Frieze and Kiaf SEOUL Scale Back in Spectacle While Still Securing Sales

Attendance feels lighter and the booths are notably more subdued, but galleries across the board report strong blue-chip placements.

By
Entrance to Kiaf SEOUL 2025 at COEX, with a large illuminated sign above the hall doors reading "Kiaf SEOUL 2025.9.3–9.7 coex." The spacious lobby is filled with visitors walking, chatting, and checking their phones, while staff at registration counters assist attendees. The scene captures the busy, energetic atmosphere of the international art fair as people move toward the exhibition halls.
Kiaf SEOUL and Frieze Seoul each opened at the COEX Center with a VIP preview on September 3. Courtesy of Kiaf SEOUL

For those who’ve attended Seoul’s art week since Frieze arrived in 2021, the contrast this year was unmistakable. The chaotic entrance lines at Kiaf SEOUL and the overcrowded aisles of last year’s Frieze are gone. Attendance feels lighter, and the booths more subdued, though major brands like Adidas, BMW, Ruinart and American Express still held prime positions at the entrance—a clear indication that the fair’s popularity is now firmly rooted in Korean society four years after its debut.

At the opening of Frieze Seoul on Wednesday, September 3, the mood was distinctly more muted and contained—a reflection of the art world adjusting to a new chapter in South Korea’s post-boom market. Slightly more lively in the afternoon was the historical Korean fair Kiaf, where collectors remain loyal to longstanding traditions and their local dealers.

A view through colorful beams reveals a packed aisle at Frieze Masters, with visitors standing and walking among gallery booths.
This year marks the 4th edition of Frieze Seoul. Courtesy of Frieze and Wecap Studio

Blue-chip gallerists like Larry Gagosian and Emmanuel Perrotin skipped the trip this year, leaving their booths staffed solely by regional teams during the preview—a stark contrast to previous editions, when they flew in with much of their global staff. When gallery owners or lead partners from spaces focused on Korean artists, such as Gladstone and Mennour, did attend, it signaled that international galleries have already recognized the need to tailor their offerings to a local audience attuned to the market’s slower collecting pace and shifting attitude.

While Korean collectors remain engaged with the international art circuit, this has undeniably been a turbulent year for the country. With President Yoon Suk-yeol ousted after attempting to declare martial law and an economy still reeling from the effects of U.S. tariffs, Korean collectors are understandably more cautious in their buying.

Fairgoers gather around a booth featuring Yayoi Kusama’s signature pumpkin sculpture in black and gold dots, with visitors chatting in the crowded aisle.
This year, Frieze Seoul hosted over 120 galleries. Courtesy of Frieze and Wecap Studio.

Private buyers and institutions remain active, but spending habits have shifted, as Observer gathered from early press preview conversations. The once-rampant appetite for ultra-contemporary works has given way to a more measured approach, focusing on institutional-grade pieces and blue-chip artists. Speaking with resigned pragmatism, dealers noted that this trend extends beyond South Korea, echoing across Asia and the global market.

So what’s the new mantra for galleries? Cultivate your own relationships in the place you show. Those who have spent years building ties in South Korea can still make it work, as can local players. But for newcomers, entering the market now may feel like they’re arriving just as the music stopped.

That was not the case for the dynamic Los Angeles gallery Make Room, which marked its first appearance in Frieze Seoul’s main section with a shared booth alongside Apalazzo and a celebrity-filled dinner party steeped in a witchy atmosphere. Between drinks and bites of Korean fried chicken, K-pop and K-drama stars made appearances that set social media alight—including SUHO from EXO, actor Lomon Park, Tony Hong and members of the girl group Lovelyz.

A dimly lit, crowded restaurant or lounge filled with people dining and socializing. Groups of friends sit at dark wooden tables with food, drinks, and soda cans, while others stand and mingle in the background. The atmosphere is lively and energetic, with warm golden lighting from a patterned wall installation creating a cozy ambiance.
Make Room hosted a K-pop and K-drama star-filled dinner on Tuesday night. Courtesy Make Room | Photo: Studio Monday Naked

At Frieze, a telling sign of the times came from Taka Ishii’s Jade Fadojutimi solo booth, filled with new works made specifically for the fair and priced at $475,000-610,000 depending on size. Remarkably, all of the works were still available at the opening, despite the artist’s high demand—once the subject of a perennial waiting list—and despite the fact that, on the secondary market, she remains one of the few post-pandemic artists still commanding top-tier auction prices.

