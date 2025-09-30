Ralph Lauren Will Open the Polo Bar in London in 2028

Even though Polo Bar has now been open for a decade, the New York restaurant remains one of the city’s most elusive dinner reservations. Scoring a slot has become something of a sport, and those eager to sit among the wood-paneled walls and dine on burgers and martinis while scanning the room for a celebrity sighting (Amal and George Clooney, Taylor Swift, Meghan Markle, Hillary Clinton and Serena Williams are just a few of the famous faces to dine at the establishment) start calling the reservation number the moment spots open up. (For those curious, it opens at 10 a.m. on the dot exactly a month out from your desired dining time—but good luck getting someone to actually answer the phone.)

Now, the restaurant is heading across the pond. Today, Ralph Lauren announced plans to debut The Polo Bar Ralph Lauren in London, set to open at 1 Hanover Square in 2028. The eatery will be located at 1 Hanover Square, in the building formerly known as Vogue House in Mayfair.

The brand’s decision to open a Polo Bar in London isn’t exactly surprising. In fact, it makes total sense—Ralph Lauren already operates 12 stores in London, along with two Ralph’s Coffee locations. Ralph Lauren also maintains a strong presence in the U.K. capital; it is home to Ralph Lauren’s first international flagship, and the brand further cemented its relationship in the city when it became the official outfitter of the Wimbledon tennis championships in 2006. In 2019, Ralph Lauren was made an Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, in honor of his influence on global fashion and his philanthropic work.

“I have always been inspired by the special charm and heritage of the British way of living. There is an effortless grace that is rooted in centuries of tradition—a blend of timeless sophistication, understated ease and natural elegance. That perfect balance of refinement and warmth, and the comfort of sitting around a table enjoying a meal with loved ones, are what my restaurants have always meant to me,” Ralph Lauren, executive chairman and chief creative officer of Ralph Lauren Corporation, shared in a statement.

While Ralph Lauren operates restaurants in New York, Paris, Chicago, Milan and Chengdu, this will be the first permanent Polo Bar location outside of New York City. And if the Manhattan outpost is any indication, expect Polo Bar London to be one of the city’s hardest reservations.