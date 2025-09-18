Birds, a Bar Where Music Comes First, Lands in the West Village

From the sidewalk on Downing Street, you’d never know a full-on party was happening inside a small venue in the southernmost corner of the West Village. Tinted windows and drawn curtains prevent any suggestion of the fête from flowing out the windows. But prop open the door of the new bar Birds, and you’ll instantly be immersed in an atmosphere of vibrant live music and top-notch cocktails.

The bar and music venue is the brainchild of Naama and Assaf Tamir, the brother-sister duo behind Lighthouse BK and Messy, and renowned bartender Steve Schneider (Sip & Guzzle, Employees Only Singapore). Birds is an intimate, listening room-style bar that hosts live music five nights per week while serving classic cocktails and a menu of light, seasonal dishes.

When I walked into Birds one evening during the first week it opened, the living room-like space was abuzz before the band even started playing. Beyond deep blue velvet curtains that prevent the sound from pushing past the front door, the 1,200-square-foot venue is split between small two- and four-top tables and a rich cherry wood bar that can seat about a dozen people with stylish, mirrored pendant lights hanging overhead.

Behind the bar, bartenders mix and shake drinks as a host mans the turntable. An impressive vinyl collection keeps the tunes going before and after the band takes the stage. Within minutes, a four-piece band begins to gather on a slightly elevated stage toward the back of the room, with one musician taking a seat behind the ‘70s-era Fender Rhodes keyboard, while others position themselves behind the drums, plug in a guitar and prop up a standing bass.

It’s instantly clear what Naama Tamir meant when she told me the owners’ goal was to “give musicians a home.” Each performer looked at ease, and their music invited guests into their world from the first note.

“Musicians bring such a special element to the room. They really are such a big part of the room, but venues don’t always see it that way,” Naama tells Observer. “They’re not always treated very well in a lot of these places, so we wanted to create a space that focused on the musicians and really celebrated them.”

The team brought in sound engineers to craft what they see as “the most optimal listening experience.” That meant thinking through every tiny detail and adding special touches, like installing 1.5-inch acoustic panels between the drywall and custom felt lining the walls to soften the room’s echo and quiet any noise that might distract from the music.

My friend and I sat at a small banquette beside the band. We were so close that we could reach out and touch the bass player. (We didn’t.) Instead, we watched our elbows to ensure we didn’t cause the musicians to strike an unexpected chord. Despite our proximity, the sound was still controlled enough that we could chat and gossip, even as the band was jamming inches from us.

The venue’s musical lineup is organized by general manager Jack Smith, a musician and hospitality professional with 15 years of experience in both fields. Twice-nightly sets will kick off at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., featuring everyone from three-piece local bands to rising jazz talent. The schedule will span funk, blues and other genres, instead of sticking with just jazz, as many New York City haunts are known to do. Later this month, Grammy-winner Samara Joy will take the stage, offering a rare chance to see a generational talent in such an intimate space.

The team sees the food and drink as the cherry on top of this music-driven establishment. The menu consists of snacks like steak tartare or a seasonal salad alongside raw bar classics like shrimp cocktail and oysters. The fluke tartare we tried was balanced and refreshing, and I appreciated the laid-back addition of potato chips to scoop it up with.

Schneider opted to keep the drinks menu simple, with 20 classic cocktails like whiskey sours, Negronis and cosmopolitans. Martinis and Manhattans are available for just $10 as part of the pre-music, early bird special every day from 5 to 6 p.m., a deal that will definitely draw me back for another crisp gin martini with a zesty twist. The only way to customize the drinks is with the spirit; guests can opt for the well (house liquor) for $16, a call (mid-tier) for $20 or a premium bottle for $23. The wine offerings follow this ethos, with white wine pours labeled “big” or “crisp” and red wine following suit with “big” or “chilled” varieties.

In truth, the food and drinks are merely a side character at Birds, where every inch of the space has been designed to create the ultimate listening experience. What’s in your glass and on your plate may not be the reason you came through the door. But you can trust every detail is dialed in.

“I just wanted to create something simple and easy to understand,” Schneider tells Observer. “I think that’s the perfect garnish for this place. Classic and classy drinks to let the music shine.”

Birds is now open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight, and to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.