Korean collectors shift focus to blue-chip names

Despite current challenges, early sales from mega-galleries confirmed that the dance isn’t entirely over, though it’s been toned down. As expected, major players like Hauser & Wirth had no trouble placing works in the seven-figure range, though these sales, now reported fair after fair, increasingly resemble scripted performances instead of organic transactions.

Install view, Hauser & Wirth at Frieze Seoul 2025, Stand A25.
Hauser & Wirth at Frieze Seoul 2025, Stand A25. Photo: Creative Resources.

By evening, Hauser & Wirth confirmed the $4.5 million sale of a Mark Bradford piece, coinciding with his major show at Amorepacific, and a new George Condo work, Purple Sunshine (2025), priced at $1.2 million. Two Louise Bourgeois works—a watercolor and a bronze sculpture—sold to Asian collections for $950,000 and $600,000, respectively. Additionally, two more demanding works by Lee Bul, a sculpture and an oil-stick painting, sold for $400,000 and $300,000 to an Asian foundation. Bul recently joined the gallery’s roster and is in the spotlight this Seoul art week thanks to her sweeping survey at the Samsung-owned Leeum Museum. Other first-day sales reported by the Swiss mega-gallery included a work by this year’s standout Rashid Johnson for $750,000, an Avery Singer painting for $475,000, a vibrant canvas by Angelo Otero for $285,000, one each by Rita Ackermann and Cathy Josefowitz to private foundations, and a canvas by Jeffrey Gibson ahead of his upcoming takeover of the Met’s facade.

Antony Gormley is another artist gaining momentum with multiple works at both Frieze and Kiaf. Already popular among Korean and broader Asian collectors, his regional visibility this season is amplified by a double show at Thaddaeus Ropac and White Cube, timed with his exhibition at Museum SAN in Wonju, on view through November 30, 2025. White Cube reported the first-day sale of a Gormley sculpture for £250,000, while Ropac sold a carbon-and-casein work on paper, TANGLE V (2020), for £25,000.

Both Ropac and White Cube also reported swift sales of Georg Baselitz’s iconic upside-down men paintings. The monumental Erstens, bitte schön (2014) sold at White Cube for €1,300,000, while Es ist dunkel, es ist (2019) sold at Ropac for €1,800,000.

A brightly lit art fair booth with large white walls showcasing colorful contemporary paintings and sculptures. On the left is a vivid abstract painting with red, yellow, and blue tones; the right wall displays a pale green painting of a white flower. In the center, a large black-and-white abstract canvas dominates the back wall, flanked by smaller works and sculptures, including a shiny red standing figure and a green ceramic form.
Thaddaeus Ropac, booth C5, Frieze Seoul 2025. Courtesy Thaddaeus Ropac gallery, London • Paris • Salzburg • Milan • Seoul

Leveraging the strength of a Korean team now deeply embedded in the local collector community, the Austrian dealer also placed two explosive abstract canvases by Martha Jungwirth (€340,000 and €60,000), a large Alex Katz painting for $900,000 (perennially popular in the region), and a work by Tom Sachs, who opened a show this week at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP). Additional first-day sales included two canvases by Joan Snyder ($160,000 and $60,000), a work by Turner Prize-shortlisted ZADIE XA (£70,000) and, on the more emerging end, a textured abstract piece by young Korean artist Heemin Chung ($33,000), who debuted her gallery collaboration with a solo show during last year’s Seoul art week.

Strengthening its foothold in the city, White Cube reported further sales of a bronze sculpture by Tracey Emin (£220,000) and a mixed-media canvas by Zhou Li ($55,000). Meanwhile, French dealer Kamel Mennour was patient but satisfied after the first day, reporting sales of several of his high-end names: a Lee Ufan for €600,000, a Ugo Rondinone for $200,000 and works by artists he helped establish internationally, including Petrit Halilaj (€35,000) and Alicja Kwade (€90,000).

