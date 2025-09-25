Autonomy, A.I. and Why Gen Z Is Already Redefining Work

This Q&A is part of Observer’s Expert Insights series, where industry leaders, innovators and strategists distill years of experience into direct, practical takeaways and deliver clarity on the issues shaping their industries. Julia Haber, co-founder and CEO of Home From College (H\FC), is rethinking what early-career opportunities look like for Gen Z. Her company, a marketplace platform connecting young professionals with brands, is designed to democratize access to project-based work while giving businesses new ways to engage with their future employees and core consumers.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

As a highly engaged TikTok voice, Haber also bridges the conversation between corporate leaders and the generation reshaping the rules of work in real time. For many employers, Gen Z remains an enigma, simultaneously praised for entrepreneurial drive and dismissed for supposed fragility. Haber sees this disconnect as both a misconception and a missed opportunity. Gen Z doesn’t lack work ethic, she argues, they’ve redefined what productive work looks like. Through freelancing, content creation and startup culture, they’re arriving in the workforce with skills and expectations that differ dramatically from those of previous generations.

Haber aims to challenge tired myths about Gen Z and offer a framework for how employers can build genuine talent pipelines. She unpacks what success metrics matter most to young professionals, why autonomy should be embraced rather than feared and how A.I. is accelerating skill-building for a generation of digital natives. Above all, today’s students and recent graduates are not “future leaders” in waiting; they’re already reshaping the workplace. For CEOs and hiring managers, the choice isn’t whether to engage with Gen Z talent, but how. Haber argues that those who invest now will gain loyal advocates and innovators for years to come.

Many employers underestimate students and recent graduates. What’s one myth about Gen Z in the workplace that you wish employers would retire immediately, and what truth should replace it?

The biggest myth is that Gen Z lacks a work ethic. The truth? They’re incredibly entrepreneurial and resourceful. They’ve been building businesses, freelancing and creating value in ways previous generations never imagined. For example, many are launching newsletters, running TikTok storefronts and monetizing campus communities, blending their creativity, digital fluency and business skills.

What does Gen Z value most in early career opportunities, and how does this differ from previous generations?

Gen Z wants to build transferable skills, not just climb a ladder. Unlike previous generations who might stay in roles for stability, Gen Z sees every opportunity as a chance to develop capabilities they can take anywhere. From honing storytelling and community-building on social platforms to learning data analysis and project management through side projects, they’re building a portfolio from day one. Where millennials often emphasized networking and career mobility, and Gen X leaned on traditional management skills, Gen Z is prioritizing creative problem-solving and adaptability across industries.

What kinds of success metrics resonate most with Gen Z employees, and how can leaders use them to boost engagement?

Gen Z values skills learned, problems solved and tangible impact over tenure or title progression. They want to see how their work drives real outcomes and fuels their professional growth, not just moving up organizationally. For example, performance could be measured by the success of campaigns launched, how their efforts drive conversion and engagement and internal process improvements, highlighting creativity, measurable results and professional development rather than just time in a role.

How important are social recognition and external validation to Gen Z? How can managers provide them in meaningful ways?

It’s less about external validation and more about authentic recognition of their contributions. Gen Z can spot performative praise immediately. They want acknowledgement that shows you actually understand the value they’ve created and the skills they’ve demonstrated.

Employers sometimes fear that giving Gen Z too much autonomy will compromise quality. How do you address that concern?

Employers sometimes fear that giving Gen Z too much autonomy will compromise quality. In reality, Gen Z has been self-directing their learning and income far longer than previous generations, from building online businesses to mastering new skills through YouTube and digital courses. The fear of autonomy-reducing quality is backward. Micromanagement kills creativity and their natural drive to excel, while clear expectations and accountability systems ensure standards stay high. When autonomy is paired with feedback and measurable goals, quality does not decline; it improves.

Gen Z grew up as digital natives. How are they using A.I. and other tools to accelerate their skills and career paths, and how should employers respond?

Gen Z sees A.I. as a skill accelerator, not a threat. They’re using it to brainstorm, build portfolios and speed up learning. Employers should embrace this by valuing outcomes over titles and encouraging responsible A.I. use – it’s how Gen Z is already shaping the future of work.

Gen Z is often quick to leave roles that feel exploitative. What are the warning signs employers should be aware of before they lose top talent?

When you’re not investing in their growth, when their ideas aren’t heard, or when they realize they’re not building skills that advance their career. Gen Z cares most about genuinely learning and contributing to something meaningful.

Some leaders worry that Gen Z lacks resilience. From your perspective, what strengths are being overlooked?

What’s often missed is that Gen Z is adaptable, proactive and strategic under pressure. They’ve navigated economic uncertainty, a global pandemic and rapid social change while building careers from scratch. They don’t lack resilience; they just won’t accept suffering for suffering’s sake. Their resilience isn’t about enduring stress blindly. It’s about setting boundaries, advocating for themselves and finding sustainable ways to perform at a high level. Employers can nurture this by normalizing flexibility, offering mental health resources and recognizing effort alongside outcomes. That’s wisdom, not weakness.

What practical steps can organizations take to create pipelines that not only attract but also retain and grow early-career employees?

Create clear skill development pathways, give them real responsibility early and connect their work to tangible outcomes. Most importantly, recognize the capabilities they already bring instead of treating them like ‘entry-level’ employees.

How does short-term, project-based work prepare students for long-term careers? How should employers rethink traditional entry-level roles?

Project work teaches self-management, communication and results delivery—core career skills. Traditional entry-level roles often teach compliance and process following. Smart employers are creating roles that combine the stability of employment with the skill-building of project work.

What advice would you give to CEOs or hiring managers who feel hesitant about investing heavily in early-career talent?

Gen Z is entering the workforce with more skills and entrepreneurial instincts than any generation before them. They’re not just future employees; they’re also your future customers and, eventually, leaders. The choice for CEOs isn’t whether to engage them, it’s how. Invest now and you’ll shape a generation of loyal advocates. Ignore them, and you risk watching them out-innovate you and build the businesses that compete with yours.

Looking ahead, what do you think the next generation of graduates will expect from employers that might surprise business leaders today?

The next generation will expect employers to help them build personal brands and professional networks, not just check off tasks. They’ll want transparency around financials and decision-making, and above all, they’ll expect to contribute strategically from day one, rather than simply executing others’ plans. Forward-thinking companies are already responding by involving junior employees in strategy development, connecting them with mentors in areas they want to grow, and sharing key company updates in all-hands meetings. These practices not only prepare Gen Z for meaningful ownership but also foster trust, engagement and long-term loyalty across the workforce.