Canadian A.I. Startup Cohere Reaches $7B Valuation After Raising Another $100M

Cohere, the Toronto-based A.I. startup, is riding a surge of investor interest. The company announced today (Sept. 24) that its valuation has climbed to $7 billion following a fresh $100 million capital injection. The new funding comes from the Business Development Bank of Canada and Nexxus Capital Management. It’s part of Cohere’s $500 million round in August, which was led by Radical Ventures and Ionia Capital and saw the participation of Nvidia, AMD and Salesforce.

Founded in 2019 by former Google researchers Aidan Gomez, Ivan Zhang and Nick Frosst, Cohere has carved out a niche by focusing exclusively on serving companies and governments. It exclusively designs A.I. products for the enterprise market and has avoided pursuing consumer-first tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

“We believe that Cohere’s A.I. solutions are meeting an ignored demand in the market for technology that truly improves the efficiency of business and governments, while keeping full control of their data in their own hands,” said Francois Chadwick, Cohere’s chief financial officer, in a statement. The company’s sustained investor demand represents “a big endorsement of our momentum deploying secure and sovereign A.I. for the enterprise,” he added.

Cohere said the new funding will help scale the adoption of its products globally across both public and private sectors. Earlier this year, the startup launched its latest model family, the Command A series, which includes systems for reasoning, machine translation and visual data. Its agentic A.I. platform, North, is designed to handle sensitive information for regulated industries and governments.

North users include AMD, which today announced plans to integrate the platform across its enterprise portfolio. Under an expanded partnership, Cohere’s products will also be powered by AMD’s Instinct GPUs.

Other major customers include Fujitsu, Bell and the Royal Bank of Canada. The startup has nearly tripled its annualized revenue this year, from $35 million in March to more than $100 million in May. Growth is also being fueled by government demand: last month, Cohere signed a non-binding deal with Canada’s federal government to integrate its technology into public service operations.