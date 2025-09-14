It’s time to celebrate the best and brightest of the small screen. Tonight, the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards commence, honoring the crème de la crème of the television industry. The awards show, presented by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, is once again taking place at the Peacock Theater in Downtown L.A., and this year, will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze for the first time. Along with Bargatze, presenters set to take the stage include Angela Basset, Jason Bateman, Alexis Bledel, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Eric Dane, Tina Fay, Walton Goggins, Lauren Graham (please, please let there be a Gilmore Girls reunion!), Jude Law, Evan Peters and Sydney Sweeney.

Apple TV+’s Severance leads the pack with the most overall nominations at a staggering 27, followed by The Penguin (24) and newcomer The Studio (23). No matter if you agree or disagree with the surprises and snubs for the actor and actress noms, there’s no denying that the major categories feature some major star power, including Ayo Edebiri, Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Jeremy Allen White, Sterling K. Brown, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Michelle Williams and Jake Gyllenhaal. And of course, Harrison Ford, whose nod for his role in Shrinking marks his first ever Emmy nomination.

Before the awards are handed out and the official ceremony begins, however, the attendees walk the red carpet in their most glamorous ensembles. Below, see the best red carpet fashion from the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Molly Gordon

Justine Lupe

in Carolina Herrera

Krys Marshall

Sam Nivola

Walton Goggins

Haley Kalil