpieces—without flattening the cultural or social capital and knowledge in the process, and instead using these channels to educate and cultivate the next generation of art supporters?

In this moment of industry-wide recalibration, it’s worth paying close attention to how these different forms of capital intersect and how their interactions extend far beyond the confines of the art world itself. As market volatility intensifies, art speculation fades, institutional scrutiny deepens and geopolitical and sociocultural pressures mount, the need to interrogate the field’s underlying structures has become not only timely but urgent. Understanding how value is produced, circulated and legitimized across different art systems is essential to understanding where the industry is headed and what viable models might emerge or endure.

