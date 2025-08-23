The Best Art Galleries (and One Museum) in Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon has a reputation for being one of the most artistic cities in Europe, yet that reputation has long been tied to architecture—the pastel-toned Alfama buildings, the intricate blue-and-white azulejo tiles, the patterned Portuguese pavement—and to the soulful strains of fado music. For years, the city’s visual art scene, though lively and distinct in a way that’s endemic to locales at cultural crossroads, seemed to play a quieter role. That perception, however, has shifted dramatically in recent years.

Over the past decade, Lisbon’s art scene has surged into the spotlight, transforming the city into a magnet for art lovers from around the globe. Since the mid-2010s, it has steadily climbed the ranks as a must-visit destination for those seeking cutting-edge creativity. New art galleries have flourished in once-industrial neighborhoods, while established cultural institutions like the Museu Calouste Gulbenkian, the Museu Coleção Berardo and the Museu Nacional de Arte Contemporânea have revitalized their programming to engage local audiences and international visitors. Street art, meanwhile, has exploded onto Lisbon’s walls, with large-scale murals and hidden interventions, turning the city itself into an open-air gallery that rivals other European destinations.

Lisbon’s art scene today is bold, inquisitive and remarkably diverse, reflecting the city’s layered history and its global outlook. Whether you’re drawn to experimental collectives pushing the boundaries of contemporary practice, exhibitions highlighting Portugal’s rich cultural traditions, or the sheer dynamism of urban art woven into daily life, Lisbon offers an experience that feels both authentic and forward-looking. If your time in the city is limited, here are the art galleries to check out first.

FOCO

French architect Benjamin Gonthier founded FOCO in 2017 with the aim of creating a space where emerging artists—both Portuguese and international—could present their most genuine, honest and experimental work, the kind of art that might otherwise be excluded for breaking the mold. Nearly a decade later, FOCO is all that and more: it has become one of Lisbon’s most recognizable names for innovative expression. The gallery does not limit itself by format; FOCO has hosted exhibitions across a wide range of disciplines, from painting and photography to sculpture and performance. The space itself reflects FOCO’s bold and experimental spirit. Housed in a 300 m2 former car dealership designed by noted Portuguese architect Alberto Pessoa, the venue spreads across two floors connected by what was once a car lift. Among the most notable names on the gallery’s roster are Rudolfo Quintas, Mia Dudek and Pauline Guerrier.

Madragoa

Madragoa is the brainchild of Italian director Matteo Consonni and Portuguese biologist Gonçalo Jesus. The gallery first opened in 2016 in the historic Lisbon district that shares its name and, in 2023, relocated to a larger space near Basílica da Estrela. The new venue features soaring 4.8-meter ceilings and double-aspect windows that flood the galleries with natural light—a crucial element for the kind of work Madragoa is best known for. While the gallery does not restrict itself by medium, it has built its reputation on bold, unconventional and often experimental installations, including those of Belen Uriel and Sara Chang Yan. Madragoa also earned early distinction as the first to organize Portuguese exhibitions for Adrián Balseca, an Ecuadorian mixed-media artist, and Joanna Piotrowska, a Polish artist recognized for her construction of “social landscapes.”

Galeria Pedro Cera

Pedro Cera has been a mainstay of Lisbon’s art scene for more than 25 years and has rightfully earned its reputation as one of the city’s most eclectic yet sophisticated galleries. If there is one defining quality about Pedro Cera, it is that the team behind it is unafraid of ambitious, challenging ideas—indeed, the more experimental and unconventional the concept, the more likely it is to find a home here. The gallery’s roster is among the most diverse in Lisbon, representing around 30 artists from Europe, Latin America and the United States. Its mission is not only to foster cross-cultural dialogue but also to encourage intergenerational exchange between artists and the public. From Lisbon-native Vitor Pomar, celebrated for his bold, colorful paintings, to American artist Adam Pendleton, whose work merges painting, silkscreen, collage and video, to Italian Arte Povera pioneer Gilberto Zorio, Galeria Pedro Cera consistently curates exhibitions that are both visually compelling and intellectually rigorous.

Galeria São Mamede

Galeria São Mamede has been a fixture of Lisbon’s art world since the 1960s. Over more than six decades, it has earned a distinctive reputation thanks to its meticulous curatorial approach. Every exhibition staged at São Mamede is tailored specifically to the artist: lighting, framing and display design are carefully considered and painstakingly adjusted before the public ever steps inside. The gallery regards this process as central to shaping the individual identity of each artist it represents. Among the most notable names on its roster are Antonio Areal, Armada Passos, Carlos Botelho and Fernando Gaspar. For many years, São Mamede’s main exhibition hall was located in a historic building in the Príncipe Real neighborhood, a distinctive venue with narrow rooms, low ceilings, brick archways and stone floors. In 2018, the gallery expanded into a new space just a short walk away. The modern venue spans 500 m2 and offers all the hallmarks of a contemporary art gallery, from soaring ceilings and stark illumination to the clean simplicity of white walls.

Cristina Guerra Contemporary Art

Cristina Guerra Contemporary Art opened in 2001 and, after more than two decades on Lisbon’s art scene, has established itself as one of the country’s most influential promoters of conceptual contemporary art. When it first launched, the mission was simple: to place Portuguese contemporary artists in dialogue with prominent international figures. Over time, however, the gallery’s approach has evolved and expanded. That does not mean it has abandoned its original goal. Today, Cristina Guerra Contemporary Art represents 27 artists—a balance of Portuguese and international talent—and works actively to present their art on the global stage. The gallery’s portfolio includes celebrated names such as Lawrence Weiner, John Baldessari, Erwin Wurm and Julião Sarmento. Visitors should not be surprised, though, to encounter work by other artists as well. The gallery frequently collaborates with outside voices, often inviting guest curators to stage exhibitions that introduce fresh perspectives and novel approaches. This willingness to experiment and to mix established practices with newer ideas has given Cristina Guerra Contemporary Art one of the most eclectic and distinctive voices in Portugal today.

