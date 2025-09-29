Former Apple Designer Jony Ive’s Latest Work Is a $4,800 Lantern for Sailors

Since leaving Apple in 2019, Jony Ive’s creative pursuits have spanned fashion, typefaces and even A.I. hardware. Now, the famed designer is taking on the high seas with a $4,800 sailing lantern designed to withstand ocean spray, corrosive salt and swaying movements—while still looking sleek.

The newest product from LoveFrom, Ive’s design firm, was created specifically for harsh nautical conditions. The stainless steel lamp draws from historical nautical lanterns and Fresnel lamps with a modernized twist that still “addresses the same unforgiving functional requirements,” said Ive in a statement. The product, which will begin deliveries in March, will only be available for a limited run of 1,000 units.

For Ive, the project is personal. A lifelong sailor, the British-American designer now owns his own yacht and was frustrated by the lack of quality lanterns on the market. “So instead, I spent two years hard at work designing it, to make something this technologically sophisticated takes time,” he told Boat International.

Released in collaboration with Japanese manufacturer Balmuda, the lantern is built from longevity-focused materials, including precision-ground glass, a durable electroplated finish and sturdy polyester strap. Powered by two LEDs, it also contains a rechargeable battery and a digital control system.

This isn’t Balmuda’s first foray into blending design and technology. Founded in the early 2000s by Gen Terao, the company’s debut product was a cooling stand for Apple’s Macintosh laptops.

Ive’s Apple roots run deep as well. Over nearly three decades, he helped define the iPhone-maker’s minimalist aesthetic, designing iconic products like the iPhone, iMac and iPad. He left Apple six years ago to launch LoveFrom, which now operates in both San Francisco and London.

Since leaving Apple, Ive’s work has been strikingly diverse. LoveFrom has designed a coronation emblem for King Charles III, an auction stand for Christie’s and a jacket for Moncler, among others. More recently, it helped create a logo for San Francisco’s William Stout bookstore and collaborated with Rivian on electric bikes for the EV company’s spinout, Also.

Ive hasn’t left tech entirely behind. In 2024, he launched hardware startup io Products, which OpenAI acquired earlier this year for $6.5 billion. The deal positioned Ive to lead design for the ChatGPT-maker’s upcoming line of A.I.-focused hardware.

Both Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman remain secretive about the project. But, in keeping with Ive’s post-Apple design ethos, they’ve been clear on one point: the product won’t look like an iPhone or any smartphone. Instead, they say it will prioritize a less screen-centered experience.