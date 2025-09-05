Paris-Based Mistral AI Seeks $14B Valuation as Europe Charts Its Own A.I. Path

Paris-based Mistral AI is on track for a new funding round that would value the A.I. startup at 12 billion euros ($14 billion), Bloomberg reports. The investment, expected to total around 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), would solidify the company’s position at the center of Europe’s sovereign A.I. strategy and bring it closer to its goal of challenging dominant U.S. rivals.

Founded in 2023, Mistral has already raised some 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) over the past two years. Its upcoming valuation would more than double the 5.8 billion euros ($6.8 billion) figure it reached last June following a 468 million euro ($550 million) round that drew backers such as Andreessen Horowitz, Salesforce and Nvidia.

Mistral did not respond to requests for comment from Observer.

For now, the startup still pales in size compared to its Silicon Valley competitors. Anthropic closed a round earlier this month at a staggering $183 billion valuation, while OpenAI is reportedly eyeing $500 billion. Still, Mistral is eager to compete. Its products include an A.I. assistant called “Le Chat,” designed for European customers and positioned as an alternative to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude chatbots.

Mistral was co-founded by Arthur Mensch, a former researcher at Google DeepMind, along with former Meta researchers Timothée Lacroix and Guillaume Lample. Mistral has tried to distinguish itself by emphasizing open access. It has released several open-source language models. Unlike American A.I. giants, Mistral has also rejected pursuing AGI. Mensch, who serves as CEO, has said his firm is more focused on ensuring U.S. startups don’t dominate how the technology shapes global culture.

Mistral is central to Europe’s A.I. playbook

Mistral is part of a broader surge in European A.I. investment. In 2024, venture capital rounds involving A.I. and machine learning companies across the continent were expected to reach 13.2 billion euros ($15.5 billion), a 20 percent increase from the year before, according to PitchBook.

As one of Europe’s leading startups, Mistral is central to the region’s goal of building an A.I. ecosystem independent of technology from America or China. Earlier this year, the company partnered with Nvidia to launch a European A.I. platform that will allow companies to develop applications and strengthen domestic infrastructure. French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the initiative as “a game changer, because it will increase our sovereignty and it will allow us to do much more.”

Mistral’s rapid ascent is tied to broader efforts to bolster A.I. across Europe and France. Its Nvidia partnership followed Macron’s announcement at Paris’ global A.I. summit in February, where he pledged more than 100 billion euros ($117 billion) to support France’s A.I. industry. European players must move quickly, Macron stressed at the time: “We are committed to going faster and faster.”