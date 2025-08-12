Craft, Conscience and Climate Action: The New Recipe for Sustainable Spirits

This Q&A is part of Observer’s Expert Insights series, where industry leaders, innovators and strategists distill years of experience into direct, practical takeaways and deliver clarity on the issues shaping their industries. In the heart of Dublin, Jack Teeling is proving that whiskey-making can honor centuries of tradition while embracing the future of sustainability.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

As co-founder and CEO, Jack Teeling helped open Dublin’s first new distillery in over 125 years, both reviving his family’s 18th-century legacy and rewriting the rules for modern Irish whiskey. From using repurposed heat to warm the visitor center to bottling experimental blends finished in Swedish oak, Teeling has made it clear: respecting tradition doesn’t mean repeating it. The distillery’s urban location, in the heart of the historic Liberties neighborhood, has become both a creative constraint and an environmental catalyst.

While some distilleries lean on nostalgia and others chase novelty, Teeling strikes a rare balance by pushing forward with bold sustainability commitments and distinctive storytelling, without sacrificing quality or craft. As the first Irish distillery to join Origin Green and winner of “Sustainable Distillery of the Year,” Teeling is proving that whiskey can be world-class and forward-thinking. Climate action, local community and a healthy dose of ambition are shaping the next chapter of Irish whiskey—a future that depends on more than just good taste.

How do you push innovation without alienating purists in an industry where tradition is prized?

Innovation and tradition don’t have to clash. We honor Irish whiskey’s heritage by focusing on authentic craftsmanship, natural character and quality ingredients while exploring new ways to express its potential. Our master distiller, Alex Chasko, constantly seeks out unique casks—like virgin Swedish oak and Rivesaltes casks—that let us create flavors that experts and novices can both appreciate. We see that when innovation is rooted in tradition, people are more open to new expressions.

For me, it’s always been about keeping the spirit of Irish whiskey alive while showing the world what it can be. My family’s roots go back to 1782 when Walter Teeling opened a small distillery in the heart of Dublin. When my brother Stephen and I opened the Teeling Whiskey Distillery in 2015, just a short walk from where our family’s original distillery once stood, it truly felt like coming full circle. I’m incredibly proud of how we’ve honored that heritage while also pushing the industry forward.

Our Small Batch, finished in rum casks, is a perfect example of how we craft a modern blend of innovation and tradition in Irish whiskey. It’s smooth and welcoming, with notes of dried fruit and spice that appeal to those just discovering the category. We offer something for every kind of whiskey lover, from our Single Pot Still, crafted to honor the history of Irish distilling, to our Trinity range, including Single Grain and Single Malt to more experimental releases.

How do sustainability efforts like rainwater harvesting, rooftop beekeeping and circular energy systems contribute to long-term business resilience?

Sustainability is part of how we operate every day. Practices like harvesting rainwater, maintaining rooftop beehives and repurposing waste heat reduce our environmental impact, allowing us to incorporate our rooftop honey into cocktails at the Bang Bang Bar. Beyond efficiency, sustainability connects us to the local ecosystem and community, and with Dublin named the 2024 European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism, we’re proud to be part of a community that cares deeply about its impact.

But our commitment goes beyond reducing impact. It’s about building a more resilient future for whiskey-making, exemplified by winning the Sustainable Distillery of the Year award at the World Whiskies Awards. We reuse barrels and spent grain, and our rooftop solar panels now provide up to 30 percent of our electricity. As Ireland’s most sustainable distillery and a proud member of Origin Green, Ireland’s national sustainability program for the food and drink industry, we’re showing that bold innovation and long-term responsibility can thrive together.

What have you learned about tying environmental efforts to flavor, storytelling and consumer loyalty?

Consumers today want more than just a great product; they want a story and a brand with purpose behind it. Our commitment to sustainability keeps us rooted in the heart of Dublin, connecting deeply with the local community and the thousands of visitors we welcome each year.

At Teeling, it’s important that we’re prioritizing this not only in our distillery practices, but in the offerings that are available to consumers. Our 10th Anniversary Birthday Batch, available at the distillery, takes this a step further, with 100 percent of profits donated to local Dublin charities, connecting the release directly to our social sustainability efforts. Sharing these stories creates a meaningful connection with consumers, fostering loyalty because they feel part of something bigger than just drinking whiskey.

How does the Teeling visitor experience reflect your environmental priorities, and are there ways you’re using hospitality to tell that story?

