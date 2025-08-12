How Value Shifts and Circulates in Today’s Fragmented Art World

A recent episode of the Art Angle podcast led me to a brilliant essay conceptual artist Andrea Fraser published on e-flux last October, in which she offers a sharp reflection on the existence of multiple art worlds—or, as she puts it, increasingly autonomous subfields within the industry. Fraser’s analysis invites a timely meditation on the different systems of value creation that shape the art industry, especially at a moment when the art world appears to be reckoning with the crash of its global over-expansion.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Fraser’s argument centers on a diagram she developed while teaching at UCLA to help students navigate the structured and often bewildering terrain of contemporary art. The diagram identifies what she defines as five increasingly autonomous subfields: the art market, exhibitions, academia, community-based practice and social change.

“While these subfields overlap to varying degrees,” Fraser writes, “they operate with and within fundamentally different economies, discourses, practices, institutions, and social spaces. They hold different criteria for the valuation and evaluation of art and effectively impose distinct definitions of what artists produce—of what art is and does.”

Though from last year, both the diagram and its accompanying analysis already feel, in some respects, outpaced by the velocity of change that has reshaped the global art industry in the past year. Still, Fraser’s framework remains a compelling lens for understanding the mechanisms of capital generation within the field.

Fraser’s Framework draws from Pierre Bourdieu

Fraser anchored her analysis in the theoretical coordinates developed by Pierre Bourdieu, who first approached cultural production as embedded in a relational social space, where semi-autonomous fields like art, literature or academia are shaped by internal struggles over access to power and legitimacy. Bourdieu’s core insight was to identify the role of various forms of capital: not only economic capital (money, material resources), but also cultural capital (credentials, aesthetic fluency, symbolic literacy), social capital (networks and affiliations) and symbolic capital (prestige and recognition, often converted from the other three). Fraser’s diagram maps these forms of capital and their dynamics onto the art world, showing how different subfields operate—and are structured by—entirely different economies of value.

According to Bourdieu, the different forms of capital are convertible, but not always directly or symmetrically. With the rise of the so-called cultural and creative industries, intangible forms of cultural capital can, under certain conditions, be transformed into economic capital. But the rate and timing of that conversion are unpredictable—highly contingent on field-specific dynamics and deeply interwoven with access to other forms of capital.

Within each field, agents engage in position-takings—strategic choices, whether stylistic, institutional or political—shaped by their habitus and relative position within the field. These choices ultimately influence the legitimation of art, the construction of taste, the consolidation of cultural authority and eventually, price and economic value. As Bourdieu emphasized, what is recognized as “important,” “pure” or “valuable” is never neutral, but instead the product of social and symbolic construction, an outcome of collective agreement among agents that enables cultural capital to be valorized and converted into other forms of capital, including economic gain.

Grounding her analysis in Bourdieu’s theoretical framework, Fraser also offers a compelling historical lens through which to understand this evolution, suggesting that we may be living through the fourth or even fifth major configuration of the Western art field. She traces its lineage from the early aristocratic and ecclesiastical patronage systems of the medieval and Renaissance periods, when artists worked within guilds and had limited autonomy, through the Enlightenment, which introduced aesthetic theory and elevated art as a domain of symbolic and philosophical value. Romanticism, in turn, cast the artist as a visionary outsider, resisting the dehumanizing forces of capitalism and industrialization—an image that continues to shape artistic identity today.

Fraser identifies the emergence of the bourgeois art market in the 18th Century as a decisive rupture: artists no longer relied solely on commissions but began producing work for open sale, entering a nascent commercial field that redefined their social and economic position. This shift, she argues, laid the foundation for the modern ideal of the “autonomous artist” whom the avant-garde would radicalize, yet one increasingly caught in a web of speculation, branding and commodification. In Fraser’s reading, this double bind—autonomy and entanglement—is not a contradiction to be resolved but the defining tension that still characterizes today’s contemporary artistic production.

Now, as she writes, the fragmentation of the contemporary art world into relatively autonomous subfields may represent “a new phase in the history of the field of art.” Although her argument highlights each subfield’s increasing autonomy, the diagram also reveals unavoidable interdependencies, exchanges and contaminations between them through movements of power or capital. Yet, as Fraser notes, tensions between fields also arise from these points of interaction, particularly in the distribution of stakes. These tensions grow even more acute when the market begins to contract and capital flows become scarcer both privately and publicly.