White Cube at Frieze Seoul 2025.
White Cube at Frieze Seoul 2025. Photo @ White Cube (Alex Burdiak)

Other international galleries with years of experience and presence in Seoul were equally pleased. Lehmann Maupin sold a range of new works by international artists, including Liza Lou, Hernan Bas and David Salle. Lou’s beaded canvas sold for $240,000-260,000 to a collector based between Europe and the U.S., while a painting by Bas sold for $225,000 to a Seoul-based collector following his recent gallery debut in the city. Meanwhile, the gallery sold Salle’s Red Chemise for $130,000-170,000, coinciding with his survey exhibition at Storage by Hyundai Card.

Additional sales came from the strong lineup of Korean artists the gallery represents, such as Do Ho Suh, Kim Yun Shin and Sung Neung Kyung. Suh’s Scaled Behaviour and Specimen series sold rapidly on the first day, aligning with his major solo at Tate Modern. Five paintings by Kim Yun Shin were placed with Seoul-based collectors following her recent exhibitions in London and New York and her inclusion in the 2024 Venice Biennale.

According to Emma Son, partner at Lehmann Maupin, there are signs that Seoul’s art scene is already reawakening after a period of uncertainty. “In a decade of operating an outpost in Seoul, we’ve witnessed the city’s resilience through past disruptions. In recent years, Frieze Seoul has undoubtedly played a crucial role in establishing the city as a vital hub. As a result, the art world has started to wake up to the amazing established and emerging talent coming out of Korea,” she told Observer. The gallery also sold Tom Friedman’s sculpture Big Hug (Rusted) (2024) for $55,000, coinciding with his first solo New York exhibition in nearly a decade, and a painting by Lari Pittman for $40,000-50,000.

Meanwhile, Gladstone Gallery sold multiple works by Ugo Rondinone for $70,000 (he is presenting new vibrant landscapes at the Seoul location this month), along with several paintings by Maureen Gallace ($100,000 each), a Rachel Rose painting ($55,000), a Gillian Carnegie painting ($50,000), two works by George Condo ($20,000-100,000 each) and multiple works on paper by David Rappeneau ($16,500-32,000). Pace Gallery also reported multiple sales across its roster and price points, including new paintings by rising stars Pam Evelyn ($85,000) and Kylie Manning ($40,000), who had a major show at Seoul’s Space K last year.

Takashi Murakami at Gagosian's booth.
Takashi Murakami at Gagosian’s booth. Photo: Elisa Carollo

Takashi Murakami created excitement in Gagosian’s booth by posing with fans in front of the epic four-panel gold work A Picture of the Blessed Lion Who Nestles with the Secrets of Death and Life (2014). The piece spans an entire wall and elaborates on the Japanese myth of the karajishi (“China-lion”), a beast said to guard Buddhist temples.

Also satisfied by day’s end was MASSIMODECARLO, which opened a small salon venue in the city just last year. “We have had an intense first day with promising conversations with a majority of local clients, as well as guests from Japan, China and Southeast Asia,” Claudia Albertini, the gallery’s Hong Kong senior director, told Observer. “We have noticed an increased affluence among curators—probably driven by exciting exhibitions opening in town—and are pleased with the fair’s overall organization, which is driving positive, structured energy.” First-day sales included a pink pearl sculpture by Paola Pivi (€20,000-40,000), a small painted antique wooden box from Dominique Fung’s recent Hong Kong show ($20,000-30,000), a painting by Lily Stockman ($50,000-100,000) and one by rising Korean abstract artist Hejum Bä ($20,000-30,000).

A booth display features an eclectic installation of wooden and mechanical objects combined with colorful lightboxes, alongside paintings and mixed-media works.
Gallery BHAK (M10), Frieze Seoul 2025. Courtesy of Frieze Seoul

Korea’s established dealers also had a successful first day, buoyed by the loyalty of local and regional collectors. Kukje Gallery sold 15 works, mostly by Korean and Asian artists, including a painting by Ha Chong-Hyun ($230,000-276,000), works by Kibong Rhee ($90,000-108,000 each), a work on paper by Gala Porras-Kim ($60,000-72,000), a piece by Kyungah Ham ($45,000-54,000), two works by Kim Yun Shin ($30,000-36,000 and $20,000-24,000) and two photo collages on canvas by Heejoon Lee ($10,000-12,000 and $5,000-6,000). A painting by Ahn Kyuchul also sold for ₩10,000,000-12,000,000, as did a work by Jang Pa. On the international side, the gallery placed a sculpture by Jean-Michel Othoniel for €135,000-162,000 (a particularly popular name among Korean collectors), a Jenny Holzer piece for $400,000-480,000 and two fabric works by Louise Bourgeois ($100,000-120,000 each).