We see hospitality as a chance to bring our values to life. Sustainability is not just something we mention in passing; it is integrated into every part of the visitor experience. The tour route is designed to highlight our green infrastructure, from our water and energy conservation systems to how we repurpose heat from production. Visitors also see our solar panels on the distillery roof, a visible commitment to renewable energy and learn about our packaging choices, our Origin Green membership, and the ways we support local biodiversity.

At the end of the tour, sustainability shines in our ingredients at the Bang Bang Bar through our use of rooftop honey in cocktails, waste-minimizing practices, and a focus on local produce and community partnerships, including herbs like mint and rosemary grown in our on-site Garnish Garden. Our goal is for every visitor to walk away with a deeper understanding of not only how we make whiskey, but why we do it this way.

Can you speak to how Teeling’s urban location affects your approach to green design, sourcing and biodiversity?

Being based in the heart of Dublin’s Liberties neighborhood presents unique opportunities and challenges. Urban distilling means we’re surrounded by a vibrant, evolving community, and this influences us to think creatively about integrating green spaces, like our rooftop garden and beehives, right into the city fabric. It drives us to focus on circular design by reusing heat and harvesting rainwater to minimize our footprint within a limited space.

We also source thoughtfully and maintain a commitment to biodiversity, helping support native species in the city where many ecosystems face pressure. For instance, Teeling maintains a rooftop garden that’s home to over 500,000 native Irish bees, playing a vital role in local pollination and reflecting the distillery’s broader efforts to integrate nature into city-based whiskey production. Our urban setting pushes us to innovate responsibly and set an example that sustainability is possible anywhere.

As climate pressures grow, what’s the conversation you’d like to see the global spirits industry start taking more seriously?

I’d like to see the industry have an honest, proactive conversation about how climate change will impact every part of the supply chain, from barley fields to water sources to packaging materials. Through Origin Green and our Gold member status, Ireland is charting a sustainable path forward, and we’d love to see the wider spirits world adopt similar commitments. We need to move beyond awareness and commit to measurable actions that reduce emissions, support regenerative agriculture and protect biodiversity.

Collaboration is essential because no single distillery can tackle these challenges alone. Sharing innovations, investing in sustainable forestry and farming and prioritizing circular economies should become standard practice. Ultimately, we owe it to future generations to steward the environment as carefully as we craft our spirits.

What advice would you give to other founders trying to balance craft and conscience without diluting either?

Having a great product and doing good can go hand in hand when guided by the same values. Prioritize quality and authenticity in your product, while embedding sustainable practices into your business model in ways that feel natural and doable. Don’t try to do everything at once; focus on meaningful, measurable steps that fit your scale and story. At Teeling, we have prioritized sustainability from the beginning by incorporating rainwater harvesting, using on-site wells and repurposing excess energy from production to heat our visitor center.

With one-third of consumers globally now seeking out brands that help preserve clean water, it is more important than ever for business owners, especially distilleries that rely heavily on water, to take action. Our efforts not only reduce our environmental impact but also deepen our connection to the city of Dublin and the community that supports us. Today, sustainability is not just a bonus or something that’s nice to have—it is essential to building lasting growth and trust.

Are there particular technologies or innovations, either in distilling or sustainability, that you’re especially excited to explore next?

At Teeling, we’ve already made progress by switching to bottles made with 75 percent recycled glass, which are fully recyclable. But packaging is an area where we believe there’s still room to improve. We’ve redesigned our labels and closures to eliminate unnecessary plastics and foil, and we’ve adopted lighter-weight glass where possible to help reduce emissions during transport.

These changes are part of a broader effort to reduce our environmental impact across the full lifecycle of each bottle. We’re continuing to explore new materials and design innovations that let us deliver the same high-quality experience with a lighter footprint. At the same time, we’re looking at how sensor technology can help us track energy usage and barrel maturation with greater precision, supporting both sustainability and consistency in the way we make whiskey.

What’s a sustainability innovation you’ve seen outside the whiskey industry that you think spirits producers should pay attention to?

One local example that really inspires me is what the team at FoodCloud has built here in Dublin. They’ve created a model that connects businesses with surplus food to charities in need, turning what would have been waste into a resource for good. It is a simple but powerful idea that shows how rethinking distribution and partnerships can have a real social and environmental impact.

In the same spirit, our partnership with SOLAS, a Dublin-based organization supporting the city’s youth, embodies community-focused sustainability. Together, we champion initiatives that create meaningful opportunities and drive positive local change. In the spirits industry, we often talk about waste in terms of packaging or production, but there is a lot to learn from this kind of circular thinking. Whether it’s repurposing byproducts, giving materials new life, or driving community-led initiatives, there’s a great opportunity to build positive, regenerative systems that create lasting value.