Galeria Vera Cortês

Vera Cortês did not begin as a gallery at all—it started as an agency focused exclusively on supporting specific projects by emerging artists. After three years of working in that format, Vera herself recognized that a more strategic, long-term approach was needed to foster successful collaborations. In 2006, she took the leap, expanding the program and transforming it into a full-scale gallery. Nearly two decades later, Vera Cortês stands as one of the most supportive galleries for new artists in Lisbon. The team’s central mission is to nurture talent and allow it to develop at its own pace. In today’s fast-moving art market, that philosophy is far from conventional, yet it has become the foundation of the gallery’s long-term success. By prioritizing thoughtfulness over immediacy, Vera Cortês has built enduring collaborations with some of Portugal’s most distinctive voices, including Vhils, the renowned street artist; Carlos Bunga, known for his monumental cardboard installations; and photographer Daniel Blaufuks.

Underdogs Gallery

Underdogs Gallery began in 2010 as a group exhibition initiative. Conceived by the artist Vhils (real name Alexandre Manuel Dias Farto), the project was designed to promote graffiti and urban art—then still a fringe movement—by bringing together some of its most prominent figures. After two successful exhibitions in 2010 and 2011, Vhils, with the support of curator Pauline Foessel, established a permanent gallery space in 2013. Today, Underdogs functions as part art gallery, part public art program and part print store, offering exclusive artist editions. Its home in Lisbon’s Marvila district is a converted warehouse whose design plays on the boundary between public and private space: a large circular window separates the expansive exhibition area from the gallery’s operational side. Within this industrial setting, Underdogs has showcased a true who’s who of urban-inspired contemporary art, from international names such as Shepard Fairey and Futura to celebrated Portuguese artists including Vhils and Wasted Rita.

This Is Not a White Cube

This Is Not a White Cube is the only gallery on this list that is not strictly homegrown. Founded by Sónia Ribeiro in Luanda, Angola, in 2016, the gallery opened a Lisbon outpost in Chiado three years later. Its name reflects its mission. The artists represented by This Is Not a White Cube engage with urgent, complex themes such as identity, memory and globalization. By foregrounding perspectives that are often overlooked, the gallery fosters dialogue between Europe and the Global South and expands the scope of Lisbon’s contemporary art conversation.

Galeria 111

Galeria 111 is very likely the oldest privately operated art gallery in Lisbon—and it is certainly among the oldest. Founded by Manuel de Brito in 1964, it marked its 60th anniversary last year. While it was initially devoted entirely to Portuguese art, the gallery broadened its vision to include international artists whose work aligned with its curatorial ethos. Today, under the direction of Rui Brito, the program maintains a carefully balanced mix of local and international voices. Its roster is as impressive as ever, featuring artists such as Lourdes Castro, Dame Paula Rego and Mauro Pinto. In 2020, Galeria 111 moved into a new, larger space in Lisbon’s Alvalade neighborhood. The updated venue offers a more contemporary look, yet it retains some of the qualities that have long distinguished the gallery from other institutions. The lighting, for example, is often warmer than what one finds in typical contemporary art galleries, lending exhibitions a more intimate and inviting atmosphere.

Balcony Gallery

Pedro Magalhães opened Balcony Contemporary Art Gallery in 2017, and in just a few years, it has grown into one of the most prominent spaces associated with emerging contemporary artists, both local and international. The Balcony team is especially interested in work that is experimental and audacious, with a strong commitment to interdisciplinary expression. Encouraging artists to explore new creative languages is one of the gallery’s central missions. The exhibition space reflects this ethos. Set within a renovated historic building that once housed a store, the gallery spans 220 m2 across two floors. It offers all the features of a modern, high-end gallery—soaring ceilings, white walls and open floor plans suited to large-scale installations—while often incorporating quirkier touches, such as boldly painted walls or floors, to heighten the impact of the works on display. Among the most notable artists on Balcony’s roster are Carolina Serrano, Hugo Brazão and Pedro Henriques, each of whom contributes to the gallery’s reputation for fostering inventive and distinctive voices.

MAAT

Not a gallery but a museum, the Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology still belongs on the itinerary of any contemporary art lover visiting Lisbon. While the works on display are not for sale, MAAT is one of Portugal’s most ambitious centers for contemporary art and remains a must-visit destination, if only for the reference point it provides. Exhibitions often bring together both established figures and emerging artists. MAAT has hosted the first-ever solo shows in Portugal for major names such as photographer Jeff Wall and painter Miriam Cahn. The EDP Foundation also supports younger voices through its New Artists Award, which has helped launch the careers of many Portuguese talents—Joana Vasconcelos, now internationally renowned for her monumental installations, received the prize in 2000. Each edition culminates in a group exhibition at the museum. The architecture is as striking as the art inside. MAAT spans 3.8 hectares (38,000 square meters) on the banks of the River Tagus and integrates both historic and contemporary design. Exhibition spaces are split between two primary structures: the Tejo Power Station, a red-brick industrial landmark from 1908 repurposed for innovative displays, and a sleek riverside building completed in 2016 by British architect Amanda Levete. Together, they create one of Lisbon’s most distinctive cultural environments, where past and present meet in dialogue.