Gallery Hyundai sold a work by Chung Sang-Hwa in the region of $600,000 and a piece by John Pai in the region of $300,000. BHAK Gallery also reported a strong first day, presenting historical gems from the gallery’s collection, including two significant multimedia works by Nam June Paik and two paintings by Kim Tschang-Yeul.

Returning to Frieze Seoul this year, Kukje’s next generation Tina Kim closed several notable first-day sales, including a painting by Kim Tschang-Yeul ($350,000), a work by Ha Chong-Hyun ($390,000), a piece by Filipino-American artist Pacita Abad ($35,000), a sculpture by Suki Seokyeong Kang ($17,000) and a painting by Kang Seok Ho ($60,000).

Photo of a booth with colorful paintings and screens.
“Park Seo‑Bo x LG OLED TV: Colors Drawn from Nature” at Frieze. Courtesy LG OLED

Park Seo-Bo, a foundational figure in postwar Korean abstraction and the father of Dansaekhwa, was one of the names resonating most strongly at Kiaf and Frieze this year, following his recent passing. At Frieze, LG OLED honored his legacy in collaboration with the artist’s foundation, dedicating an entire booth to rarely seen later Écriture paintings from the estate, paired with ultra high-resolution video works that captured the textures in striking detail. The sharp contrast between the digital reinterpretations on screen and the tactile surfaces of the paintings underscored how, in his later years, Seo-Bo was already reflecting on the role of painting in a world saturated by screens and shaped by emerging digital realms that influence perception and aesthetics. As he once described it, standing on a “cliff edge” in the early 2000s, Seo-Bo confronted the question of how painting could evolve as the boundaries between different worlds began to blur.

Dynamic lower tiers and Focus Asia offer opportunities for discovery

Noteworthy results at both Frieze and Kiaf weren’t limited to the highest price points. Lindseed from Shanghai quickly sold out works by Chinese-born, Paris-based visionary Fu Liang at the Focus Asia sector, with prices ranging from $6,500 to $34,000. Similarly, Hong Kong-based gallery Kiang Malingue, which recently opened a space in New York, nearly sold out its solo booth of work by Taiwanese talent Tseng Chien Ying, priced between $15,000 and $25,000—a current sweet spot for collectors.

Returning to Seoul from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s leading contemporary gallery, Galerie Quynh, took a bold step with a solo presentation in the main section, showcasing the layered work of Lien Truong, a Vietnamese-born artist based in North Carolina. Her intricate canvases—exploring the intersection of body, identity and environment through the lens of diasporic trauma and societal pressure—drew early interest from collectors.

Galerie Quynh presents Lien Truong at Frieze Seoul 2025, Booth B21.
Galerie Quynh presenting Lien Truong, Booth B21, Frieze Seoul 2025. Courtesy Galerie Quynh

Seoul gallery Cylinder made a striking debut in the main section, securing multiple sales, including a work by Jennifer Carvalho ($9,000), three works by Sunwon Chan ($2,500-4,800), two works by Eunsil Lee ($12,000 and $5,000) and two works by Jongwhan Lee ($2,200 and $5,000). Next for the fast-growing gallery is its debut at Frieze London with a solo booth by Rim Park.

Equally successful, the young and dynamic Seoul gallery G Gallery sold six works by Choi Yoonhee on the first day ($2,400-19,000), a work by Moon Isaac for $12,000 and a piece by Cindy Ji Hye Kim for $10,000.

Another first-time exhibitor in Focus Asia was Shanghai- and Beijing-based Hive Contemporary, which showcased emerging names including Yuan Fang, Xia Yu, Zhang Mingxuang and Tan Yongqing, drawing a strong response: by evening, the gallery had sold 18 paintings and one sculpture priced between $20,000 and $100,000.