According to Fraser, the early 2010s marked another turning point, with the subprime mortgage crisis, neoliberal austerity and widespread anti-wealth protests exposing the deep disconnect between art’s legitimizing ideals and its material conditions. In response, she saw the growing fragmentation of the art field as a strategy to preserve some autonomy from market pressures.

Yet the following decade, which was defined by ultra-low interest rates, fueled a finance-driven, luxury-focused boom in the art market. Cheap capital and abundant liquidity drew in wealthy collectors and speculators, accelerating art’s transformation into a high-end asset class. This influx triggered rampant overproduction, as artists and galleries rushed to meet overheated demand, particularly during the pandemic years. But with today’s shifting economic conditions and demand and liquidity now sharply contracted, the market risks collapsing under the weight of its own excess, unless new forms of circulation and valuation emerge that reconnect artistic production to other forms of cultural and social capital.

How each subfield transforms artistic value into capital

Today, the art-market subfield—namely the for-profit sector, including commercial galleries, art fairs and auctions—is clearly driven by sales. Artists generate artistic value that is treated as a commodity and appraised through connoisseurship, whether by historical or medium-specific standards or, increasingly, by luxury-market criteria such as rarity, material cost and artisanal labor. While artistic value and market value are not always synonymous, financial value—essentially whether and how much an artist gets paid (or not paid at all)—is ultimately dictated by supply and demand, as Fraser notes.

By contrast, in the exhibition subfield comprising museums, biennials and cultural institutions, artists produce experience and knowledge rather than objects, earning income through exhibition fees, commissions and participation in institutional programs. Although this subfield sometimes overlaps with the commercial sector, its primary currency is cultural capital and public recognition. This helps explain why the list of the most exhibited artists in biennials and museums often differs significantly from those commanding the highest prices in the art market.

Both these first subfields operate according to distinct dynamics of value creation, already quite different from those in the academic subfield, where art is understood as a form of knowledge production, rooted in research and critical discourse. Operating within educational institutions, artists in this context earn income through teaching positions, academic appointments, research grants, publications and lectures, contributing both to the art field and to broader intellectual ecosystems, effectively converting artistic value into cultural capital. Here, the value and demand for artistic works are assessed through scholarly standards and disciplinary frameworks.

Similarly, community-based subfields revolve around the production and maintenance of community, while the cultural activism subfield centers on the pursuit of social change. In both cases, artists function as social actors and activators, supporting themselves through grants, residencies, self-funding, part-time jobs, teaching and small-scale sales—inside and outside the art field. These practices allow them to convert their artistic value into some form of economic capital, while also generating cultural and social capital.

Proceeding in this way, Fraser’s analysis closely parallels Bourdieu’s influential theory of cultural production and opens space for further inquiry. Scholars like Olav Velthuis, Sarah Thornton and Don Thompson have also explored how different art worlds operate with diverging codes of legitimacy, from biennials and curatorial circuits to art fairs and blue-chip galleries.

