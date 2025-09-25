MLB Will Adopt Robot Umpires in 2026 While Preserving Human Element

So-called “robot umpires” are officially coming to Major League Baseball. Following approval from an 11-person committee, the league will adopt an Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge System in 2026, aiming to reduce human error and limit call-related ejections.

That doesn’t mean umpires are out of a job just yet. The ABS, powered by a dozen Hawk-Eye cameras to track the pitch locations, only comes into play when a team uses one of its two allotted challenges per game. If a game stretches long into extra innings, teams that have run out of challenges will get additional appeals.

MLB opted for a “challenge system” rather than relying on robo umps for every pitch to preserve the game’s human elements. That decision keeps tactics like pitch framing—when catchers make close pitches appear as strikes—relevant.

“Throughout this process, we have worked on deploying the system in a way that’s acceptable to players,” said Rob Manfred, MLB commissioner, in a statement that noted a “strong preference from players for the challenge format over using the technology to call every pitch.”

The path to robo umps has been years in the making. A full ABS system was first deployed in the independent Atlantic League in 2019, then tested as a challenge system in the Florida State League in 2022. Triple-A adopted both approaches in 2023 and 2024 before shifting exclusively to the challenge system.

Fans have largely embraced the technology. In a survey conducted during spring training, nearly three-quarters said ABS improved their viewing experience. About 69 percent favored the challenge system, while 31 percent preferred calls to remain solely in human hands.

Starting in 2026, batters, pitchers or catchers who dispute a call can request a challenge and defer to the ABS system, which runs on a private 5G network from T-Mobile. Hawk-Eye will be displayed on scoreboards and broadcasts, and a ruling will be delivered almost instantly.

“It’s a powerful example of how we’re using our technology to help MLB innovate, while preserving the character of the game we love,” said Mike Katz, president of marketing, strategy and products at T-Mobile, in a statement.

The league also hopes ABS will cut down on confrontations. Balls and strikes accounted for 61.5 percent of ejections in 2023, and 60.3 percent so far this season.

Hawk-Eye, a Sony subsidiary, has already become ubiquitous in sports. The NHL uses it for video reviews, tennis relies on it for line calls, and other leagues have integrated its ball-tracking capabilities.

Beyond Hawk-Eye, A.I. is reshaping the wider sports landscape. At the 2025 X Games, an A.I. system judged snowboarding. The Premier League is testing A.I. tools from Microsoft and Adobe to enhance fan engagement. And in the NBA and WNBA, A.I.-infused features like scouting apps are helping teams identify talent more efficiently.