A contemporary art fair booth featuring two large textile-based works. On the left, a vividly colored fabric piece shows an erupting volcano with flames, factories, and a mountain landscape rendered in blue, red, and yellow tones with ornate borders. On the right, a large painted banner titled Djoeroes Kramat depicts stylized figures in masks and vibrant costumes, referencing Indonesian film poster aesthetics, with bold text in Malay/Indonesian across the top and bottom.
Timoteus Anggawan Kusno was presented by the Kohesi Initiative at Frieze Seoul Focus Asia. Photo: Elisa Carollo

Despite this year’s reduced footprint—and tucked into a narrow corridor wedged between the main booths—the Focus Asia section at Frieze offered some of the most compelling opportunities for regional discoveries inside the COEX.

Jakarta-based gallery Kohesi Initiatives presented Indonesian filmmaker and multimedia artist Timoteus Anggawan Kusno, whose work revisits censored narratives from 1960s films to explore liminality and historical erasure, examining the blurred lines between fact and fiction. Rooted in post-colonial and post-dictatorship Indonesia, Kusno’s practice reflects the country’s ongoing unrest and protests, shaped by the long-term consequences of the very issues his work confronts.

A group of visitors engage with a booth installation at an art fair; one man in a suit gestures toward a hanging structure made of lightbulbs and wires, while others examine a screen on the wall.
Parcel (F3) at Frieze Seoul, Focus Asia. Courtesy of Frieze Seoul

Tokyo-based PARCEL is presenting the multilayered practice of Side Core, a Japanese collective that critiques forced urbanization and restless public development through thoughtful multimedia guerrilla interventions. The works on view confront contradictions in public funding for the Tokyo Olympics and the broader paradoxes of Japan’s rapid urban expansion. Among them, the Rode Work series—launched in 2017 in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture—juxtaposes post-disaster reconstruction landscapes with the repetitive motions of skateboarding, highlighting the enduring bond between land and people. In the film, flashing lights and hazard signs guide drivers to a skate park built on a damaged industrial site, where skaters in high-visibility jerseys grind a half-pipe—subtly revealing how grassroots creativity can emerge from destruction and corruption.

Another standout in the section is PTT Space, presenting the sharp satire of Taiwanese American artist Christine Tien Wang, who explores millennial diaspora anxieties and the recent volatility of the bitcoin bubble through one of the most diffuse yet persistent forms of contemporary ephemera: memes. Her Tiger series addresses diasporic anxiety and societal mobility within Asian communities, while her Bitcoin series critiques the NFT apocalypse and the fleeting nature of digital culture, transforming the disposable aesthetics of memes into what the artist calls “historical paintings,” reflective of our time and its contradictions. Working at the intersection of institutional critique, politics and popular culture, Tien Wang is gaining international recognition, with acquisitions by LACMA and exhibitions at both Night Gallery and Naxos Draxler.

The image features a vibrant gallery space with a striking green wall, displaying a series of contemporary artworks. The back wall is adorned with large, fiery wall decals and a prominent artwork featuring a group of people with exaggerated facial expressions. On the left side, there are T-shirts with graphics hanging on a rack, and on the right, a TV screen plays a visual titled "Everything's COMPUTER!" showcasing an image of President Trump. The artworks appear to engage with pop culture and humor, incorporating bold, graphic elements.
Christine Tien Wang’s “BDSM (Bitcoin Daddies Seek Memes),” presented by PTT Space in Frieze Seoul’s Focus Asia section. Courtesy of PTT Space

Korean and international galleries stake a claim on Kiaf’s first-day buzz

When comparing Kiaf with Frieze, several Korean dealers appeared to place even more emphasis on their presentations, spotlighting the top names in their rosters. On the lower level of the historic Korean fair, Kukje Gallery reported a complete sell-out of Ugo Rondinone’s work (the artist also has a show at Gladstone this week), along with an iconic green Kapoor piece (£550,000-660,000) and a later work by Park Seo-Bo ($250,000-300,000). Known as a leading gallery for Korean art, Johyun Gallery made a strong showing with artists like Lee Bae and Park Seo-Bo, reporting early sales directly from the floor. Blue-chip names also anchored Gana Art’s presentation, which included works by Alex Katz, Chiharu Shiota and Yayoi Kusama.

