As the Studio Museum in Harlem Nears Its Reopening, Thelma Golden Shares What to Expect

The Studio Museum in Harlem’s new seven-floor, 82,000-square-foot home is set to open to the public on November 15, the culmination of an eight-year renovation and expansion led by Adjaye Associates, designed to help the building “emerge from its place but… learn and grow with it.” Reflecting the institution’s deep connection to the neighborhood, the design draws from Harlem’s architectural vernacular and visual language, with references to church sanctuaries, vibrant stages, busy streets and the stoops of Harlem brownstones. The much-anticipated reopening will be marked by a full-day Community Day celebration that will activate the entire building, and Observer caught up with director Thelma Golden to learn more about the museum’s fall programming and what makes the new space so special.

“Our founders established our museum in Harlem because they were invested in what it would mean to be in conversation with a community that carries with it a rich and vital identity that has existed long before the museum was inaugurated in 1968, yet continues today,” said Golden. The institution’s relationship with the community, she affirmed, is still a priority, both in programming and in the museum’s overall strategy.

Last year, Golden told Observer that the “architecture powerfully affirms that Harlem is the center of a unique, vibrant Black culture.” The strikingly sculptural building is already one of several major cultural anchors in the heart of Harlem, with a bold presence that stands apart from the new commercial buildings now lining 125th Street. But while Harlem has always grounded the Studio Museum’s mission, Golden emphasized in our more recent exchange that the new building will enhance its capacity to engage the entire community. Every Sunday, the museum will host Studio Sundays, a free weekly program open to all ages featuring talks, tours, art-making workshops, storytimes and family gallery tours.

“We felt it essential that there were areas throughout the museum that could be used for communal gathering,” Golden said, noting that the newly introduced Stoop (descending steps that double as seating) was intentionally designed as a public space—an extension of the museum into the neighborhood, where the community can gather for lectures, performances and films.

“When the dream of constructing our first purpose-built museum became a reality, there were a handful of objectives we wanted the design to take into consideration,” Golden explained. “The Museum had to serve as a meeting place between artists and the community.” It also needed to reflect Harlem’s distinct architectural landscape and remain as open and accessible from the street as possible. “Our remarkable new building is an exciting, dynamic unification of all these elements and features an increase in hangable wall space, education workshops and centers for learners of all ages, and multiple public spaces for gathering.”

The reopening show is a survey of artist Tom Lloyd, whose work was included in the museum’s inaugural exhibition in 1968. According to Golden, Lloyd’s practice embodied the experimental spirit, community commitment and visionary thinking that have defined the institution throughout its history. “As we reopen our doors, it felt deeply meaningful to honor his legacy as well as the institution’s.”

Lloyd was not only an artistic innovator—he was also a dedicated advocate for Black artists and Black cultural institutions, serving as a founding member of the Arts Workers Coalition and founding the Store Front Museum, Queens’s first art museum and one of the earliest in the United States dedicated to African diasporic arts and culture. “Spotlighting his work at this pivotal moment allows us to reaffirm the values that shaped the Museum’s beginnings as they continue to guide our future,” stated Golden.

Also part of the reopening is the first installment of a rotating installation drawn from the museum’s distinguished permanent collection, which has continued to grow during the seven-year closure and now includes nearly 9,000 artworks. Spanning from the 1800s to the present, the inaugural exhibition features work by some of the most celebrated Black artists of the past century, including Romare Bearden, Dawoud Bey, Jordan Casteel, Barkley L. Hendricks, Rashid Johnson, Seydou Keïta, Norman Lewis, Wangechi Mutu, Faith Ringgold and Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, alongside recent acquisitions from a new generation of emerging voices. The presentation also marks the release of the museum’s first collection handbook, Meaning Matter Memory: Selections from the Studio Museum in Harlem Collection, published by Phaidon and designed by WeShouldDoItAll.

The expansion and renovation were made possible by “The Studio Museum’s Creating Space” campaign, which raised more than $300 million. The campaign’s success began with the extraordinary commitment of the City of New York, which recognizes the Studio Museum in Harlem as an invaluable resource for its neighborhood, the people of New York and visitors from around the world. The effort garnered broad-based and ongoing support from the museum’s Board of Trustees, the City of New York and a range of individual, foundation and corporate partners, evidence of the widespread recognition of the Studio Museum’s mission and relevance.

Meanwhile, the museum’s acclaimed Artist-in-Residence program was active throughout the renovation, continuing to support over 100 artists and playing a pivotal role in the careers of figures such as Rashid Johnson, Kehinde Wiley, Glenn Ligon and Njideka Akunyili Crosby.

Since its founding in 1968 by a group of artists, community activists and philanthropists, the Studio Museum has earned an international reputation for its catalytic role in championing artists of African descent. A special presentation of photographs and ephemera from the institution’s 56-year history will offer visitors a chance to trace and appreciate this legacy—mapping the museum’s journey from its former Fifth Avenue home to its new location on 125th Street.

With the reopening, the museum will also debut a first-of-its-kind presentation of new works on paper by more than 100 Artist-in-Residence alumni, fostering meaningful intergenerational dialogue and honoring the program that has shaped generations of artists of African descent for more than 50 years.

Throughout its inaugural year, the museum will present new site-specific commissions, joining long-term installations already in place by David Hammons and Glenn Ligon and Houston E. Conwill’s seven bronze time capsules, The Joyful Mysteries (1984).

Ligon’s Give Us a Poem (2007) will greet visitors in the new lobby, while Hammons’s iconic Pan-African black, red and green Untitled flag (2004) will return to the facade. “Hanging this version, Untitled (2004), on 125th Street is a declaration of the history and culture we draw from and a statement of our aspirations as an institution,” said Golden. “The flag has long been a signature public artwork of the Studio Museum, and we are so grateful to be able to continue to fly it from our new home.”

Among new interventions, Camille Norment’s sonic sculptural installation will transform the terrace staircase into an emotional and psychological echo chamber, offering visitors a new kind of sensory experience. Christopher Myers will create a wall-mounted metal work for the museum’s new Education Center, depicting an intergenerational community of hybrid, animated figures gathered in a fantastical landscape. On the second floor, Kapwani Kiwanga will present a textured, conceptually layered installation that intertwines materiality, history and poetics.

The reopening comes at a moment when museums are facing heightened government scrutiny and, more broadly, are reckoning with their roles in shaping art history and serving their communities. In these particularly fraught times, institutions like the Studio Museum are called to play an even more vital role in advancing cultural diversity and inclusion while celebrating the richness of Black culture and its contributions to American society. Golden is keeping community squarely at the center of the Studio Museum in Harlem’s reopening—answering a growing call for acknowledgment and belonging through art and artists’ voices in an increasingly fractured world.

