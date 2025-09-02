Former Observer Reporter Chloe Malle Named Vogue’s New Editorial Head

Vogue has found a successor to Anna Wintour. The fashion magazine announced today (Sept. 2) that Chloe Malle, a longtime Vogue editor known for leading the company’s digital initiatives, will become head of editorial content at American Vogue. Malle, the daughter of the actress Candice Bergen and a former Observer reporter, began her career at Vogue in 2011. She is currently the editor of Vogue’s website and co-hosts its weekly podcast, The Run‑Through with Vogue.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Wintour, 75, announced her retirement as editor-in-chief of American Vogue after a legendary 37-year run. She has stepped back into a less hands-on role as Vogue’s chief content officer, overseeing Malle and the magazine’s nine other heads of editorial content around the world. Wintour still works from her office at Condé Nast’s One World Trade Center headquarters in New York City.

“I also feel incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor,” Malle said in a statement.

Malle, 39, is the daughter of Bergen and French filmmaker Louis Malle. She grew up in Los Angeles and New York and studied literature at Brown University. After college, she worked as a reporter at this publication (then New York Observer), covering arts, fashion and celebrity real estate from 2009 to 2011.

She joined Vogue in 2011 as a social editor, shortly after the magazine relaunched its website as part of a major digital expansion. In a 2014 interview with the beauty website Into the Gloss, Malle recalled her job interview with Wintour in a scene reminiscent of The Devil Wears Prada.

“You’re supposed to never wear black. I wore black. It was in March and so cold, so I wore black tights and these black J. Crew suede booties, which were fine, but were sort of falling apart. And then I wore this very boring…Diane von Furstenberg collared dress with a gray and white striped blazer,” she said. “Apparently, there are a lot of things people know to do and not to do when they’re interviewing at Vogue, and I just didn’t have the community of friends or peers who had that information.”

“I consider myself more of a ‘fashion girl’ now, but my evolution’s been almost by osmosis,” she said in 2014.

But unlike Andrea Sachs, Malle rose through the ranks at the fashion Bible. She covered a wide range of topics, including fashion, politics, homes and gardens, beauty and health. She has also edited several books for Vogue. She began co-hosting The Run‑Through podcast in 2022 and was appointed to lead all of Vogue’s digital content in the fall of 2023. The company said web traffic has doubled since Malle took over.

“I’ve spent my career at Vogue working in roles across every platform—from print to digital, audio to video, events and social media,” said Malle, who lives in Manhattan with her husband, two children and their dog, Lloyd. “I love the title, I love the content we create, and I love the editors who create it. Vogue has already shaped who I am, now I’m excited at the prospect of shaping Vogue.”

“Chloe has long been one of Vogue’s secret weapons when it comes to tracking fashion,” Wintour said in a statement. “But she is not so buried in the industry that she misses the world: Like the best designers, she understands fashion’s big picture, its role shaping not just what’s on the runway but the changing fabric of modern life. Although she is no stranger to the glamour of red carpets, her talent has been for original thinking and hard work.”