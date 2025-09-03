Hugo Larochelle Succeeds Yoshua Bengio to Lead Canada’s Top A.I. Lab: Interview

Hugo Larochelle first caught the A.I. research bug after interning in the lab of Yoshua Bengio, a pioneering A.I. academic, during his undergraduate studies at the University of Montreal. Decades later, Larochelle is now succeeding his former mentor as the scientific director of Quebec’s Mila A.I. Institute, an organization known in the A.I. field for its deep learning research.

“My first mission is to maintain the caliber of our research and make sure we continue being a leading research institute,” Larochelle, who began his new role yesterday (Sept. 2), told Observer.

Larochelle will oversee some 1,500 machine learning researchers at Mila, which Bengio founded in 1993 as a small research lab. Today, the institute is a cornerstone of Canada’s national A.I. strategy alongside two other research hubs in Ontario and Alberta.

Larochelle “has the rigor, creativity and vision needed to meet Mila’s scientific ambitions and accompany its growth,” said Bengio, who left the institute to focus on a new A.I. safety venture he launched in June, in a statement. “Our collaboration goes back more than 20 years, and I am delighted to see it continue in a new form.”

After his early work with Bengio, Larochelle completed a postdoctoral fellowship under Geoffrey Hinton at the University of Montreal. Bengio, Hinton and Yann LeCun went on to win the 2018 Turing Award for their contributions to neural networks—a field once overlooked but now central to the A.I. revolution.

Larochelle’s own career reflects that shift. His first paper was rejected for relying on neural networks, but as their applications became clear, the field’s importance skyrocketed. “We felt like we were at the center of what’s important in the field, and that was exhilarating,” said the Larochelle.

He went on to co-found Whetlab, a machine learning startup later acquired by Twitter (now X), before leading A.I. research at Google’s Montreal office in 2016. While most of his eight years at Google were highly productive, Larochelle noted that growing competition and a stronger focus on consumer products made publishing more difficult—a key factor in his decision to leave for Mila. “My passion was really scientific discovery, and simultaneously, I heard that Yoshua was going to find a successor,” he said.

In his new role, Larochelle wants to build on Montreal’s tradition of scientific discovery. “I want to set the condition that we make the next one in the next five years, and that’s really the foundation of everything else we do,” he said. He also highlighted interests in advancing A.I. literacy, developing tools for biodiversity and accelerating scientific research.

More broadly, Larochelle hopes to ensure that innovation moves faster—both across the industry and within Mila. “There’s definitely an interest in also making sure that our researchers, who might be interested in taking their own research and doing a startup based on what they’ve discovered, are well equipped in doing that,” he said.