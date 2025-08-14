When Employee Wellness Programs Backfire: Rethinking Culture and Retention in 2025

Employee wellness has rapidly moved from nice-to-have to strategic priority. In the U.K., over half of organizations (53 percent) now have a standalone well-being strategy, according to the CIPD. A Gallup survey conducted in March 2024 found that 23 percent of chief human resource officers rank employee well-being among their top priorities. These programs promise to reduce absenteeism, boost productivity and strengthen retention, but are they delivering the results they promise?

Recent data from Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2025 report suggests a worrying gap between intentions and outcomes. Only 33 percent of the global workforce describe themselves as ‘thriving.’ Half say they plan to leave their jobs, and employee engagement continues to fall, now sitting at just 21 percent. Despite significant investment in wellness programs, employees remain largely stressed, disconnected and disengaged.

The truth is, people are the lifeblood of any business and caring for employees is non-negotiable. Yet an extreme focus on well-being can unintentionally undermine performance. When well-being initiatives lack a connection to the company’s larger mission and goals, employees may feel comfortable, but not necessarily motivated or aligned.

So, how can organizations champion employee wellness, creating a workplace rooted in care for its people, without losing sight of shared goals for sustainable business growth? The challenge lies not in choosing between care and results, but in integrating them. Resilient and high-performing organizations strike a deliberate balance between people, purpose and performance. This balance helps retain top talent and ensures teams feel truly supported and mission-driven.

Balancing people, purpose and performance

By giving due attention to people, purpose and performance, leaders can foster a work environment that promotes employee well-being, meaningful contributions and outstanding results. It’s about getting the right people, aligning them with a clear purpose and ensuring they perform at their best:

People: Create a people-centric work environment that emphasizes employee well-being, engagement and collaboration. When team members feel valued, respected and supported in their roles, they are more likely to bring their full selves to work—and be more engaged and energized.

Purpose: Provide a clear and compelling sense of mission and values that guide decisions and give meaning to daily tasks. Purpose infuses every task and initiative with meaning. When employees understand how their work contributes to the organization’s larger objectives, they are more motivated and invested in their roles.

Provide a clear and compelling sense of mission and values that guide decisions and give meaning to daily tasks. Performance: Set ambitious but achievable goals, invest in skill development and measure progress. Performance ensures that purpose translates into results, and that teams are challenged at the right level—neither overwhelmed nor underutilized.

Imagine a company facing a major project deadline. The team assigned is highly skilled (performance) and deeply committed to the mission (purpose). Despite their talent and dedication, they struggle to collaborate effectively and meet goals. Here, the missing element is people: developing the relationships, trust and communication that allow talent to translate into results.

A leader who recognizes the importance of team dynamics can strengthen the people pillar by focusing on building stronger camaraderie and trust. Through team-building activities, open communication channels and regular feedback sessions, a supportive environment develops where team members feel valued, respected and empowered to contribute their best. Cohesion and collaboration improve significantly, boosting performance, well-being and, ultimately, project success.

Here, strengthening people and reinforcing purpose contribute to a positive work environment, while performance ensures skills and abilities match the challenges. As the project progresses, the team leverages diverse perspectives to overcome obstacles, fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement. The interplay between each pillar creates a self-reinforcing cycle of engagement and achievement.

The importance of equilibrium

Striking the right balance is essential. Each element plays a distinct role in shaping the work environment and organizational culture. When one dominates at the expense of the others, it creates an imbalance that affects overall results. An overemphasis on performance can lead to burnout, while focusing too heavily on wellness can dilute accountability and direction.

Consider a tech startup where the CEO invests heavily in employee perks—free meals, game rooms, unlimited PTO—yet fails to set clear goals or performance metrics. The relaxed culture erodes urgency, confusion sets in and productivity declines. Without accountability and goal alignment, collaboration suffers and the company falls behind competitors.

How can the tech startup restore equilibrium?

Clarify goals and define performance metrics aligned with its mission. Leadership must communicate these goals clearly to employees, highlighting the significance of each aspect in achieving overall success.

Implement performance management systems and regular feedback mechanisms to track progress and hold employees accountable. Focus on performance and ensure that individuals understand their roles and responsibilities in contributing to the company’s objectives. By providing clear expectations and feedback, employees can better understand how their efforts align with the organisation’s purpose and mission.

Link measures directly to purpose. For example, if the startup’s mission is to improve environmental sustainability, a relevant metric could include reducing carbon emissions or adopting eco-friendly practices in daily operations. Purpose-driven performance incentives motivate employees to align efforts with broader goals.

Balance perks with performance expectations. Re-evaluate the emphasis on satisfaction and integrate it with performance-driven initiatives, such as those tied to goals or investment in training and development programs.

The bottom line

By fostering a culture that values employee satisfaction and performance excellence, the startup creates a more sustainable and successful work environment. This enables it to leverage its workforce’s strengths while ensuring alignment with its strategic objectives. Restoring equilibrium among people, purpose and performance positions the company for long-term success in a competitive market landscape.

Well-being is deeply tied to people, not perks. Employees want their well-being to be taken seriously, while also feeling a sense of purpose in their work that motivates them to perform at their best. Ultimately, by prioritizing well-being and engagement, aligning their efforts with a compelling purpose and maintaining a relentless focus on performance, organizations can create a culture where individuals thrive, teams flourish and companies achieve their fullest potential.

Gaelle Devins is Chief Customer Officer & Member of the Executive Board at Breitling, and author of Flow Leadership: Unleash the Power of People, Purpose and Performance.