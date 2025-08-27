The Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2025 Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival is always a glamorous affair, but this year’s prestigious competition just might be the most star-studded yet. The 11-day extravaganza, which kicks off on August 27 and runs through September 6, is filled with noteworthy film premieres, screenings and fêtes, all of which are attended by A-list filmmakers and celebrities.

The 2025 lineup is replete with buzzy, highly-anticipated films; the main competition includes Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, with Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz, Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, with George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern and Billy Crudup, and Kathryn Bigelow’s A House of Dynamite, starring Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson.

Luca Guadagnino’s eagerly awaited After the Hunt is also premiering at the festival out of competition, featuring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Chloë Sevigny, Andrew Garfield and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Alexander Payne is the jury president for the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, and this year’s Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement which will be awarded to Werner Herzog and Kim Novak.

Glitzy movie premieres aside, let’s not forget about the sartorial moments at Venice, because attendees always bring their most fashionable A-game to walk the red carpet in front of the Lido’s Palazzo del Cinema. It’s a week-and-a-half of some of the best style moments of the year, and we’re keeping you updated with all the top ensembles on the Venice red carpet. Below, see the best fashion moments from the 2025 Venice International Film Festival.

Cate Blanchett

in Armani Privé

Tilda Swinton

Claire Holt

in Intimissimi

Barbara Palvin

in Intimissimi

Zhao Tao

in Prada

Fernanda Torres

in Armani Privé

Heidi Klum and Leni Klum

in Intimissimi

Charleen Weiss

Charlotte Wells

Paola Turani

RaMell Ross

Shannon Murphy

Emanuela Fanelli

in Armani Privé

Benedetta Porcaroli and Carolina Cavalli

Noomi Rapace

Sylvia Hoeks

Alba Rohrwacher

Laura Dern

in Emilia Wickstead

Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Amal Clooney in Balmain