Comfort, Craft and Value: Building a Luxury Shoe Brand That Puts Fit First

This Q&A is part of Observer’s Expert Insights series, where industry leaders, innovators, and strategists distill years of experience into direct, practical takeaways and deliver clarity on the issues shaping their industries. In an environment where global luxury markets are facing uncertainty—geopolitical instability, economic slowdowns and fluctuating tariffs—Marion Parke has carved out growth by focusing on what she can control: product quality, consumer engagement and strategic pricing.

A licensed foot surgeon turned footwear entrepreneur, Parke brings a rare blend of scientific precision and design sensibility to her eponymous luxury shoe brand. From her patented insoles to thoughtfully sourced materials and family-owned factories, every Marion Parke shoe balances aesthetics with comfort, proving that style doesn’t have to compromise wellbeing.

While many luxury brands rely heavily on digital advertising and aggressive price hikes, Parke has taken a different path: an e-commerce overhaul optimized for conversion, in-person events that deepen customer relationships and pricing that delivers value without sacrificing quality. Parke implicitly understands what today’s luxury consumers truly value, the key principles of designing footwear that fits as beautifully as it looks and how to scale a trend-sensitive brand amid economic and market pressures. For business leaders navigating complex markets, Parke demonstrates how a disciplined, mission-driven approach can deliver both growth and lasting customer loyalty.

What are luxury consumers responding to in 2025, and what’s no longer moving the needle?

Within women’s footwear, luxury consumers are responding to quality, craft and a strong ratio of price to value. What doesn’t seem to be working is the over-the-top trends. Sure, they get a quick moment of attention, but what really seems to be “sticky” are investment pieces that balance the customer’s needs and the cost. The consumer’s “need” could be anything from pure function to brand name.

What are women’s biggest complaints about shoes, and how did you go about solving them?

Most women have had the experience of wearing a pair of shoes that they can hardly walk in, let alone stand for several hours at an event. The concept behind the brand is to create a complete collection, from pumps and sandals to loafers and boots, at the luxury level that is not only beautiful, but decidedly comfortable. I’ve developed and patented an insole that is incorporated into every shoe, and we spend a tremendous amount of time looking at fit. We source from some of the best tanneries in the world and have partnered with family-owned factories with a dedication to craft.

You’ve made a science-informed product in a trend-sensitive category. How do you stay rooted in your original mission while scaling the brand?

My science background gives women confidence in our product. Professional expertise and the value it brings to a consumer product should never go out of fashion, in my opinion.

Staying rooted in our brand mission means checking the product over and over again to ensure it is what we say it is—that the fit is great and the quality and craftsmanship are exceptional. It’s tempting when we’re developing something to stray away from fit. I try on every prototype and every sample in order to approve it for production to avoid just that.

What’s your view on pricing power in the current market, and how do you maintain perceived value without aggressive price hikes?

For us, we work hard to provide as much value as possible within our category, which, writ large, has seen incredible price hikes even before the tariffs. Most of our shoes retail for $500, even as competitors are asking for north of $1,000. I don’t think women should have to pay that for a pair of chic, supportive shoes. To do that, we work closely with our production team to select materials and develop designs that can meet both our quality standards and our price targets.

Luxury is increasingly being challenged by resale and circular economy trends. How does that impact your brand strategy, and do you view it as a risk or an opportunity?

Women see footwear a bit differently in the resale marketplaces, given the wear and tear that shoes show over time—most shoes aren’t in the most sellable condition— and there’s also, of course, the hygiene element. We don’t generally see these elements as a “risk” in our category. As an emerging brand, we generally view off-price channels as a point of discovery for new customers.

How do in-person events compete with digital marketing in the current consumer landscape?

As a relatively young brand in the luxury space, we’re investing substantially in awareness. In-person events are more long-term plays as opportunities to educate consumers and sales team members with our wholesale partners. Digital is constantly “on” and the ROI is positive. I suspect most luxury brands will tell you that there’s nuance to in-person events. You can’t cut them out just because you’re not seeing a direct and immediate ROI.

What are the most essential principles in designing footwear that doesn’t sacrifice comfort for aesthetics?

Minimizing slippage is key to comfort. If the shoe is loose, especially a shoe with a heel, then your foot will slide further into the toe box and cramp your toes. Slippage also leads to blisters, rubbing and excess motion that cause discomfort.

Your medical background informs your designs. Are there specific innovations or patents that you see as real differentiators for Marion Parke in the market?

Our insole has two utility patents, which means they serve a novel purpose and are unique to us. No other brand makes an insole like we do.. Combining this with meticulous attention to detail and putting equal emphasis on design and quality further makes our brand unique.

Are there categories or materials you’re excited to explore next to further combine style and function?

It would be great to one day make a rain boot and work with some all-rubber and waterproof molds. The minimums on those products are incredibly high—too high for our business today. But one day!

What mistakes do you see other luxury brands making as they navigate today’s economic pressures?

I’m sure we’re all guilty of similar mistakes. The market is very dynamic, and we’ve all had to try new and different things that haven’t worked out. If you’re not making mistakes, then you’re not growing and evolving.

An example: for a long period, we weren’t investing meaningfully in social. I don’t mean just with budget but also with time, effort and energy. In many ways, it was an afterthought, and it wasn’t actively managed. If I’m being honest, it showed. For emerging brands, there are several critical investments that don’t have a direct ROI. Those investments simply have to be made and, in this retail landscape, social probably belongs at the top of that priority list.

Are there principles from surgery or medical practice—discipline, risk management, precision—that have carried over into your leadership style?

Absolutely. I wholeheartedly believe in transparency, accountability and authenticity. Our teams engage in problem-solving and strategy in a very open way, be it product development or marketing. A good doctor is knowledgeable, empathetic, committed and confident. I try to run our brand in the same way, and moreover, I want our shoes to give women that sense of confidence, too.