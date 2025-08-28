Nvidia Tops Wall Street Estimates, But China Tensions Cloud Its A.I. Chip Business

Nvidia delivered another estimate-beating quarter, but regulatory setbacks and U.S.-China tensions are casting doubt over its core data center business even as Wall Street continues to demand more from the world’s most valuable public company.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Revenue for the May–July quarter jumped 56 percent year-over-year to $46.7 billion, while net income climbed 59 percent to $26.4 billion, reported Nvidia yesterday (Aug. 27). Both figures beat analyst expectations. However, shares fell more than 3 percent after the earnings release as Nvidia’s core data center sales slightly missed estimates.

The chipmaker’s data center revenue, its most important line of business, came in at $41.1 billion for the quarter compared to expectations of $41.3 billion. It was hampered in part by geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China. Sales of Nvidia’s H20 chips, which are designed specifically for the Chinese market in compliance with America’s export restrictions, in April were blocked under the Trump administration.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has since convinced the President to lift the ban on H20 exports to China, agreeing to cut the government 15 percent of the company’s revenue from such sales. However, Washington “has not published a regulation codifying such requirement,” said Colette Kress, the company’s chief financial officer, on yesterday’s earnings call.

If restrictions do ease, Nvidia expects $2 billion to $5 billion in H20 revenue in the current quarter, Kress said. That will likely come from Nvidia’s existing inventory of H20. The company has reportedly halted H20 production after the Chinese government banned it, citing security risks. Nvidia is said to be developing another China-specific chip.

Huang has spent much of the past year shuttling between Washington and Beijing in an effort to soothe over tensions. While speaking to analysts, he stressed China’s importance as home to roughly half of the world’s A.I. researchers, the second-largest computing market globally and its status as a leader in open-source models through releases from DeepSeek and Qwen. Such advances, Huang argued, should be supported by U.S. technology to “help make the American tech stack the global standard.”

China’s A.I. market could represent a $50 billion opportunity for Nvidia, one that grows at 50 percent a year, said Huang. Globally, A.I.-native startups have already raised $180 billion in 2025, up from $100 billion last year, according to the CEO. Their revenues are growing even faster, reaching $20 billion this year, compared with $2 billion in 2024. “Next year being ten times higher than this year is not inconceivable,” he said.

In other business, Nvidia’s gaming division generated $4.2 billion in quarterly sales, while its professional visualization and equipment manufacturer units brought in $601 million and $173 million, respectively. Nvidia’s auto and robotics segment remains small, at just 1 percent of overall sales. Yet its $586 million in revenue marked a 69 percent year-over-year jump, reflecting Nvidia’s push into “physical A.I.” “As a result of agentic A.I. and vision-language models, we are now seeing a breakthrough in physical A.I. in robotics and autonomous systems,” Huang told analysts.