Seoul-based EM Gallery drew attention with Moonassi, the Korean artist recognized for his black-and-white existential compositions. The gallery sold out pieces priced between $20,000 and $32,000—Moonassi’s works have remained in high demand since his last presentation, often with waiting lists.

The oldest work on view at Kiaf this year was a painting by Palma Il Vecchio, dated 1525-1528, presented by Die Galerie alongside drawings and sculptures by Marino Marini and works on paper and lithographs by Picasso. The historic canvas drew attention on the floor with a price tag of €750,000, standing out amid the fair’s modern and contemporary offerings. Long part of the gallery owner’s personal collection, the masterpiece was originally acquired from a nobleman in Hungary, and now everyone’s wondering whether it will find a new home this edition.

A Renaissance-style oil painting of a woman in a richly patterned red and white gown with voluminous sleeves, standing against a dark background. She has light skin, long wavy brown hair partially covered by a headpiece, and gazes forward with a calm expression. One hand rests on a ledge while the other folds across her waist, adding to her poised and dignified stance. The ornate details of her dress and the subtle play of light emphasize her elegance. The painting is framed in a simple dark wooden frame with gold accents.
The oldest work on view at Kiaf this year was a Palma Il Vecchio painting from 1525-1528, presented by Die Galerie. Courtesy of Die Galerie

In general, however, a pop aesthetic and lower price points seemed to be the winning formula for maintaining Kiaf’s floral energy on the first day. Gallery Delaive reported early sales of several works by Ayako Rokkaku, priced between €50,000 and €200,000.

Among the standout presentations of new names, Space Willing N Dealing showcased quietly contemplative scenes of human interaction and exchange, all priced between $2,500 and $3,500. Busan-based gallery Nara Cho Busan presented Anomalisa, an exploration of love and entanglement through thread, with works priced at $7,800-12,000. Intimacy and suspended atmospheres—rendered through soft, delicate paint—also defined the work of Japanese painter Shimpei Yoshida, shown by Shibuya-based Hide Gallery. Thanks to very accessible pricing under $1,500, several pieces had sold or were on hold by day’s end.

KORNFELD, participating in its fifth Kiaf, also reported a strong start. Works by Korean artists Wonhae Hwang and Seong Joon Hong found new collectors on day one, totaling €10,000, while a major piece by Etsu Egami sold within the first hour to a new Korean collector for €22,000. “After participating at Kiaf for more than five years, we are very pleased with the successful start of this edition and the positive response from collectors and institutions,” gallery owner Alfred Kornfeld told Observer.

Returning to Kiaf with a strong grasp of the rhythm and habits of Korean collectors, the Milan-based Cassina Project had a particularly promising first day—even with just one confirmed sale. “We had good conversations. From our experience in past years, the following days are usually more intense—clients who show interest often return, and the final days are when deals close,” Irene Cassina told Observer.

A hall at Kiaf Seoul 2025 with a banner overhead reading “Kiaf Seoul 2025.9.3–9.7,” as visitors browse colorful paintings and sculptures in the booths.
Kiaf SEOUL runs through September 7. Courtesy Kiaf SEOUL

Among the additional sales reported by dealers at Kiaf by the start of the second day, Gallery Palzo sold Byeong Hyeon Jeong’s Ambiguous Inclination 25008 for $5,250 and two works by Lee Daecheon—Berg, Wasser (산, 수) for $3,000 and Gardener for $450—along with two paintings by Haru. K, each sold for $675. Galerie PICI placed two works by Dukhee Kim: Gold Desire-Bag for $4,000 and Keep Going (pump) for $2,000. SAN Gallery sold Jenkun Yeh’s Back and Forth I for $2,085 and Huihsuan Hsu’s Chasing a Lush Cave for $1,875. SH Art reported a complete sell-out of works by Backside—a street artist from Fukuoka, Japan, whose true identity remains anonymous—including VIVA, PINEAPPLE, SMILE, VINYL and QUIET, each priced at $17,250.

Frieze and Kiaf SEOUL continue through Sunday, September 7, at the COEX Center. 