Culture as a productive and relational force

Fraser’s reflections resonated deeply with me; I studied under Pierluigi Sacco, a leading figure in the field of cultural economy. In his analysis, Sacco expands on Bourdieu’s foundational work by examining how culture functions not just as a symbolic system or a tool of elite distinction but as a systemic, productive force within broader processes of social and economic development. From this, he proposes a simplified framework of three cultural “ages” to trace this evolution. The first, Culture 1.0, is defined by patronage-based systems—think aristocratic or ecclesiastical support of the arts—where cultural production was elite-driven and artistically autonomous but economically dependent. This was followed by Culture 2.0, the era of industrial mass cultural industries that thinkers like Walter Benjamin and Theodor W. Adorno began to analyze in the early 20th Century. In this phase, culture became reproducible and commodified at scale through cinema, publishing, pop music and broadcast media, reaching mass audiences. Sacco identifies our current stage as Culture 3.0, a paradigm shaped by digital participation and networked production. Here, the audience is both consumer and producer, a “prosumer,” as he puts it, actively engaged in cultural co-creation through platforms like social media. This new model of cultural and creative industries is marked by decentralized production, participatory engagement and potential spillover effects that extend beyond the cultural sector into domains such as health, urban planning, innovation, education and well-being. As one of the first to articulate the concept of cultural districts, Sacco emphasizes the potential “spillover effects” of culture, or the idea that investment in cultural and creative activity generates benefits far beyond the cultural sector itself. In the Culture 3.0 model, cultural capital is no longer simply a status symbol for the elite, as Bourdieu focused on; it becomes a catalyst for collective innovation and, ultimately, economic development. This shift leads to the notion of culture-led welfare, or the understanding that cultural production, consumption and participation are not luxuries or passive leisure activities, but essential components of individual well-being and broader societal health. This framework draws directly from the cultural welfare policy discourse, which has gained traction within the European Union since the early 2000s, tying cultural value creation to governance, health, public policy and both tangible and intangible cultural heritage valorization. This kind of analysis, with its emphasis on the shifting relationship between cultural consumer and producer, also reveals a notable omission in Fraser’s otherwise incisive framework: the role of new and increasingly influential digital platforms for cultural production and distribution—namely, the digital ecosystems of social media and the broader digital economy. These channels, which are reshaping how art circulates, how value is constructed and who holds the power to confer it, often operate outside or across the traditional boundaries of Fraser’s diagram. A few days ago, for instance, I found myself torn between disbelief and morbid curiosity while watching an Instagram reel from a Miami gallery flaunting pseudo-Condo paintings—cartoon mashups flanked by Rolexes and mini candy-colored Hermès bags. Even the props looked suspiciously fake. But the video? Slick. A masterclass in algorithm bait. Judging by the likes and comments, it was clearly working—for someone. To me, it read as pure bad taste, aimed squarely at an audience with little sense of art and even less of style. This is just one example of a growing wave: artists and art entrepreneurs using digital storytelling not just to be seen, but to generate capital, for better or for worse. What happens when an entire generation starts reshaping how value is distributed, converted and produced—reaching audiences the art world still pretends don’t exist? The result is what my colleague Annie Armstrong has aptly dubbed “red-chip art,” a category whose value is fueled less by curators and critics than by hype cycles and social media virality. This kind of work doesn’t necessarily need the traditional art world to grow or to convert pseudo-artistic value into real economic capital. Whether it also generates any cultural or intellectual capital is another question entirely. How the different art worlds create and circulate value

Reading Fraser’s analysis from this perspective offered an opportunity to reflect on the distinct logics of value creation and circulation that operate within each subfield of the art industry today—how they produce and convert artistic value into economic capital, cultural prestige, social influence or, increasingly, social media virality (which can be transformed into monetary value). As a young professional navigating this terrain, and having often been asked by artists and peers how to build a sustainable career within such a fragmented and competitive field, I’m comfortable asserting that these observations carry practical implications, especially given how unevenly opportunities and resources are distributed across subfields, with some roles in the industry offering far more financial viability than others. For Fraser, the exponential growth of the art world over the past three decades, while often framed in terms of geographic expansion, was marked by deeper integration driven by neoliberal globalization and the concentration of wealth. Crucially, this expansion attracted a much broader spectrum of investment than the traditional public-versus-private funding dichotomy that once structured cultural systems. Contemporary art began to draw not only financial capital from public, private and nonprofit sectors, but also what Fraser describes as “the aspirations and energy of growing numbers of people drawn to the field and the possibilities it promises,” including professionals seeking careers and wealthy individuals eager to gain cultural cachet or social influence through involvement. This influx contributed to a more diffuse and widespread presence of art across contemporary society and the economy, with its influence extending into local development policies, urban regeneration projects and brand collaborations, as she also acknowledges. Fraser goes on to analyze how this expansion diversified and multiplied the modes of art production, circulation and consumption—moving well beyond the modernist ideal of artistic autonomy or even the early postwar market structures shaped by the rise of auctions and commercial galleries. What emerges is a far more complex and hybrid ecosystem, in which the boundaries between artistic, economic and symbolic value are increasingly fluid and strategically negotiated. According to Fraser, the expansion of the art field since the mid-1990s has unfolded in three successive waves of growth. The first wave, which began in the late 1990s, was the Institutional and Curatorial Expansion, marked by the proliferation of museums, biennials and curatorial platforms. Fueled by globalization and the rise of the experience economy, cities around the world began investing in cultural infrastructure and “attractiveness,” often designed by starchitects and funded through a mix of public and private capital, as part of broader urban development and tourism strategies. Yet this expansion was not merely quantitative; it was also epistemological. It gave rise to curatorial discourse as a distinct field of knowledge production, with curators increasingly positioned as mediators, interpreters and even authors of meaning. The biennialization of the art world globalized not just the circulation of artists, but also the frameworks through which art was produced and understood, often shaped by postcolonial theory, transnational discourse and critical institutional critique, as Fraser notes.