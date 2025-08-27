Lifestyle  •  Fashion

The Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2025 Venice Film Festival

Venice isn't just film premieres—it also delivers some of the year's most glamorous style moments.

By
Celebrity Sightings Ahead Of The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Amal Clooney and George Clooney. GC Images

The Venice Film Festival is always a glamorous affair, but this year’s prestigious competition just might be the most star-studded yet. The 11-day extravaganza, which kicks off on August 27 and runs through September 6, is filled with noteworthy film premieres, screenings and fêtes, all of which are attended by A-list filmmakers and celebrities.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter

By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime.

See all of our newsletters

The 2025 lineup is replete with buzzy, highly-anticipated films; the main competition includes Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, with Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz, Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, with George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern and Billy Crudup, and Kathryn Bigelow’s A House of Dynamite, starring Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson.

Luca Guadagnino’s eagerly awaited After the Hunt is also premiering at the festival out of competition, featuring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Chloë Sevigny, Andrew Garfield and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Alexander Payne is the jury president for the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, and this year’s Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement which will be awarded to Werner Herzog and Kim Novak.

Glitzy movie premieres aside, let’s not forget about the sartorial moments at Venice, because attendees always bring their most fashionable A-game to walk the red carpet in front of the Lido’s Palazzo del Cinema. It’s a week-and-a-half of some of the best style moments of the year, and we’re keeping you updated with all the top ensembles on the Venice red carpet. Below, see the best fashion moments from the 2025 Venice International Film Festival.

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Cate Blanchett. WireImage

Cate Blanchett

in Armani Privé

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Tilda Swinton. WireImage

Tilda Swinton

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Claire Holt. WireImage

Claire Holt

in Intimissimi 

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Barbara Palvin. Getty Images

Barbara Palvin

in Intimissimi 

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Zhao Tao. WireImage

Zhao Tao

in Prada

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Fernanda Torres. WireImage

Fernanda Torres

in Armani Privé

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Heidi Klum and Leni Klum. WireImage

Heidi Klum and Leni Klum

in Intimissimi 

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Charleen Weiss. WireImage

Charleen Weiss

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Charlotte Wells. WireImage

Charlotte Wells

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Paola Turani. WireImage

Paola Turani

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
RaMell Ross. WireImage

RaMell Ross

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Shannon Murphy. WireImage

Shannon Murphy

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Emanuela Fanelli. WireImage

Emanuela Fanelli

in Armani Privé

Celebrity Sightings - Day 1 - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Benedetta Porcaroli and Carolina Cavalli. Getty Images

Benedetta Porcaroli and Carolina Cavalli

"Mother" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Noomi Rapace. Corbis via Getty Images

Noomi Rapace

"Mother" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Sylvia Hoeks. Getty Images

Sylvia Hoeks

Celebrity Sightings - Day 1 - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Alba Rohrwacher. Getty Images

Alba Rohrwacher

Celebrity Sightings - Day 1 - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Laura Dern. Getty Images

Laura Dern

in Emilia Wickstead

Celebrity Sightings - Day 1 - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola. Getty Images

Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola

"Jay Kelly" Cast Arrive In Venice For The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Amal Clooney and George Clooney. GC Images

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Amal Clooney in Balmain 

The Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2025 Venice Film Festival
Filed Under: Lifestyle, Style, Red Carpet, Fashion, Zhao Tao, Alba Rohrwacher, Claire Holt, Kim Novak, Barbara Palvin, Mia Goth, Noomi Rapace, Jacob Elordi, Werner Herzog, Billy Crudup, Christoph Waltz, Michael Stuhlbarg, Alexander Payne, Emily Mortimer, Rebecca Ferguson, Ayo Edebiri, Jesse Plemons, Noah Baumbach, Luca Guadagnino, Kathryn Bigelow, Venice Film Festival, Amal Clooney, Idris Elba, Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Guillermo del Toro, Tilda Swinton, Venice, Chloe Sevigny, Emma Stone, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, George Clooney, Italy, Europe, International