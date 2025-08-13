Four Years in, Pat Lee Reflects on Frieze Seoul’s Role in Reshaping the City’s Art Ecosystem

Lee also notes that Seoul Art Week originated as an initiative of the city government, which has since expanded into Korea Art Week, now in its second year and backed by the Ministry of Culture. “That’s been incredibly rewarding,” he says. “It really began with Frieze and Kiaf creating momentum together, and then earning support and enthusiasm from across the entire cultural ecosystem. I’m very grateful that Frieze can be a part of Korea Art Week, playing a role in getting more of the public engaged with art.”

Each year, Frieze shares dates and a venue with Kiaf, South Korea’s longest-running contemporary art fair, founded in 2002 by the Galleries Association of Korea. Although Frieze Seoul was conceived as a partnership with Kiaf, the early days weren’t without tension. Interestingly, during the first edition, most Korean collectors still prioritized Kiaf on opening day—but by the second year, the dynamic had shifted. As Frieze gained visibility and strengthened its brand presence in Korea, collector traffic on opening day leaned increasingly in its direction, raising concerns that Frieze might eclipse the country’s historical fair. Now in their fourth year of cohabitation, the two fairs have learned to coordinate schedules and audience flow, aiming for a more symbiotic relationship. “It’s definitely something we’re continuing to work on,” says Lee. “Crowd control was something we put a lot of effort into. I’d say last year was probably our best yet in terms of managing the flow of people.” He explains that they now stagger VIP arrivals to give each fair its moment—encouraging guests to attend one, then the other, in a carefully timed sequence. While the hourly slot system is still being refined, the results have been promising.

In the beginning, Lee admits how his focus was squarely on making Frieze a success. “In those first few years, launching the fair and getting it off the ground took everything we had—we were pouring all our energy into delivering strong programming and executing the vision,” he says. “My belief was always that if Frieze succeeded, everyone would benefit, including Kiaf. I’ve always included them in the conversation, because we’ve been building this together.”

Over time, however, the relationship has deepened, and the fairs now collaborate on joint programming. According to Lee, they’re currently in negotiations to extend the partnership. “Nothing has been signed yet, but that’s the direction we’re heading in,” he notes, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a relationship with the Galleries Association of Korea, which runs Kiaf. “It’s a large and diverse group, so any decision like this requires broad consensus from that community. It can be a complex process, but I’m very grateful there’s been real goodwill on both sides.”

Frieze Seoul is the only fair in the Frieze portfolio based in Asia, and it quickly cemented itself as a major player in the region’s art ecosystem, with some speculating it could rival Art Basel Hong Kong. But Lee is quick to dismiss the idea of a zero-sum rivalry. Asia, he emphasizes, is vast and diverse, with ample room for multiple fairs to thrive. Still, from the beginning, he prioritized focusing on Asia and ensuring strong representation from the region’s most compelling galleries.