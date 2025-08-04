Works from Pauline Karpidas’ Singular, Surrealist World Head to Sotheby’s

A highlight of the upcoming sale is René Magritte’s La Statue volante, estimated at £9-12 million. Described by Sotheby’s as a “jewel of late Surrealism,” the painting is a masterclass in encrypted symbolism and mystery, with a distinguished provenance—it was acquired by Alexander Iolas directly from the artist. Before entering Karpidas’ collection in 1985, the work appeared in two landmark exhibitions that helped cement Magritte’s international reputation: first at Iolas’s New York gallery in 1959 and then in Magritte’s first U.S. museum retrospective at the Dallas Museum of Art in 1960.
“It’s one of the most haunting and significant paintings of his late career, rich in Surrealist iconography and philosophical depth,” says Barker. Remarkably, the evening auction on September 17 includes seven works by Magritte at a moment when his market is at an all-time high. According to Artnet’s annual rankings, Magritte brought in $312.3 million across 119 lots in 2024, a steep rise from $192.7 million and 134 lots in 2023. That surge was fueled in part by a new auction record set in 2024, when L’empire des lumières (1954) sold at Christie’s New York for $121.16 million (with fees)—the highest price ever for a Surrealist work at auction. “No small feat, and testament to Pauline’s remarkable eye,” Barker notes.
Other Magritte works in the sale include Untitled (Le Sens propre) from 1927—previously owned by prominent Surrealist patrons E.L.T. Mesens and Harold Diamond—estimated at £700,000-1,000,000; a haunting bronze chaise longue-coffin titled Madame Récamier de David (£500,000-700,000); and the elegant Les Menottes de cuivre, estimated at £300,000-500,000. Also included are the vibrant blue sculpture Tête (£300,000-500,000), which was acquired at Sotheby’s from the sale of the artist’s widow’s estate and long displayed on Pauline’s eclectic bookshelf, a striking gouache and the whimsical golden sculpture La Race blanche, with £1,000,000-1,500,000 and £250,000-350,000 estimates, respectively.
Beyond Magritte, Karpidas’ collection dives deep into the Surrealist psyche, with standout works by Yves Tanguy, Giorgio De Chirico, Francis Picabia, Victor Brauner, Dorothea Tanning and Hans Bellmer, among others. A delicate drawing, Portrait de Gala Galarina by Salvador Dalí, has an estimate of £350,000-450,000, while another work, Messager dans un paysage Palladien, presents a cryptic figure within a Palladian dreamscape—its swirling, irregular canvas evoking a surreal dialogue with art history—estimated at £200,000-300,000.
“Surrealism caught Pauline’s attention early on,” says Barker, “not just as an art movement, but as a way of seeing the world differently.” The collection as a whole pulses with the tension between beauty and drama, vulnerability and epic fierceness.
When Iolas first introduced Karpidas to Surrealist art while she was living in Athens, he transformed the way she approached collecting, according to Barker. “With her sharp eye, she was never afraid to trust her instincts,” he adds. “Surrealism appealed to her because it could surprise, unsettle and captivate all at once. Its wit, mystery and psychological depth resonated with her on a profound level.”
Jeff Koons’s Poodle, estimated at £1,000,000-1,500,000, adds a touch of glamour and a bit of kitsch. The sculpture once stood guard in Karpidas’ entrance hall, stationed beneath a Lalanne console. Karpidas met Koons in the 1980s at the beginning of his career and became an early supporter as he ascended to global stardom.
What sets Pauline Karpidas apart is the depth of engagement behind every acquisition, says Barker. “There’s a strong sense of curiosity and confidence in everything she chooses, and she’s always sought to understand each artist, fully immersing herself in their ideas and collecting with care and conviction.” Because of those deep relationships, the provenance of many of her works is exceptional—several of her Surrealist pieces once belonged to the movement’s founding figures, including André Breton, Roland Penrose and Paul Éluard.
While Surrealism is a central thread of the collection, Karpidas has never limited herself to a single movement or medium. “She collected in depth across both fine art and design, bringing these two worlds together with boldness and imagination,” says Barker. In addition to artworks, she also assembled an extraordinary trove of design pieces by some of the most pioneering figures of her time.
Also going to auction is Karpidas’ trove of sixty works by Les Lalanne—many of them never-before-seen commissions made specifically for her and some gifted directly by the artists themselves. Barker points to Claude Lalanne’s Unique Choupette, described as “an icon in its own right,” with an estimate of £300,000-400,000. Other highlights include her rare crocodile stools, never before seen on the market (£180,000-250,000), a lyrical Unique Structure Végétale mirror and wall light (£350,000-450,000) and an ornate flower-motif bed with Karpidas’ beloved owl symbol (£200,000-300,000).
Karpidas’ connection to Les Lalanne ran deep—she was a passionate early supporter, visiting their Paris workshop long before their work achieved global fame, and the French duo’s creations became essential to the immersive, surreal environments Karpidas built in her homes.
Rare, largely unseen pieces by Les Lalanne are joined by striking works from other key designers in her orbit, including Mattia Bonetti and André Dubreuil. “These weren’t accessories, but living components of her world—playful, surreal and completely personal,” Barker says. “Her homes were never showrooms, but living, breathing, imaginative spaces where art was embedded in daily life.” The result is a collection that speaks to a life steeped in creativity, curiosity and enduring relationships with the artists and designers she championed.
To honor that spirit, Sotheby’s London will stage a fully immersive exhibition recreating Karpidas’ singular world. Complete with an indoor Les Lalanne garden, the show runs from September 8-17 at Sotheby’s Mayfair galleries, ahead of the Evening, Day and Online auctions on September 17, 18 and